Understanding The Public Charge Rule: What Public Benefits May Or May Not Impact Your Immigration Case

When applying for a green card or seeking admission into the United States, one of the legal hurdles many applicants may face is the public charge ground of inadmissibility. This test evaluates whether someone is likely to become primarily dependent on the government for support.

But what exactly does that mean—and what types of public benefits can trigger this issue?

In this article, we'll break down what "public charge" really means, who is affected, what types of public benefits are considered, and what immigrants should be mindful of when making decisions about public programs like Medi-Cal and Medicaid.

What Is the Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility?

The public charge rule applies to individuals applying for a visa, green card (adjustment of status), or entry into the U.S., unless they fall into an exempt category. Under this rule, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) must determine whether the applicant is likely to become primarily dependent on the government for subsistence. This typically refers to receiving:

Public cash assistance for income maintenance (such as SSI or TANF), or

Long-term institutional care at government expense.

This determination is based on the "totality of circumstances," including age, health, financial resources, education, skills, and whether a sponsor has submitted a valid Affidavit of Support.

Who Is Exempt from the Public Charge Rule?

Many categories of immigrants are exempt from the public charge ground of inadmissibility. These include:

Asylees and refugees

Special immigrant juveniles

Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) self-petitioners

T and U visa applicants

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applicants

Importantly, even if someone later adjusts status through a different pathway that is subject to public charge, any benefits they received while in an exempt category will not be held against them.

What Public Benefits Are Not Considered in the Public Charge Test?

It is a common and harmful myth that using any public benefit will jeopardize your immigration status. In fact, most non-cash benefits do not count against you in a public charge determination. According to USCIS and DHS guidance, the following types of assistance (current as of July 1, 2025) are not considered:

Health-Related Benefits

Medi-Cal/Medicaid, except for long-term institutional care

Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Health insurance through the ACA Marketplace, including subsidies

COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and treatment

Community health services, crisis counseling, and short-term shelters

Food and Nutrition

SNAP (Food Stamps)

WIC

School meal programs

Food banks and emergency food assistance

Housing and Energy

Emergency shelter

Rental assistance (e.g., McKinney-Vento programs)

Energy assistance (e.g., LIHEAP)

Education and Childcare

Public schooling

Head Start

Childcare subsidies (e.g., CCDF)

Educational grants and scholarships

Federal Cash and Tax Benefits

Earned income tax credit (EITC)

Child Tax Credit (CTC)

Stimulus checks

Unemployment insurance

Social Security and veteran's benefits

Disaster and pandemic-related cash aid

In short, just because a benefit is public or government-funded doesn't automatically make it count against you.

A Word of Caution About Medi-Cal and Medicaid, in Particular

As of today (07/01/2025), standard use of Medi-Cal (California's version of Medicaid) or Medicaid for most health-related services is not considered in a public charge determination. This includes preventative care, emergency services, pregnancy-related services, and short-term care.

However, if Medicaid is used for long-term institutionalization, such as in a nursing home or psychiatric facility, that does count under the public charge test.

Despite current guidance, we are seeing political shifts and changes in tone from the current administration that suggest public charge policies may become more restrictive in the future. This includes renewed interest in expanding the types of public benefits that may be considered, particularly around medical assistance.

For that reason, we generally recommend that individuals who are applying for adjustment of status, or who may be subject to the public charge ground in the future, avoid enrolling in Medi-Cal or Medicaid at this time, unless absolutely necessary.

Final Thoughts

Immigration law is complex, and the rules surrounding public charge can feel confusing or even frightening. But it's important to understand that using most public benefits—especially for food, education, and healthcare—will not automatically jeopardize your green card or visa application.

Still, because policy can change quickly, we urge individuals to consult with an immigration attorney before applying for any public assistance—especially healthcare programs like Medi-Cal or Medicaid.

If you have questions or concerns about how public benefits might impact your immigration case, our office is here to help. We are committed to providing up-to-date, personalized guidance to keep your immigration journey on track.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.