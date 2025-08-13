Commission Guidelines For Providers Of General-purpose AI Models

On July 18, 2025, the European Commission released its guidelines on the obligations for providers of general-purpose AI (GPAI) models under the European Union's AI Act. This is an important development for companies, including in the Life Sciences sector, building their own GPAI models, as well as using, integrating and/or further developing third-party GPAI as part of their activities.

The Guidelines answer some of the outstanding questions around the application of the EU AI Act to GPAI models in practice. Our advisory discusses in detail the key elements of the guidelines and highlight that both the EU AI Act and the guidelines apply to Life Sciences companies not in the EU if the GPAI model is placed on or put into in the EU market or its output is used in the EU.

