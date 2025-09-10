Members'; Spotlight: MannaEV - Making Transport Sustainable

Making transport sustainable

Jerry Hang, founder and CEO of MannaEV, believes the future of sustainable transport will be co-created by mobility + finance.

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

MannaEV is a multi-award-winning, Malta-born sustainable mobility startup dedicated to revolutionising and electrifying last-mile delivery through smart electric motorcycles and battery-swapping infrastructure.

Founded in early 2023, we set out to eliminate the inefficiencies of fossil-fuel logistics by offering clean, reliable, and affordable electric mobility solutions. Our ecosystem serves self-employed couriers, SMEs and fleet partners, enabling faster, safer, greener deliveries and meaningful economic empowerment. Today, MannaEV operates Malta's first-ever battery-swapping network and electric motorcycle leasing program for Bolt riders.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

In just over a year, we scaled from one customer to over 500 and deployed over 50 electric motorcycles and three battery-swapping hubs in Malta, all without external VC funding.

We're also proudly Malta's most-awarded EV mobility startup at the Malta Business Awards 2024, having won across innovation, transport, logistics and sustainability categories.

Fun fact: "Manna" means heavenly food in the Bible, symbolising our mission to deliver not just packages, but happiness and purpose.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

We're currently expanding MannaEV's impact beyond Malta through two strategic pillars:‍Fleevigo by MannaEV – Africa Expansion: Launching in Kenya, we're electrifying last-mile logistics with 100 next-generation motorcycles and smart battery swapping without the need for physical stations.

Fleevigo Premium – Spain Expansion: We are tapping into the high-end chauffeur and executive transport sector with a sustainable twist, partnering with Europe's top premium ride providers.

Looking ahead, our strategic priorities are:

Scaling our fleet to 1,000+ EVs by 2026

Enabling battery-swapping hubs across cities

Championing cross-border EV fleet management via our ecosystem

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?‍‍

We're proud of:

Launching Malta's first same-day, on-demand electric delivery platform in 2024

Becoming the largest EV mobility player powering Bolt's delivery operations in Malta

Winning four national awards in one year, including "Innovative Sustainable Business"

Building an ecosystem that offers transparent earnings, rider empowerment and career progression, a rarity in the gig economy

But perhaps most meaningfully, we've saved over 8.6 tons of CO₂ emissions to date and changed how hundreds of riders work and live, one battery swap at a time!

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

Malta offers a unique mix of agility, regulatory access, and ecosystem density that makes it ideal for testing and scaling frontier solutions like ours. As an island with high urban density and strong EU alignment, Malta gives startups the chance to run real-world pilots while working closely with regulators, industry partners, and talent pools. The country's strategic location between Europe and Africa also makes it an excellent launchpad for cross-border growth, as we've already proven with our move into Kenya and Spain.

What kind of people/companies in the financial services community would you want to connect with?

We'd love to connect with:

1. Impact investors and family offices aligned with green mobility, CleanTech, and carbon credits

2. Financial institutions and banks that are exploring new mobility leasing or fleet finance models

3. Insurance providers interested in usage-based EV data and rider profiling

4. Blockchain players working on tokenised carbon credits or sustainable RWA solutions

5. FinTech innovators looking to embed finance, payments, or micro-credit for the gig economy

