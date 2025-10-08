What AstraZeneca Can Teach Us About Scaling Innovation Through Ecosystem Collaboration

Learn 5 innovation takeaways from AstraZeneca's webinar and why they matter for scaling collaboration, impact, and patient-focused innovation.

Innovation may start with a single idea, but it only becomes transformative when it's scaled through the right networks, partnerships, and ecosystems. That's why leading organizations are rethinking how they collaborate—shifting from closed, siloed R&D to open, purpose-driven innovation models that accelerate impact.

In innosabi's recent webinar with AstraZeneca, one theme stood out clearly: success isn't just about discovering solutions, but building the structures and relationships that allow those solutions to grow, adapt, and make a difference on a global scale.

What It Takes to Turn a Good Idea Into a Global Solution

For a global company like AstraZeneca, the challenge is not just developing groundbreaking medicines, but creating real-world impact across the entire patient journey. That means finding ways to diagnose earlier, treat more effectively, and ensure patients receive the therapies that will make the biggest difference.

Their solution? Building an ecosystem that unites startups, scaleups, healthcare providers, patient organizations, payers, and academia around shared problems. Through the A Catalyst network, AstraZeneca has redefined how large enterprises can approach innovation, by focusing less on ownership and more on outcomes.

Below, we'll explore AstraZeneca's model as a mini-case study, touching on their innovation philosophy, partnership structure, and operational tools.

The Challenge: Why AstraZeneca Needed Ecosystem Collaboration

AstraZeneca's mission extends well beyond selling medicine. They recognized a gap: systemic healthcare challenges weren't being solved fast enough.

These problems are too complex for any company to solve alone. Pharmaceutical giants bring resources and expertise, but they cannot single-handedly build the diagnostic tools, tech platforms, or systemic solutions needed to transform patient outcomes. To push boundaries in healthcare innovation at scale, AstraZeneca needed partners with agility, fresh perspectives, and niche capabilities.

The Approach: Structuring Partnerships for Real Impact

1. Building an Inclusive Ecosystem

Through A Catalyst, AstraZeneca created a deliberately inclusive network that spans startups, scaleups, research labs, healthcare providers, and patient organizations. This diversity ensures they can address challenges across the entire patient journey, from identifying those at risk to ensuring long-term treatment adherence.

As Madeleine Thun, co-lead of the Catalyst Network, explained during the webinar:

"We support stakeholders across the extended healthcare ecosystem, solution providers, startups, payers, physicians, academia, investors. The ecosystem is huge. To drive sustainable change, we need that inclusivity."

2. A Partnership Model Built on Trust

Unlike many corporations, AstraZeneca doesn't seek to own the intellectual property of its startup partners. Instead, they focus on a "triple win": solutions that benefit the healthcare system, the partner company, and AstraZeneca itself. This approach removes one of the biggest barriers to collaboration and builds genuine trust.

"Our business model is based on selling medicines, not taking IP. In the Catalyst Network, we aim to win–win–win collaborations: valuable for healthcare systems and patients, beneficial for partners, and relevant for AstraZeneca."

The principle ensures startups can collaborate without fear of being overshadowed or absorbed (one of the most common sticking points in corporate–startup partnerships).

3. A Clear Innovation Philosophy: Love the Problem, Scale the Outcome

Perhaps the most distinctive element of AstraZeneca's model is their guiding mantra: Love the Problem, Scale the Outcome.

This philosophy means innovation begins with a deep understanding of systemic challenges rather than with pre-determined solutions. Every healthcare system is different, so scaling requires flexibility. In one country, AI-enabled ECG tools might be the answer; in another, it could be a different pathway entirely.

"What we emphasize is loving the problem, not the project. The focus stays on outcomes for patients and systems, not protecting one specific solution."

Madeleine Thun, AstraZeneca

With this mindset, AstraZeneca avoids the trap of clinging to a "pet project" and stays focused on the ultimate goal: better patient outcomes, no matter how they're achieved

4. Using the Right Tools for Scale

Managing a global innovation network is complex. AstraZeneca uses the innosabi platform as a "single point of knowledge", a digital hub that provides enterprise-wide visibility, tracks partnerships, ensures compliance, and prevents duplication of efforts across global teams.

