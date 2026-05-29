The Classification Conundrum: Four Key Trends On Regulating Platform Work

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The classification of employment status for digital platform workers remains a central and frequently debated issue. Drawing on a recent Ius Laboris report, we explore four key regulatory trends that employers should be aware of.

Digital platform work continues to grow in scale and visibility. In parallel, we are seeing an increase in regulatory responses focused specifically on this area. The challenge for policymakers is addressing concerns about worker misclassification, while avoiding undue constraints on the flexibility and autonomy that underpin many platform models. Employment classification sits at the centre of this conundrum.

Drawing on insights from our recent report, The Classification Conundrum, in this article we explore four key worker classification trends emerging globally and consider what they mean for platform companies and operators. For further details, including practical insights from our experts, you can download the full report via the link above.

1. New definitions and a ‘floor’ of rights

The first major trend is the introduction of platform‑specific definitions and baseline protections. Some jurisdictions are moving away from a strict employee / self‑employed pide when it comes to classification. Instead, they have adopted dedicated digital platform frameworks that introduce platform-specific legal definitions. In some cases, these arguably go as far as to create new classifications of workers, in others they do not.

Importantly, these new definitions often provide platform workers with rights that go beyond those available to standard independent contractors. In our report, we refer to this as a ‘floor’ of rights for platform workers.

This might reflect a shift away from countries relying solely on employment status as the gateway to labour and social protections. Instead, regulators extend certain core labour and social security protections directly to all digital platform workers, regardless of their classification status.

Key country examples

Chile’s framework distinguishes between dependent platform workers, who are classified as employees, and independent platform workers (where they do not work in a relationship of subordination and dependence). Independent platform workers remain classified as independent contractors but are afforded unique protections such as a maximum connection time and the right to disconnect, a minimum wage, occupational health and safety protections, social security coverage, and personal data protection.

Australia has introduced an ‘employee‑like worker’ category for independent contractors whose working arrangements meet prescribed criteria which tend to point to the digital platform worker providing their services in a manner which is employee-like. The Fair Work Commission can set standards for ‘employee-like workers’ (which expressly includes digital platform workers) through minimum standards orders and guidelines, covering pay, conditions, and workplace health and safety. These workers also have collective rights, protection against unfair contractual terms, and safeguards against unfair deactivation from platforms.

Malaysia has introduced a single statutory definition of ‘gig worker’ through the Gig Workers Act 2025. Prior to the Act, digital platform workers, who were typically deemed to be independent contractors, enjoyed only a very limited range of employment rights and protections. Now, such workers enjoy significantly more rights and protections as detailed in our report.

2. New ways of determining employment status

A second trend focuses on how employment status is assessed. Several countries are introducing statutory mechanisms designed to deliver clearer and more predictable classification outcomes.

An approach that has emerged in Europe is the introduction of a rebuttable presumption of employment status. While there are some inpidual nuances, countries that have adopted this model typically list several criteria in the relevant legislation. Where these criteria are met, it is presumed that the platform worker is an employee of the platform company and so is eligible for employment rights. It is often for the platform, if they wish, to seek to rebut the presumed classification.

Other countries have adopted alternative models, such as the introduction of a presumption against employment status.

Key country examples

Frameworks in Croatia, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Malta include a rebuttable presumption of employment, although there are some subtle differences between countries. The most obvious of these is the number of criteria that needs to be met before the presumption bites.

Greece has adopted a presumption against employment. Digital platform workers are classified as independent contractors if the four listed conditions are cumulatively met. It is of note that Greece also provides enhanced rights and protections to independent service providers including trade union rights, health and safety protections, and contract requirements.

Workers earning at least one monthly minimum wage (MXN 9,451.00 or USD 525.06) in Mexico are considered employees, while workers earning below this threshold are classified as independent workers but still must be registered for workplace risk coverage.

One of the key provisions under the EU’s Platform Work Directive is the introduction of a rebuttable presumption of an employment relationship. This arises where ‘facts indicating direction and control, in accordance with national law, collective agreements or practice in force in the Member States and with consideration to the case-law of the Court of Justice, are found’. Member States must transpose the Directive by December 2026.

3. Enforcement as a regulatory lever

A third trend is a growing use of enforcement measures to address misclassification directly. This includes renewed tax authority action, increased penalties and the creation of specialist enforcement bodies. Early evidence suggests that heightened enforcement risk can influence organisational behaviour, in some cases prompting organisations to reassess the use of independent contractors.

Key country examples

In the Netherlands tax authorities have restarted enforcement action against ‘false self‑employment’. The early signs are intriguing with the evidence suggesting that companies are moving away from the use of independent contractors, possibly even in legitimate cases where there has been no misclassification, out of fear of the legal risks.

The UK has established the Fair Work Agency which will bring together enforcement of key employment rights. Its introduction is likely to significantly increase the risk of tribunal claims related to worker status and the potential financial exposure that companies face when misclassifying inpiduals.

4. Case law continues to shape outcomes

Despite increasing levels of regulation, courts continue to play a central role in questions of classification. Judges frequently prioritise the factual reality of how work is performed over contractual labels, and outcomes vary widely. Differences in rulings for the same platforms highlight the complexity and nuance of platform work and perhaps also the ongoing importance of judicial interpretation in this area.

Recent decisions further show courts engaging with new statutory concepts, including presumptions of employment and platform‑specific rights, reinforcing the judiciary’s ongoing role in shaping the regulatory landscape.

Key country examples

Different decisions on worker status relating to Uber and Deliveroo in the UK and the Netherlands are particularly interesting. Each of these cases contains a different set of facts, of course, with the application of two different sets of legal frameworks. However, they help demonstrate the unpredictable global landscape that platform companies operate within.

Appellate courts continue to apply established multi-factor, substance-over-form tests, focusing on the reality of control and the working relationship rather than contractual labels. For example, in New Zealand, the Supreme Court emphasised control, integration and economic dependency in its November 2025 Uber decision. In the Netherlands, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal treated entrepreneurship as decisive in its January 2026 Uber ruling.

Australia’s new statutory framework is prompting courts and tribunals to engage with the new rights and protections now afforded specifically to digital platform workers. In the first substantive decision of the Fair Work Commission determining an application under the new unfair deactivation laws, Deputy President Saunders dismissed an application by a digital platform worker for an unfair deactivation remedy under p 536LU of the Fair Work Act 2009.

A table outlining the outcomes of the highest profile and recent judicial decisions on digital platform work can be found at page 64-70 of our report.

Takeaway for employers

The main takeawayfor digital platforms is to keep a hawk-eye on the landscape. It is an area where the legislation, regulations, guidance and case law are constantly changing and evolving, often in tandem with political winds. When taken together, this creates a challenging environment to operate within and so for platform companies, it is critical to be attuned to new developments and ready to adapt where necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.