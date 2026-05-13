Elias Neocleous & Co LLC: The Values That Shape An Employer Of Choice

In a revealing conversation with Insider magazine, Anna Mylona articulates how Elias Neocleous & Co LLC differentiates itself as an employer through values-driven culture rather than compensation alone. She explores the firm's strategic approach to talent retention, professional development, and the integration of technology while maintaining a human-centered workplace philosophy.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is the largest law firm in Cyprus and a leading firm in the South-East Mediterranean region, with a network of offices across Cyprus (Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos), Belgium (Brussels), Czech Republic (Prague), Romania (Budapest) and Ukraine (Kiev). A dynamic team of lawyers and legal experts deliver strategic legal solutions to clients operating in key industries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, India, USA, South America, and China. The firm is renowned for its expertise and jurisdictional knowledge across a broad spectrum of practice areas, spanning all major transactional and market disciplines, while also managing the largest and most challenging cross-border assignments. It is a premier practice of choice for leading Cypriot banks and financial institutions, preeminent foreign commercial and development banks, multinational corporations, global technology firms, international law firms, private equity funds, credit agencies, and asset managers.

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In an interview with Insider magazine, our Group HR Director, Anna Mylona, shares the philosophy behind what truly defines an employer of choice. Beyond remuneration and benefits, she highlights that the real competitive advantage lies in values, in the quality of the working environment, and in the sense of purpose an organisation offers its people.

As she explains, the corporate culture of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is built on mutual respect, consistency, and the meaningful recognition of each professional’s contribution. The firm’s approach to attracting and retaining talent is grounded in shared values, integrity, and a collaborative mindset.

At the same time, the firm invests systematically in the development of both skills and professional judgement, actively supports young professionals through mentoring and structured career development, and leverages technology and artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and innovation, while always keeping people at the centre.

Read the full interview to discover more about our approach to people and progress.

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