Updated Statistics On The 42 Imposed Sanctions Fines

With grateful thanks to the Ministry of Finance and the Economy in Poland for the provision of the information, this blog can provide an up-to-date summary of the scale of financial penalties imposed by the Polish authorities in relation to Russian and Belarusian sanctions violations.

These figures relate to the period up to 28 August 2025.

In total the Polish authorities have imposed 42 financial penalties, broken down on the following basis:

24 penalties in relation to breaches of EU Regulation 833/2014, with total fines of PLN 6,850,949 (just over €1.6m);

6 penalties for breaches of EU Regulation 269/2014, with total fines of PLN 911,515 (just over €213,000);

10 penalties for breaches of the Polish Sanctions Act of 13 April 2022, with total fines of PLN 18,886,441 (€4.42m);

1 penalty under EU regulation 765/2006 in relation to Belarus, with a fine of PLN 7,367 (€1,727); and

1 penalty relating to both Regulations 833/2014 and 765/2006, with a fine of PLN 36,272 (€8,506).

This updates the statistics previously published on this blog from July 2024.

It shows that Poland has imposed a 18 fines since that time. Of those 12 were under Regulation 833/2014, four were under Regulation 269/2014, and the two smaller fines relating to Belarus have also been imposed since July 2024.

