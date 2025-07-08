H-2B Visa Employment Guide: Rules & Application Tips

The H-2B visa is a nonimmigrant visa designed to bring foreign workers into the U.S. for temporary non-agricultural employment. It helps employers fill positions that are seasonal, one-time, or based on short-term spikes in demand. Through the H-2B visa employment program, U.S. companies address labor shortages without displacing local workers.

The visa is often used in industries such as hospitality, construction, landscaping, and entertainment. Employers benefit from access to a global labor pool, while workers get the chance to legally work and earn in the United States for a limited period.

H-2B Visa Requirements

To participate in the program, employers must meet strict H-2B visa requirements established by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Key requirements include:

Temporary Need : The position must be truly temporary—seasonal, intermittent, or due to a peak workload.

: The position must be truly temporary—seasonal, intermittent, or due to a peak workload. Unavailability of U.S. Workers : Employers must demonstrate that no qualified U.S. workers are willing or available to fill the job.

: Employers must demonstrate that no qualified U.S. workers are willing or available to fill the job. Wage Protection : The wage offered must meet or exceed the prevailing wage for the occupation and region to avoid undermining U.S. wage standards.

: The wage offered must meet or exceed the prevailing wage for the occupation and region to avoid undermining U.S. wage standards. Legitimate Business Operations: The company must have a valid Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN), a physical office in the U.S., and documented employment records.

Employers must also comply with all labor laws, ensuring safe working conditions, fair hours, and compliance with overtime and housing regulations if applicable.

H-2B Visa Employment

H-2B visa employment opportunities typically arise in sectors experiencing fluctuations due to seasons or public demand. Common industries include:

Hospitality : Hotels, resorts, and restaurants hire seasonal staff during peak travel times.

: Hotels, resorts, and restaurants hire seasonal staff during peak travel times. Landscaping : Workers are needed in spring and summer to meet demand.

: Workers are needed in spring and summer to meet demand. Construction : Projects often need additional hands during busy months.

: Projects often need additional hands during busy months. Amusement Parks : Theme parks and recreational facilities often rely on H-2B workers during holiday seasons.

: Theme parks and recreational facilities often rely on H-2B workers during holiday seasons. Seafood Processing: Especially in coastal areas, employers depend on temporary labor for harvesting and packaging.

Workers under the H-2B visa employment program are tied to one employer and one job. If they wish to switch jobs, the new employer must file a new petition.

