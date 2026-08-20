The GST/HST New Housing Rebate: A Complete Guide To Eligibility, Amounts, And How To Avoid Case Law Traps

The GST/HST New Housing Rebate lets a purchaser recover part of the GST/HST paid on a newly built or substantially renovated home used as a primary residence.

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Overview

The GST/HST New Housing Rebate lets a purchaser recover part of the GST/HST paid on a newly built or substantially renovated home used as a primary residence. It is one of the more frequently litigated areas of GST/HST law, not because the rebate itself is complicated, but because its eligibility conditions are strict, and the Canada Revenue Agency and the Tax Court have repeatedly denied claims that seemed, to the purchaser, entirely reasonable. This guide sets out the rebate’s basic mechanics, then walks through the specific, recurring ways claims get denied, each with a link to our full case commentary on the decision that established it.

Background – Two Rebates Now Exist: the Standard Rebate and the New First-Time Buyers’ Rebate

As of 2026, there are two separate GST/HST rebate programs for new housing at the federal level, and a separate layer of provincial rules on top of both that varies significantly depending on where the home is located.

The Standard GST/HST New Housing Rebate (Federal)

Under subsection 254(2) of the Excise Tax Act, a purchaser who buys a newly constructed or substantially renovated home from a builder, and who (or whose relation) acquires it for use as a primary place of residence, can recover part of the federal GST paid. This is the original rebate, and it remains available to any qualifying purchaser, first-time buyer or not. The federal portion is available only where the home’s fair market value is $450,000 or less, and it is worth up to $6,300.

A purchaser who builds on land they already own, or who substantially renovates an existing home, may also qualify under a related set of provisions; a renovation must generally remove or replace at least 90% of the interior, or increase the home’s size by at least 100%, to count as “substantial.” An application must generally be filed within two years of the date ownership transfers, under subsection 254(3), using CRA Form GST190 for a home purchased from a builder or Form GST191 for an owner-built home.

A separate rebate, claimed on Form GST524, is available to landlords who purchase or build new residential rental property; it is a distinct program from the primary-residence rebate this guide otherwise covers, with its own eligibility rules and amounts.

The New First-Time Home Buyers’ GST Rebate (Bill C-4) (Federal)

Bill C-4, the Making Life More Affordable for Canadians Act, received Royal Assent on March 12, 2026, and added a second, much larger federal rebate under new subsection 254(2.1) of the Excise Tax Act, available only to eligible first-time home buyers.

For agreements of purchase and sale entered into on or after March 20, 2025 and before 2031, where construction begins before 2031 and is substantially completed before 2036, this rebate eliminates 100% of the federal GST on a new or substantially renovated home valued up to $1,000,000, and phases out on a straight-line basis for homes valued between $1,000,000 and $1,500,000, disappearing entirely above that. The maximum federal benefit is $50,000, dramatically more than the $6,300 cap under the standard rebate. To qualify, a purchaser must generally meet the conditions of the standard rebate under section 254(2), or would meet them if the $450,000 value limit were instead read as $1,500,000, in addition to qualifying as a first-time buyer.

“First-time home buyer” has its own statutory definition here, and it is narrower than it sounds: under the proposed section 123(1) definition, the individual must be at least 18 years old and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident at the time ownership of the home transfers, and must not have lived in a residential property that they, or their spouse or common-law partner, owned during the current calendar year or the four preceding calendar years. This is a rolling window rather than a lifetime bar. Someone who owned and lived in a home longer ago than that five-year window can requalify as a first-time buyer today, and someone who owned a property during that window but rented it out to others without living in it themselves was never disqualified in the first place, since the test turns on having lived in an owned home, not merely having owned one.

Several provinces have announced their own matching enhancements to their provincial rebate rules alongside this federal change, discussed below, though the two levels need to be checked separately.

One practical wrinkle has already emerged in how this rebate is delivered. Builders can credit the rebate directly against the purchase price at closing, the same way they can with the standard rebate, so the buyer pays less upfront. Trade press has reported, however, that some builders who entered into agreements before Bill C-4 was finalized are declining to credit the new rebate at closing, taking the position that the buyer should apply directly to the CRA afterward instead.

That is a legitimate option under the rebate rules, but it means the buyer carries the cash-flow gap between closing and reimbursement rather than receiving the benefit immediately, and it is worth confirming which approach a builder intends to take before relying on a specific closing-cost calculation.

Applying directly is done using the same form as the standard rebate, Form GST190, GST/HST New Housing Rebate Application for Houses Purchased from a Builder, which now includes a section for the enhanced first-time buyer component. The application can be submitted online through a CRA My Account or by mail, and generally needs to be supported by the purchase agreement, the statement of adjustments, and documentation supporting first-time buyer status.

