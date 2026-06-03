Zambia has published new regulations under The Patents Act, 2016, introducing procedural and administrative updates that modernise the country's intellectual property framework. These regulations provide greater clarity on filing requirements, timelines, and formalities, replacing the previous practice of reading the 2016 Act alongside regulations from the former Act.

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Zambia strengthens its patent framework with new regulations

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ZAMBIA PUBLISHES LONG AWAITED PATENT REGULATIONS

Zambia has recently published the long-awaited Regulations under The Patents Act, 2016 (Act No. 40 of 2016), introducing procedural and administrative updates aimed at modernising the country’s intellectual property framework.

Previously, the new Act (2016) was read together with the Regulations under the former Act, so this is certainly a welcome development, providing greater clarity on filing requirements, timelines, and formalities.

It is expected that the new Regulations will enhance efficiency and legal certainty for rights holders and practitioners alike and alignment with international best practice. Adams & Adams can assist patentees and applicants in aligning filing and prosecution strategies with Zambia’s new patent regulations, including compliance with updated procedural requirements. Please direct enquiries to zambia@adams.africa.

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