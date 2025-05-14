ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Heritage Hub Unveiled By Copyright Society Of Malawi

Malawi Intellectual Property
The Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA), making use of the Copyright Fund, constructed a heritage hub in order to highlight and preserve cultural heritage and practices in Kwenje Village, Dowa, Malawi. The launch of the heritage hub has been well-received by local traditional leaders and will serve as a venue for various cultural events and cultural activities such as dancing and singing.

The purpose of the Copyright Fund is to provide financial support and advance creativity and culture in Malawi. The opening of the heritage hub is one such positive move towards promoting culture through the Copyright Fund.