As with the standard rebate, the application deadline is generally two years from the date ownership transfers or the home is substantially completed. A buyer who paid the full GST at closing because the builder did not credit the rebate should keep the purchase documents readily available, since the CRA’s processing of a direct application takes time and the buyer is effectively financing the gap until the rebate is paid out.

The Provincial Portion: How It Varies by Province

The provincial portion of the rebate, where one exists at all, is set independently by each province and varies significantly. Ontario charges 13% HST and offers a standard provincial rebate of up to $24,000 with no home-value cap, on top of the federal rebate above. Ontario has also announced a matching enhancement to run alongside the new federal Bill C-4 rebate: for agreements of purchase and sale signed between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2027, eligible first-time buyers can receive the full 8% provincial portion of the HST rebated, up to $80,000, on homes valued up to $1,000,000, phasing out between $1,500,000 and $1,850,000. Combined with the federal enhancement, this can bring total relief up to $130,000 for a qualifying Ontario purchase.

New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island charge 15% HST, split between the 5% federal GST and a 10% provincial component, and each offers its own provincial new housing rebate calculated as a percentage of the provincial portion paid, subject to its own value thresholds; as of this writing, it remains unclear whether these provinces will introduce their own matching enhancement to sit alongside the federal Bill C-4 rebate the way Ontario has. Nova Scotia offers a separate provincial rebate of up to $3,000 for qualifying first-time buyers of a newly built home, meaningfully smaller than Ontario’s.

British Columbia does not charge HST at all, only the federal 5% GST, and has no provincial new housing rebate; BC purchasers rely on the federal rebate alone, though BC offers its own separate newly-built-home property transfer tax exemption under entirely different legislation, which is not a GST/HST rebate. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the territories also charge GST only, with no provincial new housing rebate of any kind.

Quebec charges GST and its own QST separately, and offers a parallel QST new housing rebate, up to $9,975, administered by Revenu Québec rather than the CRA, with its own phase-out between $300,000 and $450,000. A purchaser should not assume the rules in one province, including Ontario’s relatively generous combination, apply anywhere else without checking the specific rules where the home is located.

The rebate sounds straightforward, but nearly every element of it: who counts as a “particular individual,” what “primary residence” actually requires, and what happens when circumstances change after closing, has produced real disputes. The case law below developed under the standard rebate, but the same eligibility concepts, including who counts as a qualifying purchaser and what primary residence intent requires, apply equally to the new first-time buyers’ enhancement.

Figure: The two federal rebates compared; provincial rules are separate and vary by province.

The Recurring Ways Rebate Claims Get Denied

A Co-Signer or Bare Trustee Who Doesn’t Qualify

Subsection 254(2) requires every individual who signs the purchase agreement as a purchaser, not just the one who intends to live in the home, to independently satisfy the rebate conditions. Adding a friend, relative, or bare trustee to the agreement purely to help secure mortgage financing can defeat the entire rebate if that co-signer never intends to occupy the property.

This was the central holding of Her Majesty the Queen v Cheema, 2018 FCA 45, where the Federal Court of Appeal denied the rebate because a bare trustee who signed to help with financing did not himself qualify, and the Supreme Court of Canada later denied leave to appeal, making the decision final. Our case comment on Cheema and the bare trustee problem covers this decision, its aftermath, and how to structure a co-signing arrangement to avoid the same trap.

The same problem defeated the rebate in Gay-Ann Reeves v The Queen, 2021 TCC 74, where the purchaser’s aunt co-signed to help with financing. The Tax Court held that an aunt does not fall within the statutory definition of a qualifying “relation,” so her presence on the agreement, without herself qualifying, denied the rebate entirely. Our case comment on Reeves and the co-signing relative problem explains which family relationships do and do not qualify.

Lack of Intent to Occupy the Property First

The rebate requires the purchaser to acquire the home with the intention of using it as a primary residence at the time they become liable under the purchase agreement, not merely at some later point. In Osman v The King, 2025 TCC 65, the purchaser had already been living elsewhere with family, moved only a few items into the new property, and continued to live substantially at her existing residence while tenants occupied the new home. The Tax Court denied the rebate because the evidence did not establish the required intention to occupy the property as a primary residence from the outset. Our case comment on Osman and the intention-to-occupy requirement sets out what evidence the Court looked for and found lacking.

House-Flipping Intent

A purchaser who buys with the intention of reselling at a profit, rather than occupying the property, does not qualify for the rebate, regardless of how the transaction is documented. In Ram v His Majesty the King, 2025 TCC 49, the Tax Court confirmed that a purchaser whose real intention was to flip the property could not claim the rebate. Our case comment on Ram and house-flipping intent covers the factors the Court weighed in distinguishing a genuine primary-residence purchase from a flip.

Primary Residence Intent Disputes and Quick Resales

A purchaser who resells shortly after closing does not automatically lose the rebate, provided the original intention to occupy the property as a primary residence was genuine at the time of purchase. In Lisi v The King, 2025 TCC 106, the Tax Court confirmed that a subsequent quick resale, on its own, does not defeat a rebate claim where the purchaser’s original intent can be substantiated: life circumstances that change after closing, illness, relationship breakdown, or an employment change, do not retroactively erase a genuine initial intention.

Our case comment on Lisi and primary residence intent sets out the kind of contemporaneous documentation: utility contracts, moving records, insurance policies, that helps establish intent if a claim is later challenged.

When Purchasers Have Successfully Fought Back

Not every rebate dispute ends in the CRA’s favour. In Simonetta v The King, a purchaser successfully recovered a rebate the CRA had denied, despite the vendor’s own lawyer disputing the property’s eligibility during the closing process itself. Our case comment on Simonetta’s successful rebate claim is a useful reminder that a CRA denial, or even resistance from the other side of the transaction, is not necessarily the final word.

Takeaway

The GST/HST New Housing Rebate is available to more purchasers than the litigated cases might suggest, but nearly every reported dispute traces back to one of a small number of recurring issues: a co-signer who doesn’t independently qualify, an intention to occupy that cannot be documented, an underlying intention to flip rather than reside, or a dispute over whether a later resale erases an earlier genuine intent. Purchasers who understand which of these categories their situation falls into, before closing rather than after a CRA review, are in a far better position to both claim the rebate correctly and defend it if challenged.

Tax Tips

Before adding anyone to a purchase agreement as a co-signer, confirm whether that person independently satisfies the rebate conditions, or keep them off the purchase agreement entirely and limit their involvement to the mortgage documents instead; this single structuring decision is behind more denied rebates than any other issue on this list.

Document your intention to occupy the property contemporaneously, at the time of purchase, not after a CRA review begins: utility hookups, address changes, moving invoices, and insurance policies in your name at the property all help substantiate a claim later. If your circumstances change after closing and you need to sell sooner than planned, keep records showing why, since a genuine change in circumstances is treated very differently from an original intention to flip.

And if the CRA denies a claim you believe was legitimate, do not assume the denial is final; as Simonetta shows, a properly supported objection can succeed. If you are a first-time buyer purchasing a home priced near $1,000,000 or $1,500,000, get the purchase price and closing structure reviewed before signing, since a change order, upgrade, or lot premium that pushes the price over either threshold under the new Bill C-4 rebate, or any matching provincial enhancement, can meaningfully reduce or eliminate tens of thousands of dollars in relief.

“Every one of these cases starts the same way: someone genuinely believed they qualified, and found out only after closing, or after a CRA review, that the details of how the deal was structured mattered enormously,” says David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, and a Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation. “The rebate rules aren’t actually inconsistent from case to case. “They’re just a lot less forgiving of casual assumptions than most purchasers expect, and that’s exactly why it’s worth getting this reviewed before you close, not after the CRA asks questions.”

“The new Bill C-4 rebate is a genuinely bigger benefit, but it layers a second set of eligibility questions on top of the ones that have been generating litigation for years,” Rotfleisch adds. “First-time buyer status has its own definition, the price thresholds create real cliff edges worth tens of thousands of dollars, and any matching provincial enhancement, where one exists, tends to come with its own separate signing window. None of that makes the older co-signer and intention traps go away; it just means there are now more programs to get right instead of one.”

FAQ

How much is the GST/HST New Housing Rebate worth?

It depends which program applies, and which province the home is in. The standard rebate’s federal portion applies only to homes valued at $450,000 or less and is worth up to $6,300; the provincial portion, where one exists, ranges from $3,000 in Nova Scotia to $24,000 in Ontario, with no equivalent at all in British Columbia or the GST-only provinces. As of 2026, eligible first-time buyers can instead qualify for the new Bill C-4 rebate, worth up to $50,000 federally on homes up to $1,000,000 (phasing out by $1,500,000), plus a provincial matching enhancement where one has been introduced; in Ontario, for example, that adds up to $80,000 for a combined total of up to $130,000.

If I owned a home years ago but no longer do, can I still qualify as a first-time buyer?

Often yes. The test looks at whether you lived in a home you or your spouse or common-law partner owned during the current calendar year or the four preceding years, not whether you have ever owned a home. If your last relevant ownership and occupancy was outside that window, or if you owned a property during that window but never lived in it yourself, such as a rental you held as an investment, you have not necessarily been disqualified.

Will the builder automatically credit the Bill C-4 rebate at closing?

Not always. Builders can credit it directly the same way they do with the standard rebate, but some builders who signed agreements before the legislation was finalized are requiring buyers to apply to the CRA directly after closing instead. Confirm which approach your builder is taking before assuming the rebate will simply reduce your closing costs.

How do I apply to the CRA directly if my builder doesn’t credit the rebate?

Use Form GST190, GST/HST New Housing Rebate Application for Houses Purchased from a Builder, the same form used for the standard rebate, which now includes a section for the enhanced first-time buyer component. It can be filed online through a CRA My Account or by mail, generally supported by the purchase agreement, the statement of adjustments, and documentation of your first-time buyer status. The deadline is generally two years from the date ownership transfers or the home is substantially completed.

Can a Canadian citizen who has become a non-resident still qualify for either rebate?

Citizenship and tax residence are not the same thing, and the eligibility rules turn on citizenship, or permanent residence, not on where you currently live for tax purposes. A Canadian citizen who has become a non-resident does not fail the citizenship requirement simply by living abroad. That said, both rebates independently require the home to be acquired for use as the buyer’s primary place of residence, and the buyer must be the first to occupy it as such.

A non-resident who buys a qualifying home but does not actually move in and reside there, rather than moving back to Canada to make it their home, is likely to fail that separate requirement regardless of citizenship. This is a narrower fact pattern that we have not found addressed directly in CRA guidance, so it is worth confirming with a tax lawyer on the specific facts before relying on it.

What is the new First-Time Home Buyers’ GST Rebate under Bill C-4?

A separate, larger rebate that received Royal Assent on March 12, 2026, available only to eligible first-time buyers. It eliminates GST entirely on new homes valued up to $1,000,000 and phases out by $1,500,000, for agreements signed on or after March 20, 2025. It exists alongside, not instead of, the standard rebate, which remains available to non-first-time buyers.

Do provinces have their own enhanced rebates matching the new federal one?

Some do. Ontario has announced a matching enhancement worth up to $80,000 for agreements signed between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2027, combining with the federal enhancement for up to $130,000 in total relief. As of this writing, it is unclear whether New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, or Prince Edward Island will introduce similar matching enhancements of their own, and British Columbia and the GST-only provinces have no provincial rebate to enhance in the first place. Check the specific rules in the province where the home is located rather than assuming Ontario’s approach applies elsewhere.

Does the provincial portion of this rebate work the same way outside Ontario?

No. New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island each have their own provincial rebate rules under their 15% HST. Nova Scotia’s provincial rebate is capped at $3,000 and limited to first-time buyers. British Columbia charges no HST and has no equivalent provincial new housing rebate, though it has a separate property transfer tax exemption under different legislation. Quebec administers its own parallel QST rebate, up to $9,975, through Revenu Québec rather than the CRA.

How long do I have to apply for the rebate?

Generally, two years from the date ownership of the home transfers to you, under subsection 254(3) of the Excise Tax Act.

Can I add a co-signer to my purchase agreement to help qualify for a mortgage without losing the rebate?

Only if that co-signer also independently satisfies the rebate conditions, or if they are kept off the purchase agreement entirely and limited to the mortgage documents. If they sign the purchase agreement without qualifying themselves, the entire rebate can be denied, regardless of your own eligibility.

Does a family member co-signing automatically preserve my rebate?

No. The relationship has to fall within the statutory definition of a qualifying “relation.” An aunt, for example, does not qualify, as confirmed in Gay-Ann Reeves v The Queen.

If I sell my home shortly after buying it, do I lose the rebate?

Not automatically. What matters is your intention at the time you became liable under the purchase agreement. If that intention was genuinely to occupy the home as your primary residence, a later, unrelated life change that forces an earlier-than-planned sale does not retroactively disqualify the claim.

What if I bought a home intending to flip it rather than live in it?

The rebate does not apply. Intending to resell at a profit rather than occupy the property as a primary residence is fatal to a claim, regardless of how the purchase is documented.

What evidence helps prove my intention to occupy a home as my primary residence?

Contemporaneous records made at or near the time of purchase: utility account changes, address updates, moving invoices, insurance policies, and similar documentation. Evidence created after a CRA review begins is far less persuasive than records that already existed beforehand.

Can I still win if the CRA has already denied my rebate claim?

Yes, in appropriate cases. Simonetta v The King is a recent example of a purchaser successfully recovering a rebate after a denial, including a case where even the other side of the transaction had disputed the property’s eligibility.

Does this rebate apply to renovations, not just new home purchases?

Yes. A substantial renovation, generally one that removes or replaces at least 90% of a home’s interior, or increases its size by at least 100%, can also qualify for a rebate under related provisions.

Should I get legal advice before closing if I’m relying on this rebate?

Given how many otherwise well-intentioned purchasers have lost this rebate over structuring details, documentation gaps, or disputes over intent, it is generally worth having the transaction and the rebate eligibility reviewed by a Canadian GST/HST lawyer before closing, not after a CRA denial.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.