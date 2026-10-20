How To File A CRA Service Complaint: A Canadian Tax Lawyer’s Complete Guide To The Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson, Procedural Fairness, And The Taxpayer Bill Of Rights

The Canada Revenue Agency administers the Income Tax Act and dozens of other federal statutes affecting virtually every Canadian individual and corporation, not to mention partnerships, trusts, charities, and every other type of entity that falls within its broad administrative reach.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview: How to File a CRA Service Complaint and Why It Matters

The Canada Revenue Agency administers the Income Tax Act and dozens of other federal statutes affecting virtually every Canadian individual and corporation, not to mention partnerships, trusts, charities, and every other type of entity that falls within its broad administrative reach. Most CRA interactions proceed without incident. But the CRA is a large bureaucracy, and service failures occur: tax auditors who do not respond to correspondence for months, collections officers who ignore properly filed notices of objection, or officials who act on incomplete information without allowing the taxpayer to be heard. When those failures cause real harm, including denied credits, improperly issued garnishees, and missed limitation periods, knowing how to file a CRA service complaint is a powerful tool that most taxpayers and their advisors overlook entirely.

This article explains what constitutes a valid ground for a CRA service complaint, how to navigate the CRA’s own Service Feedback process using Form RC193, how to escalate to the independent Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson, how complaints intersect strategically with active tax assessments and objections, and what administrative law principles underpin a taxpayer’s right to procedural fairness. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights and the Supreme Court of Canada’s framework from Baker v. Canada (Minister of Citizenship and Immigration), [1999] 2 SCR 817, together form the legal architecture for any serious complaint.

A separate but related avenue, namely suing the CRA in tort for negligence, misfeasance in public office, or malicious prosecution, is distinct from the service complaint process and is addressed in companion articles on this site. See Taxpayers Succeed in Claim of Malicious Prosecution Against the CRA: Samaroo v. Canada and Seeking Punitive Damages from the CRA: Ludmer et al. The service complaint mechanism and a tort claim can be pursued simultaneously, and the documentary record built through the complaint process often strengthens subsequent negligence litigation.

Background: The Taxpayer Bill of Rights and the Legal Duty of Fairness

The federal government formally adopted the Taxpayer Bill of Rights in 2007, enumerating fifteen rights that Canadians hold in their dealings with the CRA. The Bill of Rights is not legislation. It does not create independent causes of action. But it is an authoritative statement of the service and procedural standards to which the CRA holds itself accountable. As the Tax Court of Canada confirmed in Callahan v. The King, 2023 TCC 172, the Bill of Rights is best described as an aspirational document that has no force of law and neither overrides nor supplements the Income Tax Act. That said, many of the rights it enumerates mirror or codify existing obligations that courts and the common law have independently recognized.

The most legally significant of the fifteen rights for service complaint purposes are: the right to receive entitlements and to pay no more and no less than what is required by law (Right 1); the right to be treated professionally, courteously, and fairly (Right 5); the right to complete, accurate, clear, and timely information (Right 6); the right to have the CRA apply the law consistently (Right 8); the right to lodge a service complaint and to be provided with an explanation of the CRA’s findings (Right 9); and the right to lodge a service complaint without fear of reprisal (Right 15).

Independent of the Bill of Rights, Canadian administrative law imposes a duty of procedural fairness on the CRA whenever it makes decisions that affect the legal rights, privileges, or interests of individuals. The leading authority is Baker v. Canada (Minister of Citizenship and Immigration), [1999] 2 SCR 817, where Justice L’Heureux-Dube articulated a contextual approach to identifying the content of that duty. The five Baker factors, covering the nature of the decision, the statutory scheme, the importance of the decision to the individual, legitimate expectations, and the nature of the decision-making body, apply directly to CRA tax audit, collections, and assessment decisions.

