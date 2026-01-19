The New Trade Marks Act

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.
The Trade Marks Act (No. 11 of 2024) in Zambia has officially come into force, bringing several developments to intellectual property, including the highly anticipated registration of service trademarks.
The Trade Marks Act (No. 11 of 2024) in Zambia has officially
come into force, bringing several developments to intellectual
property, including the highly anticipated registration of service
trademarks.
Other highly anticipated developments created by the new act
include the possibility of multiclass applications, the protection
of non-traditional marks (sounds, smells), Geographical
Indications, collective marks, alignment with the Madrid Protocol,
and a 10-year term for registrations.
This update contributes to the modernization of intellectual
property law in Zambia, replacing the original 1958 legislation,
allowing Zambia to align with the international standards.
