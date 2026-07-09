Namibia Makes History With Launch Of Electronic Copyright Registration System

Namibia has launched Africa's first electronic copyright registration system in partnership with WIPO, providing creators with a digital platform to record their works. The voluntary system supports five categories of creative works and positions Namibia at the forefront of intellectual property administration on the continent. This development signals a significant shift toward modernizing creative economy infrastructure and protecting cultural heritage.

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On 26 June 2026, Namibia took a significant step in strengthening its creative economy with the launch of the Electronic Voluntary Registration of Copyrights System by the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (“BIPA”), in partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organization (“WIPO”).

The launch, held at BIPA Headquarters in Windhoek, marks an important milestone for creators, copyright owners and intellectual property practitioners. Namibia is now positioned as the first country in SADC and across Africa to deploy this type of copyright registration system, placing it at the forefront of digital intellectual property administration on the continent.

The system provides creators with a clearer and more accessible way to record their copyright works while supporting BIPA’s broader objective of professionalising and digitising services for businesses and creators. The event brought together BIPA leadership, WIPO representatives, government stakeholders, registered intellectual property agents, members of the creative industries and the media.

Delivering the welcoming remarks, Ms Ainna Vilengi Kaundu, BIPA’s Chief Executive Officer, located the launch within Namibia’s national development agenda and spoke directly to the country’s young creators. With young people making up a significant share of Namibia’s population, she encouraged them to “Dream It and Create It”, reinforcing the message that creativity can become a meaningful economic opportunity when it is properly protected.

Her message was clear: creators should continue to innovate, build and express themselves, while BIPA develops systems that support and protect their work. Ms Kaundu also linked the system to the idea that human creativity is a national asset that can be developed, preserved and commercialised. The launch supports the growing recognition of the creative industry as a priority sector under the Sixth National Development Plan, highlighting the importance of music, film, books, visual art, design and other creative works in Namibia’s future economy.

The system does not change the fundamental nature of copyright which remains voluntary to file. Its purpose is to provide a practical mechanism for recording copyright works. By filing a work, a creator or rights holder establishes an official record. This is particularly valuable for creators who may not immediately recognize the commercial potential of their work, but whose work may later generate income, attract investment, support collaboration or form part of a broader creative enterprise.

A key practical point is that filing is agent-based. Creators and applicants wishing to file their copyright works must approach a registered intellectual property agent, who will submit the application through the electronic platform. Agents will therefore play a central role in guiding creators through the process and ensuring that applications are properly completed.

Speaking on behalf of WIPO, Mr Gregory Sadyalunda, Regional Manager: IP Office Business Solutions, highlighted the technical and regional significance of the launch. The system represents not only a national milestone, but also part of a broader WIPO-supported initiative to modernise intellectual property office services.

The programme also featured remarks from Mr Hisham Fayed of WIPO, as well as a system demonstration and testing session. This demonstrated how the copyright module integrates into the broader intellectual property administration system used for filings. The demonstration outlined a practical online workflow, including selecting a new online filing, choosing the relevant copyright category, entering applicant and work details, uploading supporting documents, confirming payment information and allowing BIPA to review the submission. This marks a shift away from paper-based processes towards a more modern, consistent and user-friendly filing experience.

Section 2 of the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Protection Act, 1994 lists nine categories of works eligible for copyright protection, namely literary works, musical works, artistic works, cinematograph films, sound recordings, broadcasts, programme-carrying signals, published editions and computer programs. The system currently enables filing in five of these categories, namely artistic works, audiovisual works, musical works, literary works and sound recordings.

It is important to note that the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Protection Act, 1994 does not establish a copyright registration system, nor does it require registration as a condition for the subsistence or enforcement of copyright. Copyright arises automatically upon the creation of an original work that meets the relevant eligibility criteria and is not dependent on registration.

The launch also signals future developments beyond conventional copyright works. The system is expected to support broader categories such as traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expressions, subject to the necessary legal framework. This is particularly significant for Namibia’s communities and cultural heritage. It recognises that intellectual property is not only about individual commercial works, but also about preserving identity, heritage and cultural expression. For communities, this may provide an important mechanism to record and safeguard knowledge and expressions that hold cultural as well as potential economic value.

The next phase will be the integration of online payment functionality, which will further streamline the process by allowing filing and payment within a single digital environment.

For creators, agents and the creative sector, the message is clear: Namibia has launched a voluntary and practical system for the recording of copyright works.

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