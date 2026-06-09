Pay Attention - Episode 20: Slovakia implemented the Pay Transparency Directive on time (Podcast)

Slovakia is one of just four EU Member States to implement the Pay Transparency Directive on time. But that doesn't mean all the answers are clear.

In this episode of Pay Attention, Tom Heys and David Lorimer are joined by Dušan Nitschneider to unpack Slovakia's new legislation, including a right to pay information that's both live and not quite live, the race to build compliant pay structures by July 2027, and whether the law could open the door to same-sex equal pay claims.

We also explore the role of trade unions in Slovakia, the utility of forthcoming government guidance, and why employers across Europe may be watching Slovakia closely as one of the Directive's earliest adopters.