When The Registration Certificate Is Still Pending: Proving TM Rights In Angola

For trademark owners, the registration certificate is often perceived as the ultimate proof of ownership. In most jurisdictions, once a trademark is granted, the corresponding certificate is issued shortly thereafter, allowing the owner to rely on a single official document for enforcement, licensing and commercial transactions. In Angola, however, the situation is often more complex.

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For trademark owners, the registration certificate is often perceived as the ultimate proof of ownership. In most jurisdictions, once a trademark is granted, the corresponding certificate is issued shortly thereafter, allowing the owner to rely on a single official document for enforcement, licensing and commercial transactions. In Angola, however, the situation is often more complex.

The administrative context in Angola

Over the past several years, the Angolan Industrial Property Office (IAPI) has faced significant delays in issuing registration certificates due to the growing volume of applications and the limited administrative resources available. As a result, it is not uncommon for trademarks to be formally granted and published in the Industrial Property Bulletin while the corresponding registration certificates remain pending for several years. This practical reality raises an important question for trademark owners: how can trademark rights be proven in Angola when the registration certificate has not yet been issued?

In Angola, the trademark registration process consists of several stages, including filing, publication, examination, granting publication and, ultimately, issuance of the registration certificate. While the grant decision may be completed and published in the Official Industrial Property Bulletin, the issuance of the certificate frequently occurs much later. In some cases, trademark owners have paid all official fees and received confirmation that their marks have been granted, yet continue waiting years for the corresponding certificates. This situation is not limited to trademarks. Similar delays have also affected patents and industrial designs. Consequently, many rights holders find themselves holding valid trademark registrations without possessing the document traditionally required to demonstrate ownership.

Establishing rights without a certificate

From a legal perspective, the absence of a registration certificate does not invalidate the trademark owner's rights. The right arises from the registration and grant of the trademark, not from the physical issuance of the certificate itself. Therefore, once a trademark has been duly granted and published by the IAPI, the owner enjoys the exclusive rights conferred by Angolan trademark law. Nevertheless, the practical challenge lies in proving those rights before third parties, public authorities and potential infringers.

In the absence of a registration certificate, the publication of the grant in the Angolan Industrial Property Bulletin becomes the most important document available to trademark owners. The Bulletin is an official publication issued by the IAPI and records the administrative decisions taken by the office, including the granting of trademark applications. In practice, the grant publication constitutes strong evidence that the trademark has been registered and that the owner enjoys the corresponding exclusive rights. For many commercial purposes, such as licensing negotiations, due diligence exercises and internal corporate records, a copy of the grant publication is often sufficient to demonstrate the existence of the trademark registration.

Where additional evidence is required, trademark owners may request official confirmation from the IAPI regarding the status of a trademark application or registration. Such requests can be particularly useful where third parties seek confirmation that the trademark remains valid and in force.

Official status reports may confirm essential information, including:

The trademark number;

The identity of the owner;

The filing date;

The registration status;

The list of goods/services covered by the registration.

These documents may serve as valuable supplementary evidence while the registration certificate remains pending.

Navigating enforcement and commercial transactions

Despite the legal validity of the grant publication, practical difficulties may still arise in enforcement actions. Based on local practice, Angolan authorities involved in anti-counterfeiting operations frequently request a copy of the registration certificate before proceeding with enforcement measures. This requirement may create challenges for trademark owners whose marks have already been granted but whose certificates have not yet been issued by the IAPI.

Nevertheless, experience suggests that a copy of the grant publication published in the Industrial Property Bulletin may, in certain circumstances, be accepted as an alternative means of demonstrating the existence of the trademark right, particularly where it is accompanied by additional supporting documentation or explanations regarding the certificate issuance backlog.

For this reason, trademark owners should ensure that copies of all grant publications are carefully preserved and readily available for enforcement purposes. The absence of a registration certificate may also affect commercial transactions involving trademark rights. Foreign investors, distributors, licensees and financial institutions frequently request registration certificates as part of their due diligence procedures. Where certificates are unavailable, local counsel often need to explain the administrative realities of the Angolan system and provide alternative evidence of ownership. Granting publications, official status reports and registry confirmations may therefore play a crucial role in facilitating transactions while certificates remain pending.

Proactive management of trademark rights

Given the current administrative realities in Angola, trademark owners should adopt a proactive approach to documenting their rights.

In particular, rights holders should:

Retain copies of all grant publications;

Maintain records of official fee payments;

Obtain official status confirmations whenever necessary;

Keep copies of all documents received from the IAPI;

Consider requesting official status reports before commencing enforcement actions.

These measures can significantly reduce practical difficulties arising from delayed certificate issuance.

The substantial backlog in the issuance of registration certificates in Angola has resulted in many trademark owners holding valid and enforceable rights without corresponding certificates.

Although the registration certificate remains the preferred document for enforcement and commercial purposes, particularly in anti-counterfeiting matters, the granting publication in the IP Bulletin constitutes important evidence of trademark ownership and may, in appropriate circumstances, serve as an alternative means of demonstrating the existence of the right.

Until the administrative backlog is reduced, trademark owners and practitioners must increasingly rely on grant publications, official status reports and other registry documents to bridge the gap between the grant of a trademark and the eventual issuance of its registration certificate.



This is a co-published article, originally published on WIPR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.