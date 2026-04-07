- within Strategy topic(s)
- in China
- within Strategy, Employment and HR, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
The report points out that in 2025, China’s economy recorded total output of RMB 140 trillion, with real GDP growth of 5.0%, meeting the official growth target for the year. However, growth momentum moderated in Q4, as real GDP grew by 4.5% year-on-year (YoY), down 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter. External demand became the primary driver of growth in Q4, while consumption and investment remained subdued, continuing the weakness seen in Q3.
China Economic Monitor: 2026 Q1
KPMG China today released Q1 edition of the 2026 China Economic Monitor.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]