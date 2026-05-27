Unfair Dismissal In Cyprus: Legal Rights, Employer Obligations And Practical Remedies

The dismissal of an employee is often one of the most sensitive issues arising within the employment relationship. For employees, termination can create immediate financial and professional uncertainty.

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Introduction

The dismissal of an employee is often one of the most sensitive issues arising within the employment relationship. For employees, termination can create immediate financial and professional uncertainty. For employers, an improperly handled dismissal may result in legal proceedings, compensation awards, reputational consequences and avoidable business disruption.

Cyprus employment law does not generally permit arbitrary termination once statutory protections apply. Employers must usually be able to justify dismissal by reference to one of the recognised legal grounds, supported by proper evidence and handled with sufficient procedural care.

The principal legislative framework is the Termination of Employment Law, Law 24/1967, as amended, which regulates lawful termination, notice obligations, redundancy, compensation and employee protections. Depending on the circumstances, additional employment, anti-discrimination and protective legislation may also be relevant.

Understanding whether a dismissal is lawful requires careful consideration of both statutory requirements and the factual background of the termination. This guide examines the key legal principles governing unfair dismissal in Cyprus, together with the practical issues most commonly faced by both employers and employees.

What Is Unfair Dismissal in Cyprus?

Unfair dismissal generally refers to the termination of an employment relationship by the employer in circumstances where the dismissal cannot be justified under the grounds permitted by Cyprus law.

The basic principle is that, where the employee has the required period of service and is not excluded by a lawful probationary arrangement or another statutory exception, the employer must be able to show that the dismissal was justified. It is not enough for an employer simply to state that the employment relationship is no longer convenient or that the employee is no longer wanted.

The employer must normally be able to demonstrate that the dismissal falls within one of the recognised statutory grounds, such as redundancy, inadequate performance, serious misconduct, the expiry of a genuine fixed-term contract, force majeure or another recognised basis under the Termination of Employment Law.

If the reason relied upon by the employer is not genuine, is not supported by evidence, or does not fall within the statutory framework, the dismissal may be challenged as unfair or unlawful.

The Legal Framework

The principal law is the Termination of Employment Law, Law 24/1967, as amended. Depending on the circumstances, additional legislation may also be relevant, including laws relating to:

maternity protection;

equal treatment and anti-discrimination;

fixed-term employees;

part-time employees;

collective redundancies;

transfers of undertakings;

transparent and predictable working conditions;

annual leave;

social insurance;

health and safety at work;

whistleblowing and protected disclosures.

Employment termination disputes are generally heard before the Industrial Disputes Tribunal, often referred to as the Labour Court.

Who Is Protected?

As a general rule, an employee may claim compensation for unlawful dismissal where he or she has completed at least 26 weeks of continuous employment with the same employer.

There are important qualifications. The protection may not apply in the same way during a lawful probationary period. The position on probationary periods must now be considered together with the Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Law of 2023, which introduced a general rule that probationary periods should not exceed six months, subject to certain exceptions, including for particular senior or directorial positions.

Employers should therefore be careful when relying on older contractual clauses providing for probation of up to 104 weeks. Such clauses may no longer be straightforwardly enforceable in ordinary employment relationships after the 2023 legislation.

Employees should also be aware that even during probation, a dismissal may still be challenged if it is discriminatory, retaliatory, connected to maternity or pregnancy, or otherwise contrary to mandatory law.

Lawful Grounds for Dismissal

Cyprus law recognises specific grounds upon which a dismissal may be lawful. In broad terms, these include the following.

1. Redundancy

Redundancy may justify termination where the dismissal is genuinely connected with the employer’s business needs. This may include closure of the business, closure of the place where the employee worked, reorganisation, reduction of work, technological change or other operational reasons recognised by law.

A redundancy must be genuine. A dismissal labelled as “redundancy” will not necessarily be treated as lawful if, in substance, the role continues to exist or the employee was selected for improper reasons.

2. Failure to Perform Duties in a Reasonably Satisfactory Manner

An employee may be dismissed where he or she fails to carry out duties in a reasonably satisfactory manner. This does not mean that an employer can dismiss an employee simply because performance is not perfect.

In practice, performance-based dismissals are much stronger where the employer can show:

specific performance concerns;

prior warnings or feedback;

a reasonable opportunity to improve;

objective evidence of continued underperformance;

proportionality between the alleged shortcomings and the decision to dismiss.

A vague allegation of poor performance, unsupported by evidence, is unlikely to be sufficient in a contested case.

