19 January 2026

The New Trade Marks Act

The Trade Marks Act (No. 11 of 2024) in Zambia has officially come into force, bringing several developments to intellectual property, including the highly anticipated registration of service trademarks.
Zambia Intellectual Property
Other highly anticipated developments created by the new act include the possibility of multiclass applications, the protection of non-traditional marks (sounds, smells), Geographical Indications, collective marks, alignment with the Madrid Protocol, and a 10-year term for registrations.

This update contributes to the modernization of intellectual property law in Zambia, replacing the original 1958 legislation, allowing Zambia to align with the international standards.