“The duty of procedural fairness imposed on the CRA is not merely a courtesy obligation. It is a constitutional principle enforced by the courts. When CRA officers fail to allow a taxpayer to respond to adverse information before issuing an assessment, or refuse to acknowledge properly filed objections, they are not just providing poor service. They may be acting unlawfully. As a Certified Specialist in Taxation, I routinely see procedural fairness violations that, once documented, create significant leverage for my clients in objection and appeal proceedings.” — David Rotfleisch

The companion principle from R. v. Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73, is essential where the complaint arises in a tax audit context. Jarvis establishes that when a CRA tax audit crosses the line from a civil tax audit to a criminal investigation, through what the Supreme Court called the ‘predominant purpose’ test, the CRA’s power to compel documents and information under section 231 of the Income Tax Act is suspended and the taxpayer’s Charter rights are engaged. The CRA has, in some cases, continued to apply civil tax audit powers after that threshold was crossed, a pattern documented in the CRA’s own apology and service feedback history. See also CRA’s Policy for Saying Sorry to Taxpayers for background on the CRA’s internal accountability framework for service failures.

What Constitutes Valid Grounds for a Formal CRA Service Complaint

Not every taxpayer frustration is a valid service complaint. Disagreement with a tax assessment, a penalty, or the CRA’s legal interpretation of a provision is not a service issue. It is a substantive legal dispute that must be resolved through the objection and appeal process. A service complaint addresses the manner in which CRA employees delivered, or failed to deliver, service, not the underlying legal outcome. This distinction, which many competing guides fail to draw clearly, is critical for framing an effective complaint.

The following categories of conduct consistently give rise to meritorious service complaints:

Delay that causes prejudice. Unreasonable processing delays, particularly when they cause the taxpayer to miss limitation periods, incur collection action during a legitimate dispute, or lose access to benefits, are the most common and compelling grounds. The Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson Francois Boileau has recently launched a systemic examination specifically into CRA delays in processing complex T1 adjustment requests, confirming this is an active area of institutional concern. The CRA’s own data, reviewed in Complaints About CRA Wait Times Spur Probe from Auditor General, shows average wait times have risen to over 22 minutes despite $400 million in additional funding.

Failure to apply the law consistently or follow the CRA’s own published policies. Where a CRA officer departs from a published Information Circular, Interpretation Bulletin, or the Income Tax Folios without explanation, or treats two taxpayers in materially identical circumstances differently, the conduct is both a service failure and a procedural fairness violation under Baker.

Rudeness, intimidation, or unprofessional conduct. This category is explicitly covered by Right 5 of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Tax auditors who threaten criminal referral to obtain documents, collections officers who make unauthorized contact with third parties, and officers who misrepresent the CRA’s statutory powers are all potentially subject to complaint.

Failure to consider relevant information or representations. Where a taxpayer submits documentary evidence or written submissions and the CRA issues a tax assessment without acknowledging or addressing that material, the procedural fairness violation is direct and documentable under Baker. This is one of the most powerful complaint grounds because the written record tells the whole story.

Inappropriate escalation to collections during an objection. Under section 225.1 of the Income Tax Act, the CRA is generally prohibited from pursuing collection action while a notice of objection is validly pending. Where collections proceeds despite a filed objection, that conduct is both a service failure and potentially actionable.

Failure to provide complete, accurate, or timely information. Right 6 of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights requires that CRA communications be complete, accurate, clear, and timely. Where a CRA officer provides incorrect information that a taxpayer relies upon to their detriment, such as incorrect advice about a filing deadline or about the availability of a deduction, a service complaint can be the foundation for a fairness application to cancel resulting penalties and interest.

How to File a CRA Service Complaint: The RC193 Service Feedback Process

The CRA’s own Service Feedback process is the mandatory first step before escalating to the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson. The process is initiated by completing Form RC193, Service Feedback, available on the CRA website, or by contacting the CRA by telephone (1-800-959-8281 for individuals; 1-800-959-5525 for businesses). The form can be submitted online through My Account, by fax, or by mail. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer will always submit the complaint in writing rather than by telephone: the written record is essential if the complaint is later escalated.

A complete RC193 submission should include the following:

A clear, factual description of the service issue, organized chronologically. Include dates, names or ID numbers of CRA officers, and a plain statement of what occurred and why it constitutes a service failure.

All documentary evidence. Attach unanswered correspondence, assessment notices, proof of filing, CRA receipts, and notes of telephone conversations with dates, times, and the officer’s name or ID number. The CRA’s Service Feedback team can only investigate what you provide.

A specific statement of the outcome sought. Whether it is expedited processing, suspension of collection action, cancellation of penalties, or a written explanation, state it explicitly.