3. Serious Misconduct or Conduct Justifying Summary Dismissal

Certain conduct may justify dismissal without notice. Examples may include serious dishonesty, theft, violence, serious insubordination, serious breach of workplace rules, criminal conduct connected with employment, or conduct which makes it unreasonable to expect the employment relationship to continue.

Summary dismissal is a serious step. The employer must act promptly and must be able to justify why immediate termination was appropriate. If the employer delays for too long after discovering the alleged misconduct, this may weaken the argument that the conduct truly justified immediate dismissal.

4. Expiry of a Genuine Fixed-Term Contract

The expiry of a genuine fixed-term contract may constitute a lawful basis for termination. However, fixed-term arrangements should not be used artificially to avoid employment protection.

Successive fixed-term contracts or a long overall fixed-term employment relationship may, in certain circumstances, be treated as indefinite unless objectively justified.

5. Force Majeure or Impossibility

Termination may be justified where continued employment becomes impossible due to circumstances such as war, civil commotion, acts of God, destruction of premises or other serious events beyond the employer’s control.

This ground is not a general licence to dismiss because business conditions have become difficult. The facts must support the argument that the statutory ground applies.

6. Retirement

Termination connected with the employee reaching the normal retirement age may be lawful where it falls within the applicable statutory, contractual, collective agreement or workplace framework.

Automatically Problematic or High-Risk Dismissals

Certain dismissals are particularly high-risk and may give rise to additional claims. These include dismissals connected with:

pregnancy or maternity;

parental leave;

trade union membership or activity;

complaints made by the employee against the employer;

discrimination on grounds such as sex, race, religion, disability, age or other protected characteristics;

whistleblowing or protected disclosures;

the exercise of statutory employment rights;

refusal to accept unlawful changes to employment terms.

In such cases, the employer may face not only an unfair dismissal claim but also separate statutory claims, depending on the facts.

Notice of Termination

Where an employee has completed at least 26 weeks of continuous employment and is not lawfully dismissed without notice, the employer must give written notice or payment in lieu of notice.

The statutory minimum notice periods are as follows:

Continuous Employment Minimum Notice by Employer 26 to 51 weeks 1 week 52 to 103 weeks 2 weeks 104 to 155 weeks 4 weeks 156 to 207 weeks 5 weeks 208 to 259 weeks 6 weeks 260 to 311 weeks 7 weeks 312 weeks or more 8 weeks

The employment contract may provide for a longer notice period. Where contractual notice is more favourable to the employee than the statutory minimum, the contractual provision will usually be relevant.

The notice should be in writing and should clearly identify the termination date.

Payment in Lieu of Notice

An employer may, where appropriate, pay the employee the equivalent salary for the notice period instead of requiring the employee to work during the notice period.

Payment in lieu of notice does not, by itself, make an otherwise unlawful dismissal lawful. It only addresses the notice element. The employer must still be able to justify the dismissal under the applicable legal grounds.

Dismissal Without Notice

Dismissal without notice should be reserved for serious cases. Cyprus law recognises that an employer may dismiss without notice where the employee’s conduct is sufficiently serious to justify immediate termination.

Examples may include:

serious disciplinary offences;

criminal conduct in the course of employment without the employer’s consent;

serious or repeated disregard of workplace rules;

improper behaviour in the course of employment;

conduct that makes continuation of the employment relationship unreasonable.

Employers should not use summary dismissal as a shortcut where the facts do not justify it. A tribunal will examine whether the misconduct was sufficiently serious and whether the employer acted reasonably in the circumstances.

Constructive Dismissal

Constructive dismissal arises where the employee resigns because of the employer’s conduct, but the law treats the resignation as being caused by the employer’s breach.

Examples may include:

persistent non-payment of salary;

serious unilateral reduction of salary;

demotion without lawful basis;

harassment or bullying tolerated by the employer;

serious breach of contract;

unsafe or intolerable working conditions;

substantial unilateral changes to duties, hours or place of work.

Constructive dismissal claims are fact-sensitive. The employee must usually show that the employer’s conduct was serious enough to justify resignation and that the resignation was connected with that conduct.

Employees should be cautious before resigning, because the timing and wording of the resignation may become important evidence.

Redundancy and Unfair Dismissal

Redundancy is one of the most common areas of dispute.

A redundancy may be lawful where it reflects a genuine business need. An employee who has been continuously employed for at least 104 weeks may be entitled to a redundancy payment from the Redundancy Fund, provided the statutory requirements are satisfied.

