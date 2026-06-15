Did Member States Meet The Deadline? Status Of Implementation Of The EU Pay Transparency Directive

The EU Pay Transparency Directive's June 7 deadline has passed, yet most member states have failed to fully implement the legislation, creating a fragmented compliance landscape across Europe.

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At a Glance

While Slovakia and Italy enacted comprehensive laws implementing the EU Pay Transparency Directive (PTD) by the June 7 deadline, most other member states did not. This continues to create a fragmented implementing landscape across Europe.

Private employers should be aware of several practical considerations created by a member state’s missed deadline, including loss of grace periods, potential court Directive-friendly interpretations, and increases in worker and worker representative inquiries.

Even though Austria, Germany, and Ireland have not proposed specific implementing legislation, there are nuanced local risks to consider.

The deadline is here – yet in many places, implementation is still not in sight

The implementation deadline for the EU Pay Transparency Directive (PTD) has now passed, yet full national transposition remains uneven across member states. Although governments were required to transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive into national law by June 7, 2026, many European countries have only taken partial steps.

Member states currently fall into three categories:

Adoption of Comprehensive Legislation: Slovakia, Malta and Italy have adopted comprehensive legislation, meeting the transposition deadline. These laws have minimal or non-existent grace periods. Lithuania, Poland and Czech Republic have partially transposed the Directive. Published Draft Legislation: Several countries have published draft legislation but either proposed a delayed effective date or have not clearly indicated when the law will come into effect. This includes, for example, Denmark and the Netherlands, which have signaled implementation in 2027, as well as Cyprus, Estonia, France, Latvia, Malta and Sweden, where draft legislation has been published without a clear effective date. No Published Implementing Measures: Many countries have not yet published a draft implementing bill at all, including Germany and Austria.

Employers based in part in the United States may be wondering what happens when an EU member state misses the deadline to implement an EU Directive. There are consequences governments may face when an EU member state misses the deadline to put a directive into national law. Specifically, the European Commission can start infringement proceedings. In the most serious cases, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) may impose financial penalties. This happened, for example, when Spain missed the deadline to implement the Work-Life Balance Directive and, as a result, was hit with a €6.83 million fine plus a daily penalty. In July 2025, the Commission launched infringement procedures against 18 member states for failing to fully transpose another directive. So, there’s a clear financial incentive for countries to meet these deadlines.

Instead of facing fines from the EU Commission, private employers are dealing with the practical impacts of the missed deadlines and the PTD’s current, fragmented landscape. As a general rule, until a member state actually implements the Directive into national law, workers cannot bring claims against their employers in that member state based on the Directive itself. However, there are key concerns:

Employers with operations in Slovakia and Italy are facing quick compliance deadlines. Employers cannot assume there will be any type of grace period as member state laws come into effect.

Principles like equal pay for equal work and the ban on pay discrimination already exist in EU and individual member state law and can be enforced now. To the extent an employer is struggling to comply under current obligations, it needs to be preparing now for more stringent requirements.

Local courts may interpret existing national laws in line with the spirit of new EU directives, even before they’re formally adopted.

Workers and their representatives are not legal practitioners and may not understand the nuances of the interplay between the Directive with local implementing legislation. Employers should anticipate an increase in questions and requests once the Directive deadline has passed, regardless of whether the member state has implemented legislation. Employee expectations, inquiries from workers representatives and litigation risk are already rising.

Employers should move, if they have not yet done so, from monitoring the legislative process to preparing for practical compliance.

The following section highlights what employers should expect now in the selected jurisdictions, even where implementation remains incomplete.

Implications of the delayed implementation

Germany

In Germany, a pay transparency framework already exists under the German Pay Transparency Act (“Entgelttransparenzgesetz”). However, the Directive takes a broader approach.

Germany has not yet adopted legislation implementing the Directive. The German legislature is expected to amend the existing Pay Transparency Act rather than create an entirely new legal framework. The final structure and timing remain uncertain. It is also still unclear whether the future German law will include a presumption of adequacy or other mechanisms for employers bound by collective bargaining agreements. While the Pay Transparency Act includes a presumption that pay systems established by collective bargaining agreements are not discriminatory on the basis of gender, the Directive does not provide for such a provision.