Identification of the applicable Taxpayer Bill of Rights provisions. Specify which of the fifteen rights were violated. This focuses the investigation and ensures the complaint is reviewed under the correct mandate.

The CRA’s published service standard is to respond to service complaints within 30 business days. The Service Feedback team operates independently of the tax audit, collections, and appeals divisions. If the CRA acknowledges the service failure, available remediation includes expediting processing, reversing collection action, providing a written apology, or referring the matter for supervisory review. The CRA’s internal policy on apologies and the concerns around its consistent application across program areas are discussed in CRA’s Policy for Saying Sorry to Taxpayers.

“Filing a written service complaint through Form RC193 does two things simultaneously: it creates a formal record with the CRA that can be produced in later proceedings, and it signals to the file officer and their supervisors that the taxpayer is organized, represented, and not going away. In my experience, a well-documented complaint often produces faster resolution of the underlying issue than the complaint process itself.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation

The complaint escalation timeline is summarized in the table below:

Step Action Timeline 1 Raise issue directly with CRA employee or supervisor Immediate 2 File RC193 Service Feedback with CRA (written, fax, or online) CRA standard: 30 business days 3 Escalate to Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson OTO acknowledgement: ~15 business days 4 OTO investigation — individual complaint 30-90 business days (straightforward) 5 OTO systemic examination 6-18 months (complex/systemic)

Escalation to the Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson

If the CRA’s internal Service Feedback process fails to resolve the complaint, or if the taxpayer receives no meaningful response within a reasonable period, the matter may be escalated to the Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson. The Ombudsperson is an independent officer appointed under an Order in Council, currently Francois Boileau. The OTO’s mandate covers service-related rights under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

To file with the Ombudsperson, complete the online complaint form at canada.ca/en/taxpayers-ombudsperson. The OTO requires evidence that the taxpayer first attempted resolution through the CRA’s internal process. Confirmation of a submitted RC193 and the CRA’s response or non-response should accompany the OTO submission. There is no cost to file.

The Ombudsperson cannot change a tax assessment, override a CRA legal interpretation, or substitute judgment for a decision made in the CRA’s lawful discretion. What the Ombudsperson can do is investigate whether the CRA’s service met the standards it has publicly committed to, make recommendations for remediation, and in systemic cases publish reports that create public accountability and institutional pressure for reform. As a result of past OTO interventions, the CRA has issued formal apologies, released seized bank accounts, cancelled penalties and interest, and revised internal policies.

The OTO’s 2025-2026 annual report, In Pursuit of Better Service: Taxpayers Deserve More, tabled in Parliament in June 2026, and the current systemic examination into complex T1 adjustment request delays signal that delay-based complaints are receiving heightened institutional scrutiny. Taxpayers experiencing prolonged processing delays on T1 adjustments should consider filing both a CRA RC193 and an OTO complaint, given the Ombudsperson’s active focus on this category.

There is no statutory limitation period for service complaints to the CRA or the OTO. However, the OTO’s practice guidelines recommend filing within one year of the service issue. Taxpayers with older complaints should nonetheless file and explain the delay: the OTO retains discretion to accept older complaints where the circumstances warrant.

Strategic Use of a CRA Service Complaint in an Active Objection or Appeal

The most sophisticated application of the service complaint mechanism is as a strategic adjunct to an ongoing tax dispute. A notice of objection and a Tax Court appeal are focused on the substantive correctness of a tax assessment. A service complaint focuses on process, and process failures often produce records and remedies that strengthen the substantive case.

Consider a tax audit where the CRA issues a proposal letter giving the taxpayer 30 days to respond, the taxpayer submits a detailed written response with documentary support, and the CRA issues a reassessment eight days later that does not address a single point raised in the response. The reassessment may be substantively wrong, which is grounds for objection, but it is also a procedural fairness violation directly remediable through the service complaint process. A well-documented complaint creates a formal record that the CRA ignored the taxpayer’s submissions, may produce faster resolution at the objection stage, and lays groundwork for Federal Court judicial review on procedural fairness grounds. On the scope of Federal Court jurisdiction to quash abusive CRA decisions, see When Can the Federal Court Quash Abusive CRA Decisions to Assess Taxes?.

