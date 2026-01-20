Service Trade Marks Are Eligible For Registration

The new Zambian Trade Marks Act, which provides a welcome modernisation of Zambia's IP system is now operational.

The Trade Marks Act no 11 of 2023 introduces:

the registration of service trade marks , container trade marks and three-dimensional trade marks

, and trade marks recognition of well-known trade marks

protection for geographical indications

domesticating the Madrid Protocol , enabling valid international registration of trade marks designating Zambia

, enabling valid international registration of trade marks designating Zambia enhanced enforcement mechanisms, including border measures to combat counterfeiting and infringement

and infringement modernised registration procedures

The Registry is committed to improved service delivery and efficiency but, for the immediate future, existing fees and regulations will continue to apply until the new regulations are finalised, as they are still under review following recent stakeholder comments. The Registry has also committed to efficiently deal with any uncertainties during this transition period.

IMPORTANT: A key development that is long-awaited is that service marks are eligible for registration. Trade mark proprietors are urged to file applications in the relevant service classes without delay to secure priority and mitigate the risk of conflicting filings by third parties.

