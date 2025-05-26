Poland – Multiple Raids And Arrests For Suspected Import Of Timber In Breach Of Russia And Belarus Sanctions

Poland's National Tax Administration yesterday issued a press release detailing raids and arrests in three provinces.

The three arrested individuals have been charged and are in pre-trial detention. They are suspected of importing birch plywood from Belarus and Russia in breach of EU sanctions.

The Tax Administration has conducted a number of similar investigations in recent months, which have not previously been included in this blog:

24 April 2025 – The Pomeranian branch of Poland's National Tax Administration has conducted raids in Gdynia. Thirty pallets of timber suspected to have been imported from Belarus and Russia were seized.

9 April 2025 – The Pomeranian branch of Poland's National Tax Administration has conducted inspections of timber purportedly imported from Tunisia at the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdansk, and seized over PLN 1 million in timber on suspicion that it was imported from Belarus and Russia in breach of EU sanctions.

28 February 2025 – The Lublin branch of the National Tax Administration has seized 1800 pallets of plywood suspected of being imported from Belarus and Russia via China and Kazakhstan. The press release adds that 15 sets of proceedings are being prepared as a result of the seizures valued at PLN 3.2m.

November 2024 – raids were conducted in seven provinces in relation to an ongoing investigation into suspected imports of timber from Belarus and Russia in breach of Eu sanctions.