Similarly, where the CRA proceeds with collection action, including bank account garnishees, wage garnishees, or registration of a lien, while a validly filed notice of objection is pending under section 225.1 of the Income Tax Act, a service complaint paired with an urgent letter to the Collections officer and supervisor almost always produces faster suspension of collection action than a formal section 220(3.1) fairness request or a Tax Court motion to stay collection alone. The important exception is the jeopardy assessment under section 225.2: the CRA may lawfully proceed with collection before an objection is resolved only if it first obtains a Federal Court order on an ex parte application establishing that collection would otherwise be jeopardized. Where the CRA proceeds without such an order, a service complaint and an urgent Federal Court application are both warranted.

“The service complaint is not a substitute for legal process. It is a complement to it. A taxpayer who files a notice of objection, a service complaint documenting the procedural failures in the tax audit, and a fairness request for penalty and interest relief is deploying a three-pronged strategy that addresses the substantive, procedural, and discretionary dimensions of their dispute simultaneously. That is how experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyers approach complex CRA disputes.” — David Rotfleisch

CRA Service Complaints versus Taxpayer Relief Under Section 220(3.1)

A service complaint and a taxpayer relief application under section 220(3.1) of the Income Tax Act are distinct mechanisms that serve different purposes and should not be conflated.

A service complaint addresses how the CRA delivered service. It targets conduct: delay, rudeness, procedural failure, and inconsistent application of policy. The remedy is operational, consisting of an apology, a corrective action, a supervisory referral, or a systemic recommendation from the Ombudsperson.

A taxpayer relief application under section 220(3.1) addresses the financial result of CRA error or delay on the taxpayer’s obligations. Where CRA error or delay caused the taxpayer to incur penalties or interest that would not otherwise have been owing, section 220(3.1) gives the Minister of National Revenue discretion to cancel or waive those charges. The ten-year lookback period and the legal criteria for relief are set out in Information Circular IC07-1R1. See also the firm’s companion articles Taxpayer Relief (Fairness) Provisions and Financial Hardship in Fairness (Taxpayer Relief) Application for detailed analysis of the section 220(3.1) process.

In practice, a well-managed tax dispute will often deploy both mechanisms simultaneously: a service complaint to document and remediate the CRA’s conduct, and a section 220(3.1) application to seek cancellation of any penalties and interest that the conduct caused. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer will coordinate the two processes to ensure the factual record developed in the complaint supports the relief application.

Baker v. Canada and the Procedural Fairness Doctrine

The Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in Baker v. Canada (Minister of Citizenship and Immigration), [1999] 2 SCR 817, is the foundational authority on procedural fairness in Canadian administrative law, and its principles apply directly to CRA decision-making. Baker held that the duty of procedural fairness applies whenever a government decision affects the rights, privileges, or interests of individuals, and that the content of that duty is contextual.

The five Baker factors apply squarely to CRA tax audit and collections decisions. The importance of the decision to the individual: tax reassessments for large amounts, with gross negligence penalties under subsection 163(2), can be financially devastating. The nature of the statutory scheme: the Income Tax Act provides an elaborate objection and appeal process, suggesting Parliament intended meaningful opportunities to respond before final determinations. Legitimate expectations: CRA Audit Manuals, Interpretation Bulletins, and prior correspondence create expectations that the CRA will follow its own published procedures.

At its minimum, the duty of procedural fairness in the CRA tax audit context requires that the taxpayer know the case against them, typically through a detailed proposal letter, and have a genuine opportunity to respond before the tax assessment is finalized. Where the CRA issues a reassessment without providing that opportunity, or within days of receiving the taxpayer’s submissions without addressing them, the tax assessment is procedurally vulnerable. A service complaint grounded in Baker carries more legal weight than a complaint framed purely in service quality terms and is more likely to produce meaningful findings from the Ombudsperson.

The Jarvis Boundary: When a CRA Tax Audit Becomes a Criminal Investigation

Where a CRA tax audit involves potential criminal liability, including unreported income, fraudulent claims, and offshore accounts, the Supreme Court’s decision in R. v. Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73, is critical. Jarvis established the ‘predominant purpose’ test: once the predominant purpose of a CRA tax audit shifts from determining civil tax liability to investigating for potential prosecution, the CRA can no longer use its civil tax audit powers under section 231 of the Income Tax Act to compel documents and interviews. At that point, the Charter rights of the taxpayer, particularly section 7 and section 8, are fully engaged.

