Canadian Income Tax: What Foreign Companies Need To Assess About Canadian Taxes

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Who this is for: CFOs, GCs, and regional tax directors at companies headquartered outside Canada evaluating a subsidiary, branch, or acquisition, and their in-house tax counsel.

The tax assumption that costs foreign companies: Most foreign companies enter Canada assuming their home-country tax logic will transfer, that what is deductible at home is deductible here, that intercompany charges work the same way, and that their existing holding structure is neutral. None of that is safe to assume.

Canada taxes its residents on worldwide income, operates a layered federal-plus-provincial system, and has enforcement mechanisms, such as transfer pricing penalties, thin cap rules, branch tax. All of these tax provisions could trigger consequences for the Canadian business structure that is implemented. The cost of discovering these after the fact is almost always higher than the cost of structuring correctly at the start.

Decision 1: Subsidiary or branch, and why tax should drive it

This is the first structural decision every foreign company faces, being the selection of the legal structure to conduct the Canadian business.

Subsidiary (Canadian corporation)

Subject to Canadian tax on worldwide income at a combined federal and provincial rate of approximately 23–31%, depending on province;

The federal general rate is 15% after the general tax reduction; provincial rates are added on top;

Dividends to the foreign shareholder trigger Canadian withholding taxes on the dividend; and

Losses stay inside the subsidiary. There are no consolidated income tax filings in Canada for a corporate group.

Branch of a foreign corporation

Only Canadian-source income is taxed, including income from a business carried on in Canada, and capital gains from taxable Canadian property;

Tax losses of the Canadian branch may be available to the parent entity under its home-country tax rules, and thereby permit the Canadian tax losses to flow through to the entity’s income earned outside of Canada;

A branch tax is an annual levy on after-tax income and this branch tax could be payable whether or not the entity repatriates monies out of Canada; and

A branch means the foreign parent is directly carrying on business in Canada, with the legal and regulatory exposure that entails.

A Canadian branch of a foreign corporation pays tax at the general corporate rate on its Canadian-source income, and then pays an additional 25% branch tax on after-tax income. This calculation base for the branch tax, which is based on the after-tax income of that branch, is reduced by an investment allowance for business assets and for retained earnings re-invested in Canada. Canada’s income tax treaties generally reduce the branch tax rate to the same rate that would apply as if it were a dividend paid to a non-Canadian shareholder.

The branch tax could be payable whether or not there is an actual repatriation of monies out of the Canadian operation and back to the so-called “home” office. That is the critical distinction from dividend withholding on a subsidiary, which is only triggered when dividends are declared and paid.

Individuals are resident if the centre of their life – family, home, work, property – is in Canada. An individual who sojourns in Canada for 183 days or more in a calendar year is deemed to be a resident for that full year. Executives of foreign companies who spend significant time in Canada over multiple years, while maintaining ties in their home country, frequently find themselves as a tax resident in both jurisdictions simultaneously. Where Canada has a tax treaty with the other country, tie-breaker rules apply, but those rules must be actively analyzed.

Non-residents and Canadian-source income: A non-resident individual or corporation that does not meet the residency threshold is subject to Canadian income tax only on Canadian-source income, such as business carried on in Canada, employment performed in Canada, and capital gains from taxable Canadian property. Canada’s tax treaties generally protect non-resident business profits from Canadian tax unless they are attributable to a permanent establishment in Canada. Treaty protection on short-term employment income and certain services income is also available, but must be actively claimed.

Key decision 2: Where you operate determines what you pay

Canada’s 15% federal rate is only half the equation. Every province and territory levies its own corporate income tax on top, and the combined federal-plus-provincial rate typically ranges from 23% to 31% depending on where your operations are located.

Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta are common landing points for foreign companies entering Canada. If your operations are location-flexible, provincial tax rates are a legitimate input into the location decision. The province of Alberta has the lowest provincial corporate income tax rate of 8%, resulting in a combined federal and provincial corporate income tax rate of 23%. In contrast, the combined corporate tax rate for a company subject to taxation in Ontario and British Columbia would be 26.5% and 27% respectively.

