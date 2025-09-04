BOV Employees Give Over 2,800 Hours In Voluntary Work

Bank of Valletta employees are continuing to make a real difference in the community, with 352 employees participating in over 30 volunteering initiatives...

Bank of Valletta employees are continuing to make a real difference in the community, with 352 employees participating in over 30 volunteering initiatives between January and June in 2025. These efforts supported 12 NGOs working in the social and environmental sectors.

Earlier this year the Bank issued a call to NGOs, offering the support of volunteers under the BOV Corporate and Social Responsibility program. The response was extremely positive, with various organisations welcoming hands-on help for the daily activities they carry out in the fulfilment of their mission.

Among the NGOs supported over the past six months were Grow 10 Trees, AAA, Horse Lagoon Foundation, ACT Malta, Soup Kitchen, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust, Caritas, BirdLife Malta, Żibel, the St Jeanne Antide Foundation, and Coast is Clear.

One of the standout moments was the participation of the Bank's Executive Team at the Soup Kitchen. The team worked alongside other colleagues in the service of vulnerable members of society. “We're proud of how our people continue to make a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Kenneth Farrugia, CEO of the Bank. “Volunteering is a reflection of the Bank's values, and when we roll up our sleeves and work together, we not only support those in need but also strengthen our own culture of unity and purpose.”

The Banks' volunteering program was introduced as one of the benefits employees have to promote social responsibility and well-being through hands-on community involvement. It also contributes to team building, with employees from different functions and backgrounds coming together to support noble causes.

“Giving our people the space to contribute in a meaningful way through volunteering is part of our broader approach to a purpose-driven culture,” said Ray Debattista, Chief People & Culture Officer. “Volunteering fosters empathy, personal growth, and stronger team spirit. It is a win-win, for our people and for the community.”

Ernest Agius, Chief Operations Officer at the Bank added, “Volunteering brings people closer; it helps increase connection, collaboration, and the kind of shared purpose that drives change inside and outside the organisation. As we look ahead to the second half of 2025, more volunteering activities are being planned in response to the ongoing needs of local NGOs and communities.”

