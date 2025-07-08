U.S. District Judge Blocks DHS Attempt To Terminate Haiti TPS Early

A federal judge has blocked the Trump Administration from ending TPS for Haiti months earlier than initially planned under the 2024 government extension.

On June 27, 2025, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that she will not renew Haiti's TPS designation. The TPS designation will expire on Aug. 3, 2025, and the termination, including work authorization documents, will be effective on Sept. 2, 2025, according to Noem.

DHS confirmed in the Federal Register Notice that Haitian TPS continue to be employment-authorized during the transition period and automatically extended the validity of certain EADs previously issued under the TPS designation of Haiti through Sept. 2, 2025.

The secretary determined that country conditions have improved to the point where Haitians can return to Haiti in safety. Based on her review, in consultation with appropriate U.S. government agencies, the secretary determined that termination of TPS for Haiti is required because it is contrary to the national interest to permit Haitian nationals to remain temporarily in the United States.

On July 1, 2025, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan blocked the government's attempt to end the TPS designation for Haiti on Sept. 2, 2025. Judge Cogan wrote, "Secretary Noem does not have statutory or inherent authority to partially vacate a country's TPS designation." The ruling concluded that DHS exceeded its authority by curtailing the TPS designation from the initial 18 months to 12 months. Therefore, the TPS designation should return to its initial February 2026 end date, the court ruled.

The government will likely appeal the decision.