Quebec adds a further layer: Civil law governs contracts in Quebec, employment arrangements differ from common law provinces, and French-language obligations affect your operations, your documents, and the engagement of employees from day one. The legal structure conversation requires expertise in both Quebec taxation provisions and commercial law.

How income is allocated across provinces: If your Canadian entity operates in more than one province, income is allocated using a two-factor formula based on both on gross revenue and on salaries and wages attributable to the permanent establishment situated in a particular province. Each province taxes only the income allocated to it. Understanding how that allocation works, and how to structure operations to optimize it could be a planning exercise in advance of commencing business activity in Canada.

Computation of taxable income: what counts and what doesn’t

Income subject to Canadian tax includes income from employment, business and property, and taxable capital gains net of allowable capital losses.

Employment income encompasses wages, bonuses, and taxable benefits. Remuneration paid to directors is considered to represent employment income earned by that individual. Deductions against employment income are very limited. Non-resident employers with employees working in Canada are required, subject to treaty relief, to withhold source deductions covering income tax, employment insurance premiums, and Canada Pension Plan contributions, and to remit them to the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) on the employee’s behalf. Directors of the employing corporation can be held personally liable if source deductions are not withheld and remitted. Business and property income is determined by reference to profit under accepted accounting and commercial principles, subject to Income Tax Act (“ITA”) adjustments. Expenses must be incurred for the purpose of earning income to be deductible. Capital gains are only partially included in income at one-half of the regular corporate tax rate. Capital losses are generally deductible only against capital gains, not against income from other sources.

No consolidated tax returns: Unlike in the United States, Canadian corporations cannot file consolidated tax returns. Each corporation in a corporate group must file a separate T2 corporate tax return (and if applicable, a provincial corporate tax return) and calculate its income on a stand-alone, non-consolidated basis. This limits the ability to offset losses in one Canadian entity against profits in another, and affects how foreign groups structure their Canadian operations.

Thin capitalization and EIFEL: Two rules that together cap your interest deductions

Foreign companies routinely capitalize Canadian subsidiaries with intercompany debt because interest deductions would be expected to reduce Canadian taxable income. Canada has two overlapping regimes designed to limit such deductions.

Thin capitalization rules limit the debt a Canadian subsidiary or branch can carry to a foreign parent or related non-resident and still deduct the interest. The permitted debt-to-equity ratio is 1.5:1. The proportion of interest on debt exceeding that ratio is not deductible, and is recharacterized as a deemed dividend, triggering withholding tax on top of the disallowance. This is a double hit: the entity loses the deduction, and it owes withholding tax on the accrued amount that is denied as a tax-deductible expense. The EIFEL rules, or “Excessive Interest and Financing Expenses Limitation”, add a second and independent constraint that applies regardless of whether the lender is a third party or a related group company. They cap the deduction of net interest and financing expenses at 30% of adjusted taxable income (an approximation of EBITDA with Canadian tax adjustments). Amounts above that cap are denied in the current year, though they can be carried forward to future years subject to conditions.

The two rules operate independently. A structure that passes the thin cap test can still be caught by EIFEL. A structure that passes EIFEL can still be caught by thin cap. Both must be modelled simultaneously before the capital structure is set.

What to do

Review your proposed debt-to-equity ratio before the subsidiary is capitalized;

Model all interest and financing costs, including guarantee fees, hedging costs, and certain lease financing, against the EIFEL cap before assuming they are deductible;

If your Canadian operations are capital-intensive or carry significant third-party debt, the EIFEL rules may be more restrictive than the thin cap limitations. The exact after-tax financial position of the capital structure should be evaluated before it is finalized.

Withholding tax on distributions: what triggers it, what the rates are, and what foreign companies miss

A Canadian subsidiary distributing profits to its foreign parent owes withholding tax on every dividend paid. The statutory rate is 25%, reduced by treaty, to 15% generally under the Canada–US treaty, and to 5% for companies owning 10% or more of the voting shares. The Canada–UK treaty similarly reduces it to 5% for qualifying corporate shareholders above that threshold.

