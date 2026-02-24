Zambia Ushers in a New Era with Its Modernised Trade Marks Act

Important Topics

Zambia has enacted the Trade Marks Act No. 11 of 2023, fully replacing the country's 1958 Act.

Zambia has entered 2026 with a major structural overhaul of its trade mark legislation. The Trade Marks Act No. 11 of 2023, effective 31 December 2025, replaces the decades‑old 1958 Act. The modernised statute introduces:

Registration of service marks (previously not possible)

10-year trade mark registration periods (previously only valid for 7 years)

Multi-class applications

Domestic Implementation of the Madrid Protocol

Protection for well-known marks and strengthened trade mark enforcement mechanisms.

The reform positions Zambia as a more predictable and accessible jurisdiction for trade mark protection and is expected to streamline filing strategies for brand owners seeking regional consistency. Read more about the exciting changes here.

