Third Defendant Found Guilty In Sanctioned Aircraft Parts Export Prosecution

Further to our earlier posts from 8 October and 7 October relating to the conviction of a company and individual for exporting aircraft parts to Russia in breach of EU sanctions, the Rotterdam District Court ruled on 22 November that the third co-defendant is also guilty.

The judgment is here.

The individual was an employee of the Ministry of Defence and was first arrested in September 2023 (see our earlier post).

The conviction was based on the export of parts via Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey the UAE and Serbia. The Defendant was also convicted of falsifying documents and of a minor fire arms charge.

The court accepted findings of PTSD by court psychologists and the probation service.

At sentencing the court stated: "In view of the seriousness of the proven facts, from the point of view of general prevention, a prison sentence of considerable duration is in principle appropriate".

In the circumstances of the defendant, however, the custodial sentence was limited to the period of pre-trial detention with a further period of 195 days suspended for two years. In addition 240 hours of community service was imposed.

The individual was also disqualified from acting as a company director for three years.

