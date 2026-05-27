Pay Attention - Episode 19: Italy And The PTD - Il Secondo (Podcast)

A first for Pay Attention, our Pay Transparency Directive podcast: a sequel. Because apparently the first serving of Italy and the Pay Transparency Directive wasn’t quite satiating enough.

Tom Heys and David Lorimer are delighted to once again be joined by Ornella Patané to unpack Italy’s latest draft legislation – where salary definitions are debated like ragù recipes, CCNL classifications simmer away, and even employee information rights come with a strict “once a year” serving suggestion.

It’s Italy moving from the appetiser stage to il secondo: more structure, more substance, and a regulatory tasting menu where every course comes with a compliance obligation attached.