A redundancy may be challenged if:

the employee’s role was not genuinely redundant;

another person was hired to perform substantially the same role;

the selection process was arbitrary or discriminatory;

the redundancy was used as a pretext to remove a particular employee;

the employer failed to comply with applicable notification obligations;

the employer failed to consider suitable alternative employment.

Where an employer intends to terminate employment due to redundancy, notification obligations may arise, including advance notification to the competent authorities. In addition, where an employer increases its workforce within the statutory period following redundancies, priority may need to be given to re-engaging employees whose employment was terminated due to redundancy, subject to the operational needs of the business.

In collective redundancy situations, additional procedures and consultation obligations may apply.

The Importance of Procedure

The Termination of Employment Law does not set out a detailed universal disciplinary procedure for every dismissal. However, procedural fairness remains very important in practice.

Cyprus courts and tribunals may consider whether the employer acted fairly and reasonably, particularly in dismissals based on conduct or performance.

A fair process may include:

investigation of the facts;

informing the employee of the allegations or concerns;

giving the employee an opportunity to respond;

considering the employee’s explanation;

issuing warnings where appropriate;

keeping written records;

applying workplace rules consistently;

considering whether dismissal is proportionate.

For employers, procedure is often the difference between a defensible dismissal and an avoidable dispute.

For employees, procedural irregularities may be important evidence that the dismissal was not properly justified.

Compensation for Unfair Dismissal

Where the Industrial Disputes Tribunal finds that a dismissal was unlawful, compensation may be awarded.

The compensation is assessed by reference to statutory criteria and the circumstances of the case. Factors may include:

the employee’s length of service;

salary and benefits;

age;

prospects of finding alternative employment;

conduct of the employer;

conduct of the employee;

any loss suffered;

the circumstances of the dismissal.

As a general principle, compensation awarded by the Industrial Disputes Tribunal for unlawful dismissal is subject to statutory limits. It is commonly stated that compensation should not exceed the equivalent of two years’ wages and should not be lower than the redundancy payment to which the employee would have been entitled had the employment been terminated by reason of redundancy, subject always to the facts and applicable law.

Separate claims may also arise for:

unpaid salary;

payment in lieu of notice;

accrued annual leave;

unpaid 13th salary, where applicable;

contractual bonuses or commissions;

provident fund issues;

other contractual entitlements.

Where the amount claimed exceeds the jurisdictional limits or concerns broader contractual damages, proceedings may need to be considered carefully, including whether any part of the claim belongs before the District Court rather than the Industrial Disputes Tribunal.

Reinstatement or Re-Employment

In certain cases, the Industrial Disputes Tribunal may have power to order re-employment, particularly where the employer employs at least 20 employees and the employee seeks such remedy.

In practice, financial compensation is more common, but reinstatement or re-employment should not be ignored where the circumstances justify it.

Time Limits

Time limits are critical.

A claim for unlawful dismissal before the Industrial Disputes Tribunal should generally be filed within 12 months from the date of dismissal. Where the matter concerns a response from the Redundancy Fund, a separate time limit may also be relevant.

For redundancy payment claims, the application to the Social Insurance Services is generally made within three months from the date of dismissal, although an extension may be possible in limited circumstances where good cause for delay is shown. Different time limits may apply to other employment claims.

Employees should seek legal advice promptly. Employers should also seek advice as soon as a dispute arises, because early handling of correspondence and evidence may significantly affect the outcome.

Evidence in Unfair Dismissal Claims

Evidence is central to employment termination disputes.

Employees should preserve:

employment contracts;

payslips;

termination letters;

emails and messages;

warning letters;

internal complaints;

medical certificates, where relevant;

evidence of job applications and loss mitigation;

witness details.

Employers should maintain:

signed employment contracts;

job descriptions;

disciplinary policies;

attendance and performance records;

warnings;

investigation notes;

minutes of meetings;

redundancy selection criteria;

written reasons for termination.

A case that appears strong in principle may become difficult if the evidence is incomplete.

Settlement of Employment Disputes

Many dismissal disputes are resolved without a full hearing. Settlement may be appropriate where both parties wish to avoid litigation risk, legal costs and commercial uncertainty.

A settlement agreement should be drafted carefully. It should clearly state:

the settlement amount;

what claims are being settled;

payment timing;

tax and social insurance treatment, where relevant;

confidentiality obligations;

return of company property;

references or agreed announcements, where appropriate;

full and final settlement wording.