In the service complaint context, Jarvis becomes relevant when the conduct giving rise to the complaint, including aggressive demands for documents beyond normal tax audit scope, threats of criminal referral, and extraordinary breadth of information requests, suggests the tax audit may have crossed the civil-criminal line. A service complaint documenting this conduct, combined with a written reservation of Charter rights, creates a record deployable in subsequent proceedings. If the CRA obtained evidence through civil tax audit powers after the predominant purpose shifted to criminal investigation, that evidence may be excluded under section 24(2) of the Charter.

Indicators that a tax audit may have become a criminal investigation include references to Special Investigations or a referral to the Department of Justice; requests for personal banking records outside the taxation years under tax audit; interview requests accompanied by cautions or rights warnings; and any suggestion that the file has been referred to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada. The Samaroo case, in which the Supreme Court of British Columbia awarded over $1.6 million in damages including punitive damages against the CRA for malicious prosecution, illustrates the consequences when the CRA crosses that line. See Taxpayers Succeed in Claim of Malicious Prosecution Against the CRA.

Implications for Taxpayers and Their Advisors

CRA service complaints are systematically underused. Most taxpayers and accountants focus exclusively on the substantive tax issue and treat procedural conduct as background noise. This is a strategic error. The procedural record, covering correspondence timelines, CRA response patterns, and tax audit conduct, is often the most powerful material available in a tax dispute, and a formal service complaint is the most efficient way to crystallize and preserve that record.

The OTO’s 2025-2026 annual report, In Pursuit of Better Service: Taxpayers Deserve More, and the current systemic examination into T1 adjustment delays reflect the Ombudsperson’s active institutional oversight role. Taxpayers who contribute documented complaints to the public record may contribute to systemic examinations that produce real changes in CRA practice.

Advisors retained at the beginning of a CRA tax audit are best positioned to document the procedural record and raise service issues in real time. Waiting until after a tax assessment is issued to reconstruct the tax audit record is both less effective and less credible than contemporaneous documentation. The CRA’s documented history of call centre failures, processing backlogs, and inconsistent service standards, detailed in the Auditor General’s reports referenced in Complaints About CRA Wait Times Spur Probe from Auditor General, confirms that service failures are systemic, not exceptional.

Takeaways: Filing a CRA Service Complaint Effectively

A service complaint is distinct from a substantive objection. The complaint addresses how the CRA acted; the objection addresses what the CRA decided. Both should proceed simultaneously where appropriate.

Document in writing from day one. Every telephone call to the CRA should be followed by a written note of the date, the officer’s name and ID number, and what was discussed. The written record is the foundation of any complaint.

Submit Form RC193 in writing, online, by fax, or by mail, rather than by telephone. The written submission creates the record; the telephone call does not.

Attach all documentary evidence to the RC193. The CRA’s Service Feedback team can only investigate what you provide.

Identify the specific Taxpayer Bill of Rights provisions violated. This focuses the investigation and ensures the complaint is reviewed under the correct mandate.

Exhaust the internal CRA process before escalating to the Ombudsperson. The OTO requires evidence of the RC193 submission and the CRA’s response or non-response.

File within one year of the service issue where possible. There is no statutory limitation period, but the OTO’s practice guidelines recommend filing within one year. Taxpayers with older issues should still file and explain the delay.

Distinguish the service complaint from a section 220(3.1) fairness application. Both may be appropriate, and a seasoned Canadian tax lawyer can coordinate them so the complaint record supports the relief application.

Consider the Baker and Jarvis dimensions. Where the complaint has procedural fairness or Charter dimensions, say so explicitly.

Consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before filing in complex cases. A poorly framed service complaint that discloses litigation strategy can prejudice the underlying tax dispute.

Pro Tax Tips: Getting the Most out of the CRA Service Complaint Process

The CRA’s internal Service Feedback process and the Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson are not adversarial proceedings in the way that Tax Court litigation is. A knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer who uses these processes regularly knows that tone matters as much as substance: a complaint that is factual, specific, legally grounded, and professionally presented is far more likely to produce a useful response than an emotional recitation of grievances. Document the timeline, identify the rights violated, state the remediation sought, and let the record speak.

