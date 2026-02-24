Government Reshuffles COSOMA Board After Just One Month

A sudden shake‑up at Malawi's copyright authority raises questions over procedure.

In January 2026, Malawi's Office of the President and Cabinet unexpectedly reconstituted the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) Board, replacing chairperson Eziaus Mkandawire with Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango and removing musician Deborah Ntopa. Outgoing members expressed concern that the removal process may have contravened the Copyright Act's provisions. Government officials did not provide reasons for the changes, stating only that board reshuffles occur due to "exigence of duty".

This has however not deterred investors, with the NICO Group evidently committing K45 million to the COSOMA in support of its "Investments School of the Arts" programme, designed to train artists in financial management, insurance, and investment. The initiative forms part of Malawi's broader 2063 national development agenda and reflects continued private‑sector confidence despite governance concerns.

