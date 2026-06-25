7 Shifts Reshaping Multinational Strategy In China: Implications For Resilience, Risk, And Global Competitiveness

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Alfredo Montufar-Helu’s articles from Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular: in China

Perspectives Following the British Chamber of Commerce in China’s 2026 Position Paper Launch

Recent market and geopolitical developments, as well as discussions with global executives point to a fundamental, structural shift in the operating reality for multinational companies in China.

Following the British Chamber of Commerce in China’s Position Paper launch, seven themes stand out. Together, they reflect a more complex operating environment where resilience, speed, and organizational alignment are becoming central to sustained competitiveness.

7 Shifts Leaders Should Know

1. Economic Interdependence Has Been Weaponized

The long-held assumption that economic integration prevents geopolitical conflict is broken. Economic interdependence is now actively used as leverage, with choke points embedded across industries and logistics. Cost efficiency must operate within the constraints of resilience and business continuity. Disruption is the new baseline.

2. The Reality of ‘Neijuan’ (‘Involution’)

Multinational companies in China are navigating a complex confluence of overcapacity, softer domestic demand, and fierce price-based competition from highly agile and innovative local players. This is driving intense pressure on margins. The key challenge is that these headwinds are not temporary, but symptoms of deep structural imbalances that are constraining a sustainable recovery in consumer sentiment. Addressing these imbalances will require significant reforms and, crucially, time. Viewing this as a standard downcycle is a strategic trap.

3. The Quality Gap Has Closed

Competition is no longer defined by cost advantage alone. Domestic firms are delivering high-quality, highly customized products at speed. The historical premium associated with global brands is diminishing as customers increasingly view local alternatives as comparable in quality.

4. Localization Can Enhance Global Competitiveness

Localization is no longer only a defensive strategy. It is a source of competitive advantage. China’s industrial and innovation ecosystem operates at significant speed, and organizations that enable local teams to act on pricing, product, and partnerships are better positioned both in China and globally.

5. Resolving the Control Paradox

Head offices often centralize decision-making in response to external pressures. At the same time, local teams require greater autonomy to respond to rapidly changing market conditions. Bridging this gap requires translating intent into structural alignment and processes that ensure a higher degree of operational autonomy.

6. The Alignment Imperative

The critical risk is not whether China matters, but whether global leadership is aligned with local teams on what it takes to compete. Misalignment delays decision-making and weakens competitive positioning. Every month spent managing internal friction results in lost time and market share.

7. The Cost of Inaction

Market size alone is no longer sufficient to sustain growth. Progress requires investment, innovation, and willingness to act. A wait-and-see approach slows adaptation while local competitors continue to move forward and expand their position both domestically and in other markets.

What Leaders Can Do Now

These shifts point to a broader strategic reality. Succeeding in China today requires moving far beyond mere market presence. Competing effectively requires a fundamental reassessment of expectations, rooted in a granular understanding of the drivers behind shifting consumer behaviors, rapid regulatory developments, and emerging market dynamics.

Building resilience and the ability to win requires multinational corporations to align internally on three fronts:

Redefining what it means to compete locally Localizing to make the most of China’s innovation ecosystem in enhancing global competitiveness, and Building the agility required to pivot in real time against a backdrop of elevated geopolitical friction.

The central question for multinational leadership teams is no longer whether to adapt, but whether the organization is structured to do so.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.