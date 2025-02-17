Malawi Takes The Lead In Ratifying WIPO Treaty On IP

On December 5, 2024, Malawi ratified the WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources, and Associated Traditional Knowledge ("Treaty") which was adopted in May 2024.

On December 5, 2024, Malawi ratified the WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources, and Associated Traditional Knowledge (“Treaty”) which was adopted in May 2024. The Treaty, which addresses the connection between IP, genetic resources, and traditional knowledge, requires applicants to disclose the country of origin or source of genetic resources used in inventions. It also states that the indigenous people or communities providing traditional knowledge be disclosed. This Treaty aims to protect indigenous knowledge and ensure fair use of genetic resources in scientific research and patent development. It will enter into force once 15 countries, of the 38 that have signed the Treat so far,have ratified it.

This marks an important milestone as Malawi is the first country to ratify this Treaty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.