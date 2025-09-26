ARTICLE
26 September 2025

20 People Detained For Alleged Luxury Car Exports To Russia And Belarus

DM
Poland International Law
Poland's Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police has issued a press release relating to the arrest of 20 people for alleged involvement in a scheme to export of approximately 600 luxury cars to Russia and Belarus in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The scheme is said to have involved a sequence of sales within the EU, followed by sales to customers in third countries such as Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, followed by a further transfer to Belarusia or Russia.

Several of the defendants are being detained in custody while the investigation continues.

More than PLN 10m in bank accounts have been frozen as part of the investigation.