Employees should not sign termination or settlement documents without understanding what rights may be waived.

Employers should avoid informal settlement wording that leaves room for further claims.

Practical Guidance for Employees

An employee who has been dismissed should consider the following steps:

Request written confirmation of the reason for dismissal. Keep all relevant documents and communications. Do not sign any waiver or settlement immediately without legal advice. Calculate unpaid salary, notice, leave and other entitlements. Consider whether discrimination, maternity protection, whistleblowing or retaliation issues arise. Seek legal advice before the limitation period expires.

The earlier the case is assessed, the easier it is to preserve evidence and identify the correct legal route.

Practical Guidance for Employers

Employers should treat dismissal decisions with caution and legal discipline. In practice, many employment disputes arise not necessarily because termination was impossible, but because the process was poorly structured, inadequately documented or legally mischaracterised.

Before proceeding with dismissal, employers should carefully assess:

The precise legal basis for termination; Whether sufficient documentary evidence exists; Whether warnings, meetings or investigations are required; Applicable notice obligations; Whether any protected statutory rights are engaged; Whether the matter is genuinely one of misconduct, redundancy or capability; Final salary, leave and statutory payment obligations; Whether negotiated settlement may reduce litigation risk.

Dismissal should be a legally defensible decision, not a reaction driven by frustration, personality conflict or short-term convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What counts as unfair dismissal in Cyprus?

A dismissal may be unfair where the employer cannot justify it under one of the lawful grounds recognised by the Termination of Employment Law. The employer must normally show that the reason was genuine and legally sufficient.

Does an employer need a reason to dismiss an employee?

In most cases, yes. Once the employee has the required period of service and is not within a valid probationary exception, the employer must be able to rely on a legally recognised ground for dismissal.

How long must I be employed before I can claim unfair dismissal?

The general qualifying period is 26 weeks of continuous employment. However, probationary arrangements and specific statutory exceptions may affect the position.

Can a probationary employee be dismissed without notice?

Usually, probation gives the employer greater flexibility. However, after the 2023 Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Law, ordinary probationary periods should generally not exceed six months, subject to exceptions. Even during probation, dismissal may still be unlawful if it is discriminatory, retaliatory or contrary to mandatory protections.

Can my employer dismiss me immediately?

Only in serious circumstances. Immediate dismissal without notice is usually justified only where the employee’s conduct is sufficiently serious to make continuation of the employment relationship unreasonable.

What is the minimum notice period in Cyprus?

The minimum statutory notice starts at one week after 26 weeks of continuous employment and increases with length of service up to eight weeks after 312 weeks or more of employment. A contract may provide for longer notice.

Can I be paid instead of working my notice?

Yes, payment in lieu of notice may be made where appropriate. However, paying notice does not cure an unfair dismissal if the employer had no lawful reason to dismiss.

Is poor performance a valid reason for dismissal?

It can be, but the employer should normally be able to show genuine underperformance, proper communication of concerns, a reasonable opportunity to improve and evidence supporting the decision.

Is redundancy always lawful?

No. Redundancy must be genuine. If redundancy is used as a pretext to dismiss a particular employee, or if the selection process is improper, the dismissal may be challenged.

Can I claim if I resigned because my employer made work intolerable?

Possibly. This may amount to constructive dismissal if the employer’s conduct was sufficiently serious and caused the resignation.

What compensation can be awarded for unfair dismissal?

Compensation depends on the facts, including salary, length of service, prospects of re-employment and the circumstances of the dismissal. Statutory limits apply before the Industrial Disputes Tribunal.

Can the Labour Court order reinstatement?

In certain circumstances, re-employment may be ordered, especially where the employer employs at least 20 employees and the employee seeks that remedy. In practice, compensation is more common.

Can dismissal during pregnancy be challenged?

Yes. Dismissals connected with pregnancy or maternity are high-risk and may breach specific statutory protections in addition to unfair dismissal principles.

Can I be dismissed for making a complaint against my employer?

Dismissal in response to a legitimate complaint or the exercise of statutory rights may be unlawful. The facts and evidence will be important.

Should I sign a termination agreement?

Not without legal advice. A termination agreement may include waiver language affecting your ability to bring future claims.

What should employers do before dismissing an employee?

Employers should identify the lawful ground, review the evidence, follow a fair process, calculate notice and final payments, and consider whether any protected rights are involved.

How quickly should legal advice be obtained?

As soon as possible. Time limits apply, and the early handling of correspondence and evidence may significantly affect the strength of the case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.