The service complaint mechanism has particular power when the underlying dispute involves large amounts, penalties, or collections action. The procedural record created through the complaint process can be used not only at the objection stage but to support a Federal Court judicial review application if the objection is mishandled. Federal Court judicial review, including on grounds of procedural unfairness and abuse of CRA discretion, is an underused remedy in Canadian tax law. See When Can the Federal Court Quash Abusive CRA Decisions to Assess Taxes? for analysis of the Federal Court’s jurisdiction following the Supreme Court’s clarification in Dow Chemical and the Milgram Foundation decision.

Taxpayers dealing with aggressive CRA tax audit conduct should always obtain a legal opinion on the Jarvis question before responding to demands for documents or interviews. Where there is any indication that the tax audit has a criminal referral dimension, retain a seasoned Canadian tax litigation lawyer and invoke the right to counsel before answering any CRA questions. A service complaint at this stage serves the additional purpose of documenting the tax audit conduct for Charter purposes.

Finally, do not underestimate the civil litigation avenue alongside the service complaint process. Where CRA conduct goes beyond poor service into negligence, misfeasance in public office, or malicious prosecution, Canadian courts have awarded significant damages against the CRA. In Samaroo v. Canada Revenue Agency, 2018 BCSC 324, the Supreme Court of British Columbia awarded over $1.6 million, including punitive damages. The Quebec Court of Appeal’s decision in Ludmer et al. v. Attorney General of Canada addresses the threshold for punitive damages in negligence claims against the CRA. See Seeking Punitive Damages from the CRA: Ludmer et al. The service complaint record, built through the RC193 and OTO process, can be relied upon as evidence in subsequent civil proceedings.

Frequently Asked Questions About CRA Service Complaints

What is the difference between a CRA service complaint and a notice of objection?

A service complaint addresses the conduct of CRA employees, including delays, rudeness, failure to follow the CRA’s own procedures, and procedural fairness violations. A notice of objection challenges the legal correctness of a tax assessment or reassessment. The two processes are independent and should often run simultaneously. Consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to determine which processes apply to your situation.

Do I need a lawyer to file a CRA service complaint?

You do not need legal representation to file a CRA service complaint. The RC193 form and the OTO complaint process are both accessible to unrepresented taxpayers. However, in complex cases, particularly where large amounts are at stake, where there is a risk of criminal investigation, or where the complaint has procedural fairness or Charter dimensions, a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer can ensure the complaint is framed to maximize its legal effectiveness without prejudicing the underlying dispute.

Can the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson change my tax assessment?

No. The Ombudsperson cannot review the legal correctness of a tax assessment or substitute their judgment for the CRA’s substantive decisions. The mandate is limited to service-related rights under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. If you disagree with the legal basis for your tax assessment, you must pursue the objection and appeal process under the Income Tax Act.

What can I do if the CRA takes collection action while my objection is pending?

Under section 225.1 of the Income Tax Act, the CRA is generally prohibited from taking collection action while an objection is validly pending. If the CRA has served wage garnishees, bank account garnishees, or registered a lien while your objection is on file, contact an experienced Canadian tax lawyer immediately. The exception is a jeopardy assessment under section 225.2: the CRA may proceed with collection before the objection is resolved only if it first obtains a Federal Court order establishing on an ex parte application that collection would otherwise be jeopardized. Where the CRA is proceeding without such an order, a service complaint and an urgent motion to stay collection in Federal Court are both warranted.

How long does the CRA service complaint process take?

The CRA’s published service standard for responding to a service complaint through the RC193 process is 30 business days. The OTO acknowledges individual complaints within approximately 15 business days. Investigations of straightforward individual complaints typically conclude within 30 to 90 business days. Complex systemic examinations can take 6 to 18 months. The OTO publishes its current service standards at canada.ca/en/taxpayers-ombudsperson.

Is there a deadline to file a CRA service complaint?

There is no statutory limitation period for service complaints to the CRA or the OTO. However, the OTO’s practice guidelines recommend filing within one year of the service issue. Taxpayers with older complaints should nonetheless file and explain the delay: the OTO retains discretion to accept older complaints where the circumstances warrant.

What does the Taxpayer Bill of Rights say and does it have legal force?

