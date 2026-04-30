Tax Alert: $10 Million EOT Tax Exemption Made Permanent

The Canadian government has proposed making the $10 million capital gains tax exemption for employee ownership trusts permanent in its Spring Economic Update 2026.

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Today, the Government of Canada released its Spring Economic Update 2026. One key proposal is to make the $10 million capital gains tax exemption for sale to an Employee Ownership Trust permanent.

As covered in our prior writing on the topic, exiting Canadian business owners have an exciting opportunity to sell their business to an Employee Ownership trust (EOT). This model permits the departing owner to receive their first $10 million exempt from tax. It carries other benefits too, such as eliminating the need to find a buyer, reducing transaction costs, and maintaining the culture and legacy of what has been built. The EOT model is designed to permit a transition without requiring employees to pay out of pocket, rather relying on a combination of bank and vendor financing.

We’re pleased and excited that the Spring Economic Update has brought this great news for retiring Canadian business owners.

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