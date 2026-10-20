Canada has one of the largest tax treaty networks in the world. Its Canadian tax treaties are designed to prevent double taxation, allocate taxing rights between countries, and reduce Canadian non-resident withholding tax on cross-border dividends, interest, royalties, and similar payments.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

What Is Tax Treaty Shopping in Canada?

Canada has one of the largest tax treaty networks in the world. Its Canadian tax treaties are designed to prevent double taxation, allocate taxing rights between countries, and reduce Canadian non-resident withholding tax on cross-border dividends, interest, royalties, and similar payments.

Canada’s domestic Part XIII rules generally tax these payments at 25%: subsection 212(1) covers items such as management fees, certain interest, rents and royalties, while subsection 212(2) covers taxable and capital dividends. An applicable treaty can reduce that rate, but only if every condition in the treaty is actually satisfied.

Treaty shopping describes an arrangement where a person who would not otherwise qualify for a treaty’s reduced rate tries to access it by inserting an entity in a country with a more favourable treaty with Canada. Tax treaties are negotiated benefits for qualifying residents of the two contracting states, not a menu that any third-country resident can select from by incorporating an intermediary.

David J. Rotfleisch, a Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation, frames the issue this way: treaty shopping concerns arise precisely because treaty benefits are meant for genuine residents of the contracting states, not for third-country residents using an intermediary to shop for the best rate.

Background: Why Canada Strengthened Its Treaty-Abuse Rules

A classic treaty-shopping structure: a resident of Country A invests in Canada through an entity in Country B solely because Country B’s treaty with Canada carries a lower withholding rate. The Country B entity captures a rate the Country A resident could never have claimed directly.

To shut this down without renegotiating dozens of bilateral treaties one at a time (an approach covered in more depth in this Canadian tax lawyer’s guidance on the OECD BEPS Project), which discusses BEPS Action 6 on treaty shopping, Canada adopted the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, the Multilateral Instrument (MLI). Canada signed the MLI in 2017, ratified it in 2019, and it entered into force on December 1, 2019.

Importantly, many commentaries overstate this rule: the MLI does not automatically modify every Canadian tax treaty. Coverage depends on:

whether both Canada and the treaty partner designated the treaty as a covered tax agreement;

each country’s reservations and notifications; and

the treaty-specific entry-into-effect date, which can differ for withholding taxes versus other taxes.

The Canada–U.S. Tax Treaty, for example, is not modified by the MLI, because the United States never signed it. That treaty still has its own detailed anti-abuse provisions that must be reviewed independently.

Key Issues and Findings: The Principal Purpose Test (PPT)

Where the MLI does apply to a treaty, Article 7(1) introduces the principal purpose test (PPT), the single most important modern anti-treaty-shopping tool.

“A treaty benefit can be denied where it is reasonable to conclude, based on all the relevant facts and circumstances, that obtaining that benefit was one of the principal purposes of an arrangement or transaction, unless granting the benefit would still be consistent with the object and purpose of the relevant treaty provision.”

Two things make the PPT harder to plan around than older, mechanical anti-abuse tests:

It looks at purpose, not just legal form or residence.

It applies per treaty, and only from the date the MLI takes effect for that specific treaty, so the analysis always starts with confirming when and whether the PPT even applies to the relevant payment.

For example, the CRA has confirmed that the MLI‘s Article 7(1) began applying to certain Canada–Hong Kong dividends only for payments made on or after January 1, 2024, a reminder that the PPT is not a blanket rule effective the moment Canada ratified the MLI. See CRA’s 2023 IFA Roundtable response.

One further wrinkle worth knowing before relying on the PPT analysis: Article 7(4) of the MLI lets a competent authority restore a treaty benefit that the PPT would otherwise deny, in whole or in part, where doing so is considered appropriate on the facts. Canada has not removed its reservation against Article 7(4), so this potential relief valve is not currently available under Canada’s covered tax agreements, so taxpayers cannot count on a discretionary rescue if the PPT denies a benefit.