But withholding tax extends well beyond ordinary dividends. Three situations are relevant to foreign companies:

Deemed dividends on share redemptions. When a Canadian subsidiary redeems or cancels shares at a price above the paid-up capital of those shares, the excess is deemed to be a dividend under the ITA, and withholding tax applies to that deemed dividend at the full statutory rate, subject to treaty reduction. This can affect every exit and reorganization involving a Canadian subsidiary, not just annual profit distributions. Return of capital versus dividend. Not every distribution from a Canadian subsidiary is a dividend. Distributions up to the paid-up capital of shares are returns of capital and not subject to withholding, provided that a legal resolution were to be passed by the company to designate the distribution of its capital. But paid-up capital must be accurately tracked from the date of incorporation. The paid-up capital balances will change when Canadian subsidiaries issue new shares or undergo reorganizations. Interest and royalty payments to non-resident related parties are also subject to withholding. Typically at a rate of 25%, but reduced by treaty. The Canada–US treaty reduces withholding on non-arm’s length interest to nil and on royalties to 10%. Generally, treaty access must be actively claimed and the beneficial ownership of each payment must be scrutinized in light of the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (“GAAR”) treaty anti-abuse rules.

What to do

Establish a paid-up capital register from the first share issuance and maintain it through every subsequent share issuance and reorganization;

Before any reorganization or return of capital, confirm the paid-up capital position;

Review all intercompany payment flows, not just dividends, for withholding exposure before the first payment is made.

Transfer pricing: new focus of CRA scrutiny

If your Canadian subsidiary buys goods or services from, licenses IP to or from, pays management fees to, or borrows from a related non-resident entity, transfer pricing rules apply. Every one of those transactions must be priced as if conducted between arm’s-length parties, documented contemporaneously, and defensible on audit.

Amendments to Canada’s transfer pricing rules were announced in 2025 to align more closely with the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines. The amended rules place greater emphasis on identifying the actual transaction and its economically relevant characteristics, and not just their contractual terms. The CRA now has broader grounds to challenge arrangements that do not reflect arm’s-length dealing, even where the contractual structure was carefully designed.

The penalty exposure is not limited to the tax adjustment itself. Specific transfer pricing penalties could apply when the taxpayer does not have required contemporaneous documentation in place at the time of filing. The CRA does not accept documentation prepared after the fact as a substitute to the contemporaneous documentation requirement.

What to do

Identify every cross-border intercompany transaction before the Canadian subsidiary commences business operations;

Establish a transfer pricing policy and prepare contemporaneous documentation in the same tax year the transactions occur.

Tax on sale of Canadian assets: the section 116 mechanism and the purchaser’s liability

When a non-resident sells “Taxable Canadian Property”, then Canadian capital gains tax may be applicable under the ITA. Taxable Canadian Property is defined to include real property situated in Canada, shares of private corporations that derive more than 50% of their value from Canadian real property, and assets used in a Canadian business.

The mechanism to enforce collection of any taxes owing by the non-Canadian vendor of Taxable Canadian Property is the withholding requirements under section 116 of the ITA. This section 116 requires the purchaser to withhold a portion of the gross purchase price, either at a rate of 25% or 50% depending it the particular type of property, otherwise payable to the non-Canadian vendor and remit this amount to the CRA. Therefore, it is the purchaser, and not the vendor, who becomes responsible for remitting to the CRA the estimated amount of the Canadian taxes. The vendor can avoid or eliminate the imposition of this withholding tax remittance by obtaining an advance “Clearance Certificate” from the CRA before closing. In the event that no Clearance Certificate were to be obtained and the requisite withholding amount is remitted to the CRA by the purchaser, the vendor can subsequently obtain a refund of any overpayment by filing a tax return with the CRA.

The practical consequence is stark: if a non-Canadian vendor arrives at closing without a Clearance Certificate, the purchaser is legally required to withhold up on the gross purchase price and remit this amount to the CRA. For example, on a $10 million transaction of a real estate property that is held on capital account, then $2.5 million is to be withheld at closing and remitted to the CRA. Once the seller files a Canadian return and ascertains the exact amount of Canadian tax owing, it would be able to receive a refund of any excess balance that had been remitted to the CRA. However, it could be many months after the closing of the transaction before the tax return can be filed and then assessed by the CRA; accordingly, it could be a lengthy period of time after the closing of the transaction to receive a refund of any overpayment. In some cases, it may be possible for the vendor to obtain permission (known as a “Comfort Letter”) that would permit the purchaser to delay the remittance of the withholding tax until the CRA has had time to process the Clearance Certificate. In such cases, the amount of the withheld tax at issue should be held in an ultra conversative investment, such as an interest-bearing savings account held with a large Canadian chartered bank, in order for this withheld amount to be fully and readily available to be remitted to the CRA as necessary. This Comfort Letter approach is practical if the parties anticipate that the CRA would be in a position to issue a Clearance Certificate within a short period of time following the closing of the sale transaction.