The absence of an implementing act does not mean that German employers can simply wait. Rather, it creates a more complex legal environment in which (private / non-public-sector) employers need to distinguish carefully between three categories: obligations that already follow from existing equal pay law, obligations that may become practically relevant through Directive-compliant interpretation, and obligations that likely require implementing legislation before they apply.

German courts may, and most likely will, interpret existing law as far as possible in light of the Directive. This will be most relevant for employee information requests. Courts may interpret the Pay Transparency Act to include a broader range of information than was previously provided, including the relevance of average pay data rather than median-focused information only. The thresholds under the Pay Transparency Act could also be stretched—under the current framework, employers have not been required to disclose comparative pay information where the relevant comparison group of the opposite sex consisted of fewer than six employees; the Directive does not provide for the same limitation.

On the other hand, provisions of the Directive concerning reporting obligations, the formal joint pay assessment process, and administrative sanctions are unlikely to be sufficiently specific to be applied directly to private employers. Courts are also barred from interpreting national law contra legem, i.e., against its clear wording.

Austria

To date, there have been no indications as to when or how Austria intends to implement the PTD. Nevertheless, Austrian employers are already subject to certain transparency obligations under the existing Equal Treatment Act, regardless of the Directive’s implementation.

Austrian remuneration systems are largely based on collective bargaining agreements, which provide for minimum salaries based on objective criteria. However, remuneration above the collective minimum is often determined at the employer’s discretion and without transparent compensation structures, creating a potential risk of gender-related pay disparities. Current Austrian law does not require employers to disclose the criteria underlying such pay decisions or their internal remuneration systems.

As in Germany, Austrian courts may interpret existing law, including the Equal Treatment Act, in light of the wording and purpose of the Directive even before formal implementation. Employers may be indirectly affected by transparency standards that go beyond current Austrian law.

Ireland

The Irish government has confirmed it will not meet the transposition deadline, and that implementing legislation will be introduced on a phased basis. The most recent update in May from the Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality confirmed the Government’s commitment to transposition, indicated that a dedicated Irish Employer Gender-Neutral Job Evaluation Toolkit (to assist with “equal value” assessments) is being commissioned, and noted that employers will be invited to attend training on this toolkit.

Employers should take some comfort as the Minister has confirmed that employers will not be penalized for non-compliance with all elements of the Directive by the transposition deadline.

The Minister did not, however, commit to a timeline for implementation, and many employers are concerned about the extent to which provisions of the Directive may be relied upon by employees notwithstanding the delay in transposition.

In Ireland, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Labour Court are the statutory bodies established to hear statutory employment law complaints. The application of EU law before the employment tribunals is typically limited to simply applying the provisions of domestic legislation that transposes EU Directives, or abiding by the requirement to interpret national law in accordance with EU law.

In addition, the ECJ recently confirmed that statutory bodies such as the WRC are required to disapply provisions of national law that conflict with EU law, where previously this would have been considered solely within the jurisdiction of the superior courts. This will be of limited application in the context of the Directive, which imposes positive obligations on employers to, for example, conduct equal pay assessments, publish gender pay gap reports, provide certain information, etc., as there are no provisions of national law that are inconsistent with these obligations.

Employers should continue to comply with existing gender pay gap reporting requirements, with employers of 50 or more employees required to publish annual reports.

Cross-Country Takeaways

Multinational employers should regard the Directive as a matter of EU‑wide corporate governance. Although it establishes an overarching framework, the practical requirements and enforcement mechanisms will continue to be shaped by domestic implementation. Employers should therefore avoid treating delays in national transposition as a justification for deferring their compliance efforts.

Gender-neutral job evaluation will be crucial. Job titles alone will rarely be sufficient; roles should be assessed by objective criteria such as skills, effort, responsibility and working conditions. Practical guidance can help structure this analysis (see Littler’s insight into the EU Toolkit on gender-neutral job evaluation and classification).

At the same time, implementation plans must be tailored locally. Multinational employers may therefore adopt a two-level strategy: an EU-wide framework for job evaluation, data, and governance, combined with country-specific implementation plans.

The end of the implementation period is not the end of uncertainty. Rather, it marks the transition into a more assertive phase of enforcement and compliance. Employers that proactively establish transparent pay structures, robust data systems and objective, well‑documented decision‑making criteria will be better positioned once the Directive has been fully transposed into national law in all member states.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.