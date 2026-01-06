On December 26th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Acrylic Sheet from China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Petitioner

Plastiglas de México, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

Acrylic sheet produced with methyl methacrylate (MMA) resin, with an MMA resin content of more than 50% by weight. The generic and commercial name of the product under investigation is acrylic sheet, although it is also known as PMMA or acrylic plate, panel, or sheet. It is sold in pieces and can be manufactured in different sizes and thicknesses.

Acrylic sheets are durable, lightweight, and highly transparent thermoplastic materials that mimic the transparency of glass while being significantly more resistant to impact, weathering, and UV rays, as well as withstanding extreme temperatures. They can be transparent or available in a wide range of colors, thicknesses, or finishes.

Mexican Tariff Item

3920.51.01 and 3920.59.99 of the Mexican HTS.

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry determined that the Chinese acrylic sheet industry operates under non-market economy (NME) principles. Accordingly, it resorted to the domestic price references of a surrogate country, the United States of America, to calculate the normal value.

Period of Investigation

April 1st, 2024, to March 31st, 2025.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

April 1st, 2022, to March 31st, 2024.

Deadline to Participate

The last day to submit the exporter's questionnaire is February 16th, 2026, although an extension may be requested.

