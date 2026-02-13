- within Strategy topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in China
- with readers working within the Basic Industries industries
As 2026 marks the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, we believe that a strong start is both strategically important and achievable. With the easing of China-US trade tensions, exports are expected to remain resilient. Domestically, we anticipate continued proactive macro policies, with a greater emphasis on technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, new infrastructure, social welfare, and the supply of high-quality consumer goods and services to support balanced growth. On this basis, we project full-year GDP growth to reach approximately 4.8%.
10 Macroeconomic Trends in 2026
KPMG China today released 10 Macroeconomic Trends in 2026.
