ARTICLE
9 June 2026

Pay Attention - Episode 20: Slovakia implemented the Pay Transparency Directive on time (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
Slovakia has become one of only four EU Member States to implement the Pay Transparency Directive ahead of schedule, but questions remain about how the new legislation will work in practice.
Slovakia Employment and HR
Tom Heys and David Lorimer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Tom Heys’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp and Law Practice Management topic(s)

Slovakia is one of just four EU Member States to implement the Pay Transparency Directive on time. But that doesn't mean all the answers are clear.

In this episode of Pay Attention, Tom Heys and David Lorimer are joined by Dušan Nitschneider to unpack Slovakia's new legislation, including a right to pay information that's both live and not quite live, the race to build compliant pay structures by July 2027, and whether the law could open the door to same-sex equal pay claims.

We also explore the role of trade unions in Slovakia, the utility of forthcoming government guidance, and why employers across Europe may be watching Slovakia closely as one of the Directive's earliest adopters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tom Heys
Tom Heys
Photo of David Lorimer
David Lorimer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More