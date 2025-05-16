Malawian Delegation Visits ARIPO Office

On 15 April 2025, a distinguished delegation of Malawian officials visited ARIPO's office in Harare, Zimbabwe. This visit marked Malawi's commitment towards advancing intellectual property rights protection in Malawi. The engagements largely surrounded the 2 bills passed by the Malawian parliament, which centres around a new IP office as a semi-autonomous government agency. The Director General of ARIPO confirmed his support for Malawi's strides to promote and facilitate the administration of intellectual property rights in ARIPO. In addition, the Director General of ARIPO expressed his intention to engage with the Office of the Registrar General in Malawi to ensure that officials are adequately trained on ARIPO's e-services platform.