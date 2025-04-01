Trump Immigration Policies Increase Peril For International Students

Jonathan Grode was featured in Stuart Anderson's Forbes article discussing the risks international students face under Trump administration policies. Grode highlights key issues, including visa cancellations for political speech, denial of due process by ICE, and abrupt SEVIS terminations, leaving students vulnerable to deportation. He emphasizes that universities are struggling to protect students as revocations can happen without warning.

READ NOW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.