Seizure Of 5 Tons Of Aviation Tyres Bound For Russia/Belarus

Poland's National Tax Administration has issued a press release, announcing the seizure of 5 tons of aviation tyres.
The discovery was made through a routine inspection of a truck by the Lublin Customs and Tax office.
The declared goods were automobile tyres. The sender of the tyres was an unnamed company in Spain, and the declared recipient was said to be in Azerbaijan.
The goods were detained and criminal proceedings have been instituted.
