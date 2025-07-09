A Series Of Observations On Family Office Investment In Chinese Projects - Part I

I. The value of FO investment in different jurisdictions is equivalent to invest in different business values - Analyze traditional Chinese business values

Behind Chinese commercial behavior lies a treasure trove of traditional Chinese cultural ideas. The business philosophy and ethics rooted in traditional Chinese culture have propelled the current economic takeoff. Chinese Confucian merchants - this elegant title has been widely accepted by the world. Looking back at the growth path of Chinese enterprises, the image of Confucian businessmen in history as honest, trustworthy, and eager for justice has nurtured the entrepreneurial spirit of contemporary China. With the sustained and rapid development of the Chinese economy, research on traditional business ethics in China has become increasingly in-depth and systematic. The Chinese business community and business sector have begun to consciously shape the image of Confucian businessmen and focus on cultivating the spirit of Confucian businessmen. In depth research and exploration of the relationship between Chinese Confucianism and contemporary economic development, further integrating and consolidating Confucian culture with corporate culture.

The Confucian economic tradition is based on the core values of "establishing oneself first establishing others, and achieving oneself first achieving others", which has developed the moral concepts of "benevolence, loyalty, propriety, wisdom, and trustworthiness". Confucius said, "Loyalty generates benefit, and benefit the common people". This sentence reveals the essence of the Confucian concept of loyalty and benefit - loyalty is used to generate profit, while profit is used to appease the people, which is actually the essence of Confucian business philosophy.

The so-called business path is also humanity, and the difference between big and small businesses determines one's ultimate achievement. As early as more than two thousand years ago, Tao Zhu Gong gave us a very precise definition.

According to the famous book The Eighteen Laws of Tao Zhu Gong on Business, business should be diligent and not lazy, laziness will lead to waste. Acceptance should be humble and not irritable, as being irritable leads to fewer transactions. The price should be clearly stated and not ambiguous, as ambiguity leads to more disputes. The accounts should be audited, and one should not slack off, as slack will lead to capital stagnation. The goods should be organized and not scattered, as scattered items make it difficult to check. Cashiers should be cautious and not be careless, as carelessness can lead to more mistakes and omissions. Be responsible when dealing with things, do not let go, as letting go will result in greater harm. Be frugal with your expenses and avoid extravagance, as extravagance exhausts your wealth. Buy and sell in time, do not procrastinate, as procrastination leads to missed opportunities. When lending money to others, one should discern carefully and avoid casual, as casual can result in financial losses. It is important to distinguish between advantages and disadvantages, and avoid confusion, as confusion can lead to significant costs. Employing integrity persons, as dishonest person can make it difficult to entrust. The goods should be inspected face to face, and excessive entry is not allowed, as it will result in lower quality and price. The money account should be clear and not confused, as confusion can lead to problems. The mind should remain calm and not act recklessly, as it can lead to many mistakes. Work should be careful and not rough, as rough work leads to inferior products. Speak in a proper manner and avoid impatience. Impatience leads to more accidents.

The emergence of Confucian merchants is not a simple commercial phenomenon, but a cultural and philosophical phenomenon. China's commercial civilization sprouted very early, but it developed slowly precisely due to the influence of Confucian culture's emphasis on righteousness over profit, as well as the feudal era's emphasis on agriculture and suppression of commerce. From "valuing loyalty over profit" to "integrating loyalty and profit", from "emphasizing agriculture and suppressing commerce" to "promoting both agriculture and commerce", China's commercial culture has always been innovating and developing along its own path.

Back to FO investment, the trend of FO investment towards sustainable development, ESG, and public welfare is precisely the deepening and embodiment of China's traditional business culture.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.