The Privy Council’s ruling in Methanex Trinidad (Titan) Unlimited v. Board of Inland Revenue, [2025] UKPC 20, illustrates a related but distinct point: even outside the MLI framework, courts scrutinize corporate residence and beneficial ownership closely before accepting a treaty-reduced rate. There, dividends flowed from Trinidad through Barbados and Cayman intermediaries on their way to a Canadian parent; the Privy Council rejected the tax authority’s claim that the payments were “artificial and fictitious,” reinforcing that a properly documented intermediary holding structure can withstand scrutiny even when the ultimate beneficiary is well known. Our Canadian tax lawyer team has broken this case down from three angles: the general lessons for Canadian corporations on taxpage.com, the lessons for Canadian multinational corporations on taxlawcanada.com, and the implications for U.S. tax planning on taxlawyer.com.

Beneficial Ownership and Treaty-Specific Rules

Separately from the MLI, many individual treaty articles require the beneficial owner of a dividend, interest, or royalty payment, not just the legal recipient, to be resident in the treaty country before a reduced rate applies. This is a treaty-specific requirement, not a universal MLI rule, and it should not be treated as one.

Beneficial ownership matters because it can stop a pure pass-through intermediary (one that receives income and immediately funnels it to a third party) from claiming a rate it was never entitled to. But the reverse is also true: simply distributing income onward does not, by itself, prove an entity fails the beneficial ownership test. Each treaty’s wording controls, and courts apply a functional test that looks at who actually controls and bears the risk on the funds. See this Canadian tax lawyer’s analysis of a recent withholding tax and beneficial ownership case, C&W Offshore Ltd. v. HMK, 2026 TCC 40, for how that test was applied.

More recently, the Federal Court of Appeal returned to this same question in Canada v. Hutchison Whampoa Luxembourg Holdings S.À R.L., 2025 FCA 176, aff’g Husky Energy Inc. v. The King, 2023 TCC 167. Barbados-resident shareholders of a Canadian public company had lent their shares to related Luxembourg entities under standard securities lending agreements shortly before a special dividend was declared; the Luxembourg entities received the dividend at the lower Luxembourg-treaty rate, then paid an equivalent amount back to the Barbados lenders. Applying the beneficial ownership test from Prévost Car Inc. v. Canada, the FCA upheld the Tax Court’s finding that the Luxembourg entities were not the beneficial owners of the dividend, denying the lower treaty rate, even while acknowledging that its reading of the withholding tax provisions could affect ordinary commercial transactions more broadly where the direct recipient of a dividend is not its beneficial owner. The taxpayer has sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, so this is not yet the last word on the issue.

Example: Under the Canada–Hong Kong treaty, a 5% dividend withholding rate (versus the standard higher treaty rate) requires the recipient to be the beneficial owner and to hold at least 10% of the voting power of the Canadian payer. In a published example involving those facts, the CRA concluded the PPT would generally not override that reduced rate, underscoring that genuine, well-documented structures can withstand scrutiny. See IFA Roundtable Q. 7, 2023-0964521C6 – Application of Article 10, Canada-Hong Kong.

The Canadian GAAR

Even where a treaty’s own wording and the PPT are satisfied, Canada’s domestic general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) in section 245 of the Income Tax Act can still apply. Subsection 245(1) defines “tax benefit” to include a reduction, avoidance, or deferral of tax arising under a tax treaty, not just under the Act itself.

GAAR requires a three-part analysis:

Tax benefit: the transaction or series produces a Canadian tax benefit.

Avoidance transaction (subsection 245(3)): the transaction is presumed to be an avoidance transaction unless it can reasonably be considered that obtaining the tax benefit was not one of its main purposes.

Misuse or abuse (subsection 245(4)): the transaction results in a misuse of the Act, the Regulations, a tax treaty, or another relevant enactment, read as a whole.

If GAAR applies, subsection 245(5) lets the Minister determine reasonable tax consequences: disallowing a deduction, recharacterizing a payment, or ignoring an otherwise-applicable benefit altogether.

The statute also flags that a transaction or series that significantly lacks economic substance tends to support a finding of misuse or abuse. Relevant indicators include circular funding, offsetting financial positions, accommodation parties, an expected tax benefit that exceeds the expected non-tax economic return, and an arrangement whose entire or almost-entire purpose was to generate the tax benefit.

The CRA has stated that the PPT and GAAR may, in appropriate cases, be raised as alternative assessing positions on the same facts. That is not the same as saying both automatically apply to every transaction; each has its own statutory test and must be analyzed separately. Some practitioners have pushed back on this dual-track approach: because the PPT and GAAR call for materially similar inquiries into purpose and object, spirit, and purpose, it has been argued that once the MLI covers a treaty, it should generally be unnecessary for the CRA to assess the same transaction under both tests at once, leaving open exactly when the CRA would need both rather than one.

PPT vs. GAAR: Key Differences

Principal Purpose Test (PPT) Canadian GAAR Source Article 7(1) of the MLI Section 245, Income Tax Act Applies to Only treaties the MLI has modified, from their treaty-specific effective date Any Canadian tax benefit, including treaty benefits Core test Was obtaining the benefit one of the principal purposes of the arrangement? Was there an avoidance transaction causing a misuse or abuse of the relevant provisions? Escape route Benefit still granted if consistent with the object/purpose of the treaty provision No benefit if misuse or abuse is found, regardless of legal form Penalty exposure No standalone PPT penalty Possible subsection 245(5.1) penalty if undisclosed

Practical Implications: When Does Treaty Planning Become Treaty Abuse?

Not every structure that benefits from a favourable tax treaty is abusive; treaties are meant to provide reduced rates to those who genuinely qualify. Risk increases where an entity is inserted principally to obtain a treaty benefit and has little real commercial connection to the intermediary jurisdiction.

Factors the CRA and courts commonly weigh include:

the commercial reasons for establishing or using the entity;

where the entity actually carries on business and makes decisions;

who truly controls and enjoys the income;

whether the entity has meaningful economic substance;

whether obtaining the treaty benefit was a principal purpose of the arrangement; and

whether granting the benefit is consistent with the object and purpose of the treaty provision.

A structure can satisfy the literal wording of a treaty article and still be vulnerable under the PPT, a treaty-specific anti-abuse rule, or the GAAR, though not every treaty-shopping structure loses. This is not a new question: MIL (Investments) S.A. v. The Queen, 2006 TCC 460, aff’d 2007 FCA 236, was Canada’s first GAAR case involving treaty shopping, and the Tax Court rejected the CRA’s position, setting a high bar for using the GAAR to override a properly structured treaty claim. That approach was reaffirmed, and pushed further, in the Supreme Court’s later decision. In Canada v. Alta Energy Luxembourg S.A.R.L., 2021 SCC 49, the Supreme Court of Canada held that treaty shopping through a Luxembourg holding company did not, on those facts, amount to abuse within the meaning of the GAAR; see this Canadian tax lawyer’s analysis of that Supreme Court decision for the full reasoning.

Withholding Tax and Penalty Exposure

Canadian payers must first confirm a payment actually falls within subsection 212(1) or 212(2) before assuming the 25% domestic rate applies, and then check whether a treaty reduces it.

If GAAR applies to deny a treaty benefit, the taxpayer faces reassessment for the tax benefit itself, plus possible penalties:

Subsection 245(5.1) imposes a penalty, calculated on the additional tax and related amounts, where GAAR applies to a transaction that was not disclosed under sections 237.3 or 237.4, coordinated so the same amount isn’t penalized twice under subsection 163(2).

Subsection 245(5.2) provides relief from that penalty where the taxpayer reasonably relied on substantially identical published CRA guidance or a court decision at the time the transaction was undertaken.

See this Canadian tax lawyer’s case commentary on the 2024 GAAR penalty amendment for how this penalty has been applied in practice.

Treaty relief generally does not eliminate Canadian interest and penalties arising from a domestic reassessment. The CRA has indicated that mutual agreement procedures don’t typically extend to interest and penalty relief, though separate interest-relief requests may be available. See CRA’s 2021 Competent Authority Assistance under Canada’s Tax Conventions.

Practical Steps Before You Restructure

Foreign investors, Canadian corporations with international ownership, and multinational groups should never assume that incorporation or residence in a treaty country automatically secures treaty benefits. Before implementing (not after a CRA audit begins), taxpayers should:

identify the specific Canadian payment and the applicable Part XIII provision;

review the relevant treaty article, including residence and beneficial-ownership