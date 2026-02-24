Angola accedes to the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise print disabled.

Angola accedes to the Marrakesh Treaty

On 15 December 2025, the Republic of Angola deposited its instrument of accession to the Marrakesh Treaty.

The Treaty will enter into force, with respect to the Republic of Angola, on 15 March 2026.

The accession reflects Angola's ongoing intent to align with international copyright treaties administered by WIPO and to contribute to humanitarian and social development in the country, according to WIPO's published notice.

