First-Time Home Buyer GST Rebate For New Homes In Ontario (Video)

The First-Time Home Buyers' GST Rebate is now law in Canada, offering eligible purchasers significant tax savings on newly built and pre-construction homes. Ontario real estate lawyer Jon Dippolito breaks down the qualification criteria, price point applications, and critical occupancy and ownership requirements that buyers must understand before making their purchase.

Since 1964, Devry Smith Frank LLP – conveniently located in Whitby, Barrie and headquartered in the Don Mills area of Toronto, has been a trusted advisor and advocate for corporations, individuals, and small businesses. Our full-service Canadian law firm is comprised of over 175 dedicated legal and support staff, delivering personalised and transparent legal expertise in virtually every area of law.

Article Insights

Devry Smith Frank LLP are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Finance and Banking and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in Canada

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries

self

The First-Time Home Buyers’ GST Rebate is now law, offering eligible Canadians significant tax savings when purchasing a newly built or pre-construction home.

In this video, Ontario real estate lawyer Jon Dippolito explains who may qualify, how the rebate applies to homes at different price points, and the key occupancy and ownership requirements buyers should know before purchasing.

Jon Dippolito of Devry Smith Frank LLP and Woitzik Polsinelli LLP focuses on a range of real estate matters, including pre-construction and newly built properties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.