Maltese Association Of The Order Of Malta Celebrates 60 Years

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Maltese Association of the Sovereign Order of Malta – the local representation of the ancient Hospitaller Order founded by the Blessed Gerard. His mortal relic is preserved in Valletta by the cloistered Gerosolomitan nuns in the monastery dedicated to St. Ursula.

Given that Malta served as their home for almost 300 years, the island is rich with the heritage of the Order that bears its name. The National Library, containing its magnificent archives, is one notable example, conserving priceless documents like Pope Paschal's Bolla, which created the Order in 1113, and the deed of donation through which Emperor Charles V ceded these islands to the Knights in 1530.

St. John's conventual church, the breathtaking bastions of Valletta, and the churches, palaces and auberges that adorn our cities, are a further testament to this legacy. This is complimented by the illustrious history we are so proud of, most notably the Great Siege of 1565, when de Valette's valiant defence, in collaboration with the Maltese militia, heroically led his knights to withstand the onslaught of a vastly superior Ottoman invader.

Behind this rich narrative lies a vibrant, compassionate and highly active modern Order, dedicated to St. John of Jerusalem, but universally known as the Order of Malta. The Order of Malta operates in three distinct roles - as a religious Order of the Catholic Church, an international humanitarian organisation, and a sovereign subject of International Law. Drawing on centuries of diplomatic experience and credentials, with ambassadors in over 100 countries, the knights provide vital support to the sick and the poor worldwide.

The Order with its 13,500 members, nearly 100,000 volunteers, and 50,000 medical and paramedical professionals operate hospitals, clinics, ambulance corps, and care homes for the elderly, alongside many other services across every continent, all while living out and witnessing its Catholic faith.

Recent efforts such as providing aid in Ukraine, responding to the devastating aftermath of the horrifying earthquake in Myanmar, and in the current turbulent situation in the Holy Land, to name only a few, highlight the selfless dedication of our brave men and women who care for their neighbours lovingly, while remaining neutral, impartial, and apolitical, maintaining the Order as a trusted partner to all sides.

Here in Malta the Order assists the infirm and the disabled, the incarcerated and the lonely, through numerous activities and operations in Malta and Gozo. The annual pilgrimage to Lourdes, with over 8,000 participants, 350 of whom are from Malta, is another calendar highlight, bringing together every branch of the Order for a weekend of service to the infirm, and the revival of the spirit.