The province of Quebec has its own parallel system of withholding tax imposed on the sale proceeds of “Taxable Quebec Property”. In such case, the reporting and potentially withholding tax remittances must be separately made to the CRA and Revenu Québec. The definition of Taxable Quebec Property is generally similar to Taxable Canadian Property, except that the property would have a nexus with the province of Quebec. The withholding tax to be remitted to Revenu Québec is 12.875% or 30% of the gross sale proceeds of Taxable Quebec Property, unless a clearance certificate has been obtained from Revenu Québec.

What to do

Apply for a section 116 clearance certificate and as applicable to Revenu Québec as early as possible, as processing times can be lengthy;

If you are the purchaser in a transaction involving a non-resident seller, verify Clearance Certificate status before releasing any funds at closing. The withholding obligation falls on the Purchaser.

Tax treaties: what they do, what they don’t, and what has changed

Canada has almost 100 international tax treaties, most based on the OECD Model Tax Convention. They generally reduce withholding tax rates on dividends, interest, and royalties, and protect non-resident business profits from Canadian tax absent a permanent establishment. For most foreign companies entering Canada, their home-country treaty with Canada is one of their most valuable structuring tools.

But three things are routinely misunderstood:

Treaty protection is not automatic. You must actively claim it by filing a treaty based income tax return with the CRA. Being a tax resident of a country with which Canada has a income tax treaty does not eliminate the Canadian tax filing obligations For example, a non-resident corporation must file a T2 corporate tax return even if all business income is treaty-protected, and failure to file triggers penalties regardless of whether tax was actually owed. The GAAR was significantly broadened in 2024. Canada’s general anti-avoidance rule now applies more broadly to arrangements that, while technically compliant, produce results inconsistent with the object and spirit of the ITA or applicable treaty. Arrangements structured to access treaty benefits without the economic substance those benefits were designed to reward are now more vulnerable to challenge. Structures that were reviewed under the prior rules warrant a further review if they are subsequently modified or replicated after the 2024 amendments. The MLI has changed many of Canada’s income tax treaties. The MLI came into force in Canada in December 2019 and applies anti-abuse provisions to most of Canada’s covered treaties. The Canada–US Income Tax Convention is not covered by the MLI, as it has its own Limitation on Benefits provisions. The Tax Court of Canada has not yet fully considered the MLI’s application to alleged treaty shopping arrangements, meaning the legal landscape is still developing.

Key takeaways Structure before you operate. The subsidiary vs. branch decision, the capitalization approach, the intercompany pricing policy, and your withholding tax exposure all need to be in place before the first Canadian transaction.

The subsidiary vs. branch decision, the capitalization approach, the intercompany pricing policy, and your withholding tax exposure all need to be in place before the first Canadian transaction. Thin cap and EIFEL must be modelled together. They are independent rules with independent caps. Satisfying one requirement does not necessarily mean satisfying the other. Review the intended capital structure before the subsidiary is funded with debt and equity.

They are independent rules with independent caps. Satisfying one requirement does not necessarily mean satisfying the other. Review the intended capital structure before the subsidiary is funded with debt and equity. Transfer pricing documentation is not optional. Prepare contemporaneous documentation in the same year the intercompany transactions begin.

Prepare contemporaneous documentation in the same year the intercompany transactions begin. Track paid-up capital from day one. Access to the a reliable paid-up capital calculation would validate the amount that can be repatriated on a tax-free basis back to the non-Canadian shareholder.

Access to the a reliable paid-up capital calculation would validate the amount that can be repatriated on a tax-free basis back to the non-Canadian shareholder. Section 116 and Taxable Quebec Property Withholding Process. Get your section 116 clearance certificate as early as possible in the transaction acquisition process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.