Guide To Regulated Alternative Investment Funds In Ireland

Introduction

For over 30 years, Ireland has been one of the world's leading alternative investment fund domiciles providing a flexible alternative investment fund ("AIF") offering which can be launched quickly and within a regulated framework. During this time, Dillon Eustace has been advising and assisting asset managers, fund sponsors, platform providers, investors and fund service providers (administrators, depositaries, prime brokers, distributors and others) with the structuring, formation and cross-border distribution of AIFs.

As outlined later in this Guide, since an Irish regulated AIF offers (a) enhanced flexibility in terms of investment and borrowing restrictions compared to a UCITS, (b) speed to market through its fast-track authorisation/approval process, particularly in respect of a QIAIF (as defined below), and (c) targeting of professional investors through the marketing passport, it is the structure used most frequently for regulated hedge funds, fund of hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate funds, loan origination funds, European long-term investment funds ("ELTIFs") and master feeder structures.

Originally published 1 September 2025.