The Taxpayer Bill of Rights is a 2007 commitment by the CRA enumerating fifteen rights that taxpayers hold in their dealings with the agency. It has no force of law and cannot be relied upon as a legal argument in the Tax Court of Canada, as confirmed in Callahan v. The King, 2023 TCC 172. However, many of the rights it codifies mirror existing obligations imposed on the CRA by administrative law and the principles of procedural fairness from Baker v. Canada. Violations of the fifteen rights are directly within the Ombudsperson’s mandate and can ground a formal service complaint.

What is the Baker v. Canada procedural fairness test and how does it apply to CRA tax audits?

In Baker v. Canada (Minister of Citizenship and Immigration), [1999] 2 SCR 817, the Supreme Court established that the duty of procedural fairness applies whenever a government decision affects the rights, privileges, or interests of individuals, and that the content of that duty is contextual. In the CRA tax audit context, Baker requires at minimum that the taxpayer know the case the CRA intends to make, have a meaningful opportunity to respond before the tax assessment is finalized, and have their submissions genuinely considered.

When does a CRA tax audit cross the line into a criminal investigation under Jarvis?

Under R. v. Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73, a CRA tax audit crosses the civil-criminal line when its predominant purpose shifts from determining civil tax liability to investigating for potential prosecution. Once that threshold is crossed, the CRA’s section 231 compulsion powers are suspended and the taxpayer’s Charter rights are engaged. Indicators include references to criminal referral, involvement of Special Investigations personnel, requests for information far outside the normal tax audit scope, or information that the file has been referred to the Department of Justice. Retain a seasoned Canadian tax litigation lawyer immediately before responding to any CRA questions if you observe any of these indicators.

What if the CRA service failure resulted in a penalty or interest charge?

If the CRA’s service failure caused penalties or interest that would not otherwise have been incurred, two avenues exist. The first is a service complaint documenting the CRA’s conduct. The second is a formal fairness application under section 220(3.1) of the Income Tax Act, which gives the Minister of National Revenue discretion to cancel or waive penalties and interest where CRA delays or errors contributed to the taxpayer’s non-compliance. Information Circular IC07-1R1 sets out the criteria for relief. See the firm’s article Taxpayer Relief (Fairness) Provisions for detailed guidance. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can coordinate both processes so the service complaint record supports the relief application.

What is the jeopardy assessment exception and why does it matter?

Under section 225.2 of the Income Tax Act, the CRA may apply to the Federal Court for authorization to collect a disputed amount before the normal collection-stay under section 225.1 has expired. The Federal Court must be satisfied on an ex parte basis that collection would otherwise be jeopardized, typically because the taxpayer is dissipating or transferring assets to avoid payment. This is a high threshold. Where the CRA proceeds with collection during a pending objection without having obtained a section 225.2 order, it is acting unlawfully. A service complaint combined with an urgent motion to stay collection is the appropriate response. See the firm’s detailed analysis at CRA Jeopardy Orders and Collection.

Can I sue the CRA for damages in addition to filing a service complaint?

Yes. A CRA service complaint and civil litigation are not mutually exclusive. Canadian courts have recognized that the CRA owes a duty of care to taxpayers in conducting tax audits, and have awarded damages, including punitive damages, for negligence, misfeasance in public office, and malicious prosecution. The documentary record built through the service complaint process is often relied upon as evidence in subsequent civil proceedings. See Taxpayers Succeed in Claim of Malicious Prosecution Against the CRA: Samaroo v. Canada and Seeking Punitive Damages from the CRA: Ludmer et al. for analysis of the applicable legal tests.

Related Articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

CRA’s Policy for Saying Sorry to Taxpayers (taxpage.com). Complaints About CRA Wait Times Spur Probe from Auditor General (taxpage.com). When Can the Federal Court Quash Abusive CRA Decisions to Assess Taxes? (taxpage.com). Taxpayers Succeed in Claim of Malicious Prosecution Against the CRA: Samaroo v. Canada (taxpage.com). Seeking Punitive Damages from the CRA: Ludmer et al. (taxpage.com). Taxpayer Relief (Fairness) Provisions (taxpage.com). CRA Jeopardy Orders and Collection (taxpage.com). Criminal Investigation of a Taxpayer (Jarvis) (taxpage.com). Voluntary Disclosures Program (canadiantaxamnesty.ca). CRA Delays and Administrative Backlogs Under Formal Investigation (taxlawyer.com).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.