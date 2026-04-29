How Disobeying CRA Will Result In ‘Contempt Of Court’ Charge In Tax Court, Plus Fines And Other Penalties: Minister Of National Revenue v. 1718743 Ontario Inc. (Sanderson Outdoor) Et Al. (2026 FC 435)

Overview: From Tax Request to Court Penalty: What Went Wrong

This case concerns the enforcement powers of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the consequences of failing to comply with a court order under the Income Tax Act. The Federal Court had to decide how to penalize a company and its owner after both admitted to contempt of court.

The decision highlights an important principle: compliance with tax-related court orders is not optional, and failure to comply can result in serious legal consequences, including fines and possible imprisonment.

Facts of the Case in MNR V. Sanderson Outdoor

The Minister of National Revenue obtained a compliance order requiring 1718743 Ontario Inc. (also known as Sanderson Outdoor) and its owner, John Robert Sanderson, to provide financial records and information. This order was issued under section 231.2(1) of the Income Tax Act, which allows the CRA to demand documents for tax administration purposes.

Despite the order, the taxpayers failed to provide the required information. As a result, the lawyer acting for the CRA brought an application to have both the company and Mr. Sanderson held in contempt of court. At the contempt hearing, both taxpayers admitted guilt. Mr. Sanderson requested time to “purge” the contempt by complying with the order, and the court allowed this by postponing sentencing.

However, when the matter returned for sentencing, the court found that the taxpayers had not fully complied. Mr. Sanderson submitted a brief letter with limited answers and no supporting documents. For many requests, he simply responded “none.”

Evidence from a CRA officer showed that relevant banking records existed and could have been obtained easily. Mr. Sanderson admitted that he did not visit his bank to retrieve statements, even though he had the ability to do so. He also failed to disclose certain business assets, including a truck, until late in the proceedings.

Issue for Determination in MNR V. Sanderson Outdoor

The main issue before the Federal Court was: What penalty should be imposed on the taxpayers for failing to comply with a court-ordered obligation under the Income Tax Act, and for failing to properly purge contempt?

The Tax Court’s Analysis in MNR V. Sanderson Outdoor

The tax court emphasized that the primary purpose of contempt sanctions is to ensure compliance with court orders. Compliance is described as a “fundamental civic duty” that cannot be ignored.

The judge accepted that Mr. Sanderson was not deliberately hiding documents. However, this did not excuse his failure to comply. The court made a clear distinction between inability and lack of effort. Mr. Sanderson’s conduct showed a lack of meaningful effort rather than a genuine inability.

The court pointed out several key failures:

He did not obtain bank records that were readily available.

He provided vague or incomplete responses to important requests.

He failed to disclose known assets until late in the process.

The court found that his apology was not convincing because it was not supported by concrete actions. Simply stating that one tried is not enough; the court expects actual compliance.

Aggravating and Mitigating Factors

The court carefully considered factors that increased or reduced the seriousness of the offence.

Mitigating factors included:

The taxpayers pleaded guilty.

Mr. Sanderson accepted responsibility.

This was the first offence for both taxpayers.

Aggravating factors included:

The contempt lasted over two years.

There was a clear lack of effort to comply before the hearing.

The attempt to purge contempt was weak and incomplete.

Importantly, the tax court rejected the argument that partial compliance should reduce the penalty. The judge held that the effort made was misdirected and insufficient.

Decision of the Court in MNR V. Sanderson Outdoor

The court imposed a fine of $3,800 on each taxpayer. This amount was slightly lower than similar cases to reflect the mitigating factors. However, the court also warned that imprisonment could follow if the taxpayers failed to comply with the order in the future.

In addition, the taxpayers were ordered to pay legal costs of $6,585.57 to the Minister.

Commentary and Significance of the Case of MNR V. Sanderson Outdoor

This case demonstrates how seriously Canadian courts treat compliance with tax enforcement orders. The decision sends a strong message that individuals and companies must take CRA demands seriously once they are backed by a court order.

One of the most important takeaways is the court’s focus on effort. The judge was willing to accept that Mr. Sanderson was disorganized rather than dishonest. However, poor business practices do not excuse failure to comply with legal obligations. The law expects a person to take reasonable steps, such as contacting a bank or retrieving documents through available means.

Another key point is the concept of “purging contempt.” A person found in contempt has an opportunity to correct the situation. However, this opportunity requires full and meaningful compliance, not minimal or symbolic efforts. The court will assess whether the steps taken are genuine and sufficient.

The decision also highlights the role of deterrence. The tax court imposed fines not only to punish past conduct but also to prevent future non-compliance. The warning of possible imprisonment reinforces the seriousness of the situation.

Finally, the case shows that even first-time offenders can face significant penalties if the conduct continues over a long period. Delay and inaction can turn a manageable issue into a serious legal problem.

Conclusion: Ignoring Tax Orders Can Lead to Serious Trouble

In summary, this case reinforces that compliance with court orders under the Income Tax Act is mandatory. Failure to comply, even without bad intent, can lead to fines and the risk of imprisonment. The decision serves as a cautionary example that individuals must take proactive and reasonable steps to meet legal obligations, especially when dealing with tax authorities.

Pro Tax Tip: Comply Fully with Court Orders, Not Partially

Once a court issues a compliance order, partial responses are not enough. Providing incomplete answers or omitting key documents can still amount to non-compliance. In this case, brief answers and missing documents did not satisfy the court, even though some effort was made. A court expects full and meaningful compliance. If an order requires specific information, ensure that each item is addressed thoroughly with proper documentation, rather than offering general explanations or incomplete responses. Our top Canadian tax lawyers can help you to interpret the court order, ensure all required information and documents are identified, and prepare complete, accurate responses that meet the court’s expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What does it mean to “purge contempt”?

To “purge contempt” means to correct your wrongdoing by fully complying with the court’s order. In this case of MNR V. Sanderson Outdoor, the court gave Mr. Sanderson a chance to do so by providing the required documents and information requested by the CRA. However, the tax court found that Mr. Sanderson did not successfully purge contempt because his responses were incomplete and lacked supporting documents. Simply making partial efforts or offering explanations is not enough. The court expects full, meaningful compliance with every part of the order before it will consider contempt to be resolved.

Will the court take financial hardship or inability to pay into account when deciding contempt fines?

Yes, the court can consider financial hardship, but only if there is clear evidence of it. Fines can be influenced by whether the person can afford to pay. Where there is no strong evidence that the taxpayer is unable to pay the fine, the court can readily impose a monetary penalty. This shows that hardship is not assumed; it must be proven. If a taxpayer wants the court to reduce or adjust a fine based on financial difficulty, proper evidence must be provided during the hearing.

Is the CRA allowed to recover legal costs from taxpayers in contempt of court proceedings?

Yes, the CRA can recover legal costs, including solicitor and client costs, in contempt proceedings. In MNR V. Sanderson Outdoor, the court agreed that the CRA should not have to bear the expenses of enforcing compliance. As a result, the taxpayer and his corporation were ordered to pay over $6,500 in legal costs. However, the court reviewed the amount carefully and reduced it because there was insufficient justification for some of the claimed expenses, such as using multiple lawyers. This shows that while costs can be awarded, the court ensures that the amount is reasonable and properly supported.