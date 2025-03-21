Malawi Parliament To Debate Two Key IP Legislative Bills

Two executive-legislative bills have been gazetted for debate in Parliament during the current sitting. The bills focus on reforms to company and copyright laws.

The Companies, Registrations, and Intellectual Property Centre Bill, 2025 proposes the establishment of a semi-autonomous body responsible for company registrations, intellectual property rights and related functions. The new entity will assume the duties of the Department of the Registrar General, aiming to modernise business formalization, intellectual property administration and manage insolvencies and collateral registries.

The Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to recognize the newly established Centre as the official office for copyright administration. It will grant the Registrar General the authority to manage copyright matters, including registration and enforcement, and allow the Registrar of Copyright to inspect premises for infringements and initiate legal action.

