ARTICLE
13 February 2026

10 Macroeconomic Trends In 2026

As 2026 marks the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, we believe that a strong start is both strategically important and achievable. With the easing of China-US trade tensions, exports are expected to remain resilient. Domestically, we anticipate continued proactive macro policies, with a greater emphasis on technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, new infrastructure, social welfare, and the supply of high-quality consumer goods and services to support balanced growth. On this basis, we project full-year GDP growth to reach approximately 4.8%.

10 Macroeconomic Trends in 2026

KPMG China today released 10 Macroeconomic Trends in 2026.

