When Offshore Trusts Escape Section 94: How To Leverage Planning Opportunities Within Canada’s Exempt Foreign Trust Rules

Family Trust Planning and the Hidden Role of Exempt Foreign Trusts

Canada’s non-resident trust regime under section 94 of the Income Tax Act is one of the most significant anti-deferral frameworks in Canadian international tax law. Following the 2007 legislative tax reforms, the provision greatly expanded Canada’s ability to tax offshore trust structures connected to Canadian taxpayers. Under the deemed-residence rule in subsection 94(3), a trust legally administered outside Canada may still be considered resident in Canada for certain purposes where there are sufficient Canadian connections, most notably through the presence of a resident contributor or a resident beneficiary. Once these statutory conditions are met, the trust may be subject to Canadian taxation on a broader income base.

Despite the apparent breadth of this framework, the statutory regime was not designed to encompass every non-resident trust connected to Canada. Parliament introduced several carefully defined exclusions that restrict the scope of the deemed-residence rule. One of the most significant of these exclusions is the category of “exempt foreign trusts” outlined in subsection 94(1), which excludes certain types of non-resident trusts entirely from the non-resident trust regime.

These exemptions demonstrate an important legislative balance. While the purpose of section 94 is to prevent Canadian taxpayers from deferring tax on investment income through offshore trusts, the legislation also acknowledges that many cross-border trust arrangements are established for legitimate social and family reasons rather than tax avoidance. Consequently, Parliament excluded several categories of trusts primarily related to family support, employee benefits, charitable activities, or institutional arrangements, rather than investment growth.

From a tax planning perspective, two categories of exempt foreign trusts are especially noteworthy: trusts set up for infirm beneficiaries and trusts created to support children after the breakdown of a marriage or common-law partnership. These categories show how the statutory framework accommodates legitimate family arrangements that might otherwise fall under the broad contribution rules of the non-resident trust regime. When properly structured, such trusts can remain outside the scope of the deemed-residence rules while still meeting important family-planning goals.

The discussion that follows examines the statutory framework governing exempt foreign trusts, with particular emphasis on those categories most relevant to cross-border family planning. After reviewing the concept of an exempt foreign trust under subsection 94(1), the analysis focuses mainly on trusts for infirm beneficiaries and trusts resulting from marriage or common-law partnership breakdown, before briefly addressing the remaining statutory categories. For taxpayers, this analysis highlights that offshore trust planning is not based solely on checklists or broad assumptions about FAPI, and that early advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can be crucial in properly framing the statutory trigger analysis and evidentiary basis before a dispute escalates to litigation.

When the Statutory Tests Apply

The deemed-residence mechanism in subsection 94(3) applies when a trust is legally non-resident but maintains sufficient Canadian connections through either the resident contributor test or the resident beneficiary test. Generally, the resident contributor test is satisfied if a person resident in Canada has made a “contribution” to the trust, as defined in subsection 94(1), which covers a broad range of transfers, loans, or indirect transactions involving property. Alternatively, the resident beneficiary test may be met if a beneficiary of the trust is resident in Canada and the trust has received property from a connected contributor. When either of these statutory tests is met at a specific time during the trust’s taxation year, subsection 94(3) may deem the trust to be resident in Canada for certain purposes under Part I of the Income Tax Act, thus including the trust within the Canadian tax calculation framework.

The Deferral Concern Addressed by the Regime

The policy rationale underlying section 94 reflects a broader concern within Canadian international tax law regarding preventing the deferral of Canadian taxation on investment income earned through offshore structures. Without the deemed-residence rules, Canadian taxpayers could arrange for passive income to accumulate in non-resident trusts in low-tax jurisdictions without immediate Canadian tax consequences. Section 94 addresses this issue by ensuring that, when sufficient Canadian connections exist, the trust’s income is included in the Canadian tax system rather than remaining outside it until distribution. As a result, the regime acts as an anti-deferral measure that aligns the treatment of offshore trust income more closely with the taxation of income earned through Canadian resident entities.

Exempt Foreign Trusts – Legitimate Family and Institutional Arrangements

Subsection 94(1) of the Income Tax Act identifies nine categories of exempt foreign trusts in paragraphs (a) through (i). These include trusts for infirm beneficiaries, trusts arising from marriage or common-law partnership breakdown, certain international and charitable trusts, employee benefit and retirement trusts, foreign pension trusts, widely-held trusts with fixed interests, and prescribed trusts.

In this context, the Income Tax Act chose to exclude these trusts from the deemed-residence rules in section 94 because they stem from legitimate family, institutional, or employment-related arrangements rather than structures designed to defer Canadian taxation. The purpose of these trusts is generally to provide financial support, administer employee benefits, facilitate charitable activities, or manage widely-held investment vehicles.

In this sense, the exempt foreign trust provisions recognize that not every cross-border trust arrangement raises the policy concerns addressed by section 94. While the non-resident trust regime targets situations where passive investment income may accumulate offshore to avoid Canadian taxation, the statutory exemptions ensure that trusts created for bona fide social, family, or institutional purposes remain outside the scope of the anti-deferral rules.

Trusts for Infirm Beneficiaries – Planning for Vulnerable Beneficiaries Across Borders

Paragraph 94(1)(a) exempts certain non-resident trusts established for the benefit of individuals who depend on a contributor due to mental or physical infirmity. Under this provision, a trust may qualify as an exempt foreign trust if each beneficiary is either an infirm beneficiary who was dependent on a contributor at the time the trust was created or a person who becomes entitled to trust property only after that relevant time. At least one beneficiary must suffer from a mental or physical infirmity that causes dependency, and each contribution to the trust must reasonably be considered made to support that beneficiary during the expected period of infirmity. Additionally, each infirm beneficiary must be a non-resident throughout the relevant taxation year.

In this context, the exemption demonstrates the Canadian Parliament’s recognition that trusts created to provide long-term financial support for vulnerable individuals are fundamentally different from offshore investment vehicles designed to generate passive income. The purpose of these arrangements is not to enable tax deferral but to secure the financial stability and care for individuals who rely on others due to serious physical or mental limitations.

For example, a Canadian resident parent may establish a U.S. trust governed by Delaware law for the benefit of an adult child with a permanent disability living in the United States. The parent contributes assets into the trust to fund long-term medical care, specialized support services, and the beneficiary’s living expenses. Although the settlor resides in Canada, the trust could qualify as an exempt foreign trust under paragraph 94(1)(a) if the statutory requirements are met and the contributions are clearly linked to the maintenance of the infirm beneficiary. In this sense, the exemption allows families to structure cross-border support arrangements without automatically bringing the trust within the Canadian deemed resident under Canadian law—often requiring careful planning and guidance from a top Canadian tax lawyer.

Trusts Arising from Marriage or Common-Law Partnership Breakdown

Paragraph 94(1)(b) provides an exemption for certain non-resident trusts established as a consequence of the breakdown of a marriage or common-law partnership. Broadly speaking, the provision applies where a trust is created to provide maintenance or financial support for a child of one or both of the former spouses or partners. The beneficiaries must fall within specific statutory categories, including children under 21, children under 31 enrolled in a qualifying educational institution, the adult beneficiary, or persons who become entitled to trust property only after the relevant time. Each beneficiary must also be non-resident throughout the relevant taxation year.

The legislative intent behind this exemption is to recognize that cross-border family arrangements frequently arise following marital breakdown, particularly where one parent resides outside Canada or where children pursue education abroad. In such situations, the trust structure serves primarily as a mechanism for long-term financial support rather than as a vehicle for tax deferral.

By way of illustration, consider a situation in which a parent residing in Barbados establishes a Barbados family support trust following the breakdown of a relationship with a Canadian resident spouse. The trust is designed to fund the education and living expenses of a child who, for instance, resides and attends university in Canada. Provided that the statutory requirements in paragraph 94(1)(b) are satisfied and the trust was created as part of the marital settlement, the trust may qualify as an exempt foreign trust despite the Canadian residency of the beneficiary. In this way, the exemption ensures that family support arrangements arising from cross-border marital breakdown are not inadvertently brought within the scope of the Canadian non-resident trust regime.

Pro Tax Tips – Structuring the Trust and Managing Canadian Nexus Risk

A common misunderstanding in offshore planning is that a trust administered outside Canada automatically falls outside Canadian tax law. This is not the case. Under section 94 of the Income Tax Act, a non-resident trust may be drawn into the Canadian tax system where sufficient Canadian connections exist, particularly through Canadian-resident contributors or beneficiaries.

The key issue, therefore, is the Canadian nexus, not the trust’s geographical location. Where the resident contributor test or the resident beneficiary test is satisfied, subsection 94(3) may deem the trust to be resident in Canada for specified purposes, potentially triggering Canadian tax obligations and interaction with the FAPI regime.

For this reason, the structure of the trust arrangement is critical. The trust deed, the scope of the trustee’s discretion, the nature of the beneficiaries’ interests, and the type of income expected to be earned by the trust can significantly affect how the statutory tests apply. Passive investment income is particularly relevant, as it is the type of income targeted by the FAPI regime.

For taxpayers considering cross-border trust arrangements, the analysis should therefore occur before the trust is settled and funded. Once contributions are made and beneficiaries are identified, the statutory tests in section 94 may already be engaged. Early structuring advice from an experienced tax lawyer in Toronto can help ensure that the trust arrangement is properly framed and that potential FAPI exposure is identified before adverse tax consequences arise.

FAQ – Key Questions on Exempt Foreign Trusts and the Canadian Non-Resident Trust Rules

Does establishing a trust outside Canada automatically exclude the trust and its income from Canadian taxation?

No. The offshore location of a trust, by itself, does not exclude the trust or its income from Canadian taxation. Under section 94 of the Income Tax Act, a trust that is legally non-resident may still be considered resident in Canada for certain purposes if either the resident contributor test or the resident beneficiary test is met. When subsection 94(3) applies, the trust can be included within the Canadian tax computation framework, potentially subjecting certain types of income to Canadian tax.

Can a non-resident trust fall outside the Canadian non-resident trust regime even if there are Canadian connections?

Yes, although section 94 is designed to capture offshore trust arrangements with sufficient Canadian connection, the law explicitly excludes certain types of trusts from the regime. These include various categories of exempt foreign trusts, such as trusts set up to support infirm beneficiaries or trusts formed as part of family arrangements following the end of a marriage or common-law partnership.