New Technologies And Food Traceability

Today's food industry faces many challenges in ensuring food safety, quality and sustainability. As the demand for safe, healthy and organic food continues to grow, food traceability in the process of food making becomes a key element.

The significance of food traceability

Regulation 178/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council, adopted on 28 January 2002, aims to ensure a high level of protection for human health and consumer interests in relation to food. One of the measures designed to help achieve these goals was the introduction of Article 18, which made it mandatory to ensure the traceability of food (in other words, the traceability of movement), feed, livestock and any substance intended to be, or expected to be, added to food or feed at all stages of production, processing and distribution.

Food traceability is, therefore, a process that makes it possible to track and document the history of a particular food product – from its production and transport to its arrival at the consumer. Among other things, this makes it possible to quickly identify the source of problems in the event of food contamination or the outbreak of foodborne illnesses, ultimately enabling the quick withdrawal of unsafe products from the market. In addition, implementing food traceability enhances transparency throughout the entire food production and delivery process, which can, in turn, build consumer trust in a specific company or brand.

In the past, the process of tracking food was based on paper documentation, paper labels and tags, which were filled in and recorded by a human operator. Beyond that, it was not possible to track food "live" in the modern meaning of the word. If a problem arose with a food product, it was difficult to identify the cause and at what stage the problem occurred. In addition, human error when completing the documentation could lead to potentially problematic situations.

On the other hand, in an era of globalisation and increased demand for food, fulfilling the legal obligation using existing methods became increasingly tedious and the risk of unforeseen serious problems increased. Thus, the decision was made to take advantage of the benefits of technology.

1. Blockchain

One example of technology used in relation to food traceability is blockchain. Blockchain, or distributed ledger technology, ensures the unchangeability and security of records, making it ideal for food traceability. With blockchain, each transaction/record in a document (e.g. transport, processing, sale) can be recorded transparently and unchangeably, preventing data manipulation. Everyone involved in the supply chain has access to the same, reliable information, enabling a quick response if problems are identified. The consumer can easily verify the process of how a particular product was made. This technology also simplifies the identification of faulty food already in stores and protects consumers from the negative consequences of consuming such products.

2. The Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of connected devices that can collect, transmit and analyse data. Regarding food traceability, IoT enables automatic control of the conditions under which food is stored and transported. By using the right sensors, manufacturers and distributors can monitor the quality of products at every stage of the supply chain. Thanks to IoT technology, it is also possible to track the location of products, preventing them from being lost in transportation. This is particularly important for products that require specific storage conditions, such as frozen or easily perishable foods.

3. Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is applied to the analysis of data from various sources in the context of food traceability. AI can help identify patterns in data, predict potential problems and optimise the supply chain. An example would be an algorithm that analyses data on product transport and storage conditions and then pinpoints the most common trouble spots, such as inappropriate temperature or delivery delays. AI also allows for the automatic detection of inconsistencies in documentation, which can help eliminate human error and increase efficiency in the food tracking process.

4. Data analysis

The above-mentioned solutions lead to the collection of huge amounts of data in real time. This makes it possible to analyse trends in food production and supply on a large scale and quickly detect anomalies. AI systems can combine data from a variety of sources – such as IoT sensors and blockchain data – to provide a complete picture of the supply chain situation and apply new solutions that can lead to lower food prices or improved food quality.

Benefits

New technologies bring numerous benefits to food traceability for both manufacturers and consumers. For manufacturers, they provide the ability to detect problems in the supply chain more quickly, resulting in greater operational efficiency and reduced financial losses, as well as reduced food waste. In addition, the introduction of these solutions helps build consumer trust towards the brand.

For consumers, food traceability provides the opportunity to choose food that meets their expectations in terms of quality and safety. In the long term, food traceability can help promote more environmentally friendly and ethical food creation practices.

Challenges

Despite the advantages outlined above, it is also important to bear in mind the potential disadvantages of using new technologies in the food traceability process. Firstly, the implementation of appropriate systems requires a large financial investment that smaller entities or those from poorer countries cannot afford, potentially affecting their ability to compete with other entities. Buying the right equipment and implementing appropriate systems is not cheap, and equipment and software must be kept up-to-date and in line with further requirements introduced by lawmakers. Secondly, there are risks in terms of cybersecurity. A lack of adequate security measures or a breach of security by hackers can raise serious security concerns for consumers. Hackers wishing to harm the public may act in a way that neither the manufacturer, distributor nor consumer are aware that a particular batch of a product is faulty, and thus cause a serious epidemic. Additionally, there is the security of data, including personal data, which can be stolen and used for inappropriate purposes. Therefore, in ensuring food traceability, companies must consider and comply with laws that may not be directly related to the food industry, such as the GDPR, the AI Act or local cybersecurity regulations. Even potential fines for data breaches alone can significantly impact a company's well-being.

Outlook

New technologies such as blockchain, IoT and AI are revolutionising food traceability. With these solutions, it is possible not only to ensure food safety, but also to increase transparency in production and transport processes, leading to greater consumer trust and operational efficiency for companies. Although the implementation of these technologies comes with some challenges and risks, their potential to improve food quality and safety is undeniable. Experts predict that the market value of companies offering food traceability solutions will triple by 2030