At the center of this setup is the innosabi platform, which functions as a "single point of knowledge." Instead of innovation activities being scattered across geographies or hidden within individual departments, the platform creates a digital hub that:

Provides enterprise-wide visibility into projects, partners, and outcomes.

into projects, partners, and outcomes. Tracks partnerships systematically , ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks.

, ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks. Maintains compliance and governance standards across regions.

across regions. Prevents duplication of efforts, so teams in different markets aren't unknowingly working on the same problem in parallel.

Of course, this structure doesn't simply keep operations tidy, it's what enables true scalability. Ideas and frameworks tested in one market can be seamlessly adapted to another, with full context and learnings carried over. So even if the solution itself evolves, the knowledge base and process remain intact, allowing AstraZeneca to scale outcomes globally without losing speed or consistency.

In other words, the tools aren't just supporting innovation, they're multiplying its impact.

The Results: What Makes Their Approach Work

With collaboration at its core, AstraZeneca has created a framework that consistently produces patient-focused, measurable results.

To name a few:

Successful Startup Partnerships: Examples include working with AI-enabled ECG startups to help primary care physicians identify at-risk heart patients earlier.

Examples include working with AI-enabled ECG startups to help primary care physicians identify at-risk heart patients earlier. Mentorship for Early-Stage Startups: Beyond partnerships, AstraZeneca mentors smaller startups, helping them navigate regulation-heavy industries. This serves to strengthen the ecosystem while ensuring a pipeline of future-ready collaborators.

Beyond partnerships, AstraZeneca mentors smaller startups, helping them navigate regulation-heavy industries. This serves to strengthen the ecosystem while ensuring a pipeline of future-ready collaborators. A Scalable Model: Their philosophy allows projects proven in one country to be adapted in another, even with different systems and partners.

Lessons for Enterprise Innovation Leaders

AstraZeneca's journey offers practical, transferable lessons for other corporations looking to scale innovation through collaboration:

Start with the problem, not the solution.

Define the challenge clearly before bringing in partners.

Be a 'gentle giant'.

Recognize that corporations move slowly—get internal processes in order before engaging startups to avoid wasting their time.

Measure what matters.

Focus on outcome-based metrics tied to customer or patient impact.

Create an inclusive ecosystem.

Diversity of partners leads to stronger, more sustainable solutions.

Invest in tools for structure and visibility.

Without centralized platforms, large-scale collaboration becomes chaotic and inefficient.

Prioritize humility.

True collaboration requires acknowledging power imbalances and creating partnerships that benefit all sides.

Closing Thoughts

AstraZeneca's A Catalyst network shows how large enterprises can transform innovation into a scalable, repeatable process by focusing on ecosystems rather than ownership. Their philosophy—Love the Problem, Scale the Outcome—is a reminder that innovation isn't about chasing shiny solutions, but rather about creating meaningful, measurable change.

What corporate innovation leaders should remember is that success lies in building partnerships rooted in trust, structuring collaborations with the right tools, and always keeping the end outcome at the center.

But this is just the surface. The full webinar dives deeper into operational challenges, governance models, and how AstraZeneca measures success beyond the usual KPIs. If you want to see how these principles play out in practice (and how you can apply them to your own organization) this is one conversation you don't want to miss.

FAQ

How does collaboration improve innovation?

AstraZeneca shows that collaboration unlocks innovation by combining diverse expertise—from startups, academia, and healthcare providers—to tackle challenges no single company could solve alone. Instead of siloed pilots, co-creation leads to solutions that are both practical and scalable.

What is scaling innovation?

Scaling innovation means moving beyond pilots into solutions that make a global impact. AstraZeneca's Catalyst network is a great example: ideas proven in one country are adapted for others, ensuring real outcomes for patients rather than isolated success stories.

What is an ecosystem innovation strategy?

It's about building networks of partners that share challenges and co-develop solutions. For AstraZeneca, that means connecting stakeholders across the healthcare journey—from diagnosis to treatment—so innovations aren't just created, but integrated into systems at scale.

What is an example of ecosystem collaboration?

The Catalyst network itself. By partnering with health-tech startups without claiming their IP, AstraZeneca accelerates the adoption of tools like AI-enabled ECGs—helping doctors identify at-risk patients earlier and improving healthcare outcomes globally.

