Post-Employment Obligations And Restrictive Covenants In Cyprus: A Practical Guide

This guide examines the principal categories of clauses that govern post-employment obligations in Cyprus: non-compete provisions, non-solicitation restrictions, post-termination confidentiality obligations, and payment in lieu of notice and garden leave arrangements.

We are trusted to resolve complex legal challenges - and to get it right. At Economou & Co LLC, we act in high-stakes disputes and critical advisory matters for international law firms, high-net-worth individuals, financial institutions, and multinational corporations. From securing global freezing orders exceeding €500 million to resolving insolvency matters involving debts of over €2 billion, our practice operates at the highest level of dispute resolution. Our work also spans regulatory, sanctions, and transactional matters in highly regulated sectors, including ICT, finance, fintech, paytech and digital assets. Our work is grounded in integrity, driven by excellence, and shaped by innovation. We are committed to delivering tailored legal solutions with the highest ethical standards, transparency, and professionalism.

Article Insights

Economou & Co LLC are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in European Union

1. Introduction

This guide examines the principal categories of clauses that govern post-employment obligations in Cyprus: non-compete provisions, non-solicitation restrictions, post-termination confidentiality obligations, and payment in lieu of notice and garden leave arrangements.

2. Non-Compete Clauses

Non-compete clauses restrict a departing employee from engaging in work that competes with their former employer. They are among the most commonly used and legally contested post-employment provisions in Cypriot employment contracts.

Under Section 27(1) of the Contracts Law (Cap. 149), any agreement restricting a person's ability to carry on a lawful profession, trade or business is, in principle, void. Cypriot courts have shown some willingness to uphold narrowly drafted post-employment restrictions, particularly where they do not prevent an individual from working altogether but instead focus on preventing specific conduct, such as interfering with existing client relationships. No Appellate or Supreme Court authority has definitively resolved the issue, and enforceability remains legally uncertain.

A detailed analysis of the legal framework, the arguments for and against enforceability, and comparative guidance from other common law jurisdictions is set out in our dedicated publication Non-Compete Clauses in Cyprus: What You Need to Know.

3. Non-Solicitation Provisions

Non-solicitation clauses prohibit a departing employee from actively approaching the employer's clients or colleagues following termination. Unlike non-compete clauses, which broadly restrict competitive activity, non-solicitation provisions target specific conduct, namely the making of active approaches,and are treated more favourably by courts as a result.

Cypriot courts have demonstrated greater willingness to enforce restrictions focused on the protection of client relationships than those amounting to a general restraint of trade. The scope of a non-solicitation clause, in particular whether it extends only to clients with whom the employee had direct contact, or to the employer's client base more broadly, is a significant factor in any assessment of its validity under Cap. 149.

4. Post-Termination Confidentiality Obligations

Post-termination confidentiality obligations are legally distinct from restrictive covenants. Rather than restricting employment activity, they operate to prevent the use or disclosure of defined categories of information acquired during employment. Courts are generally more willing to enforce them. Unlike restrictive covenants, their purpose is to protect confidential information rather than to restrict where or for whom an individual may work.

The extent of protection available depends on the nature of the information in question. Cypriot law, consistent with established common law and equitable principles, draws a distinction between genuine trade secrets and confidential information, which attract strong protection; confidential information that may form part of an employee's general professional knowledge, which occupies uncertain ground; and general skills and experience, which remain the employee's own and cannot be subject to post-employment restriction.

Where confidential information has been misused following a departure, contractual confidentiality obligations may be reinforced by statutory protections under the Protection of Undisclosed Know-How and Business Information (Trade Secrets) Law 164(I)/2020, and by the availability of springboard injunctive relief where an unlawful head start has been obtained. Both are examined in detail in our dedicated publications on Trade Secret Protection in Cyprus and Springboard Injunctions.

5. Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON) and Garden Leave Clauses

Payment in lieu of notice is a mechanism by which an employer terminates the employment relationship by paying the employee a sum equivalent to the remuneration they would have received during their notice period, rather than requiring them to work it out. Garden leave, by contrast, is an arrangement under which an employee is instructed not to attend work during the notice period while the employment contract remains in force and remuneration continues.

In other common law jurisdictions, the two mechanisms are legally distinct in an important respect. PILON clauses, where contractually provided for, operate to terminate the employment relationship with immediate effect upon payment, bringing the employee's contractual duties to an end at that point. Garden leave preserves the contractual relationship throughout the notice period, keeping implied and express obligations, including duties of confidence and loyalty, very much alive. Courts in those jurisdictions have nonetheless recognised that garden leave is capable of abuse and have declined to enforce it where the employee's interest in exercising their skills outweighs the employer's protective purpose.

In Cyprus, however, that distinction is blurred by operation of statute. The Termination of Employment Law (Law 24/1967) expressly recognises the employer's right to make a PILON payment even in the absence of a contractual clause. Crucially, the proviso to the relevant section of the Law makes clear that where the employer exercises this right, the employee is deemed, for certain purposes of the Law, to remain employed until the expiry of the notice period they would otherwise have received. In the absence of judicial guidance on the point, it remains uncertain whether a PILON payment under Cypriot law can bring the employment relationship, and with it the employee's contractual duties, to an end before the notice period expires. The conceptual distinction between PILON and garden leave that exists in other common law jurisdictions may therefore be considerably narrower under Cypriot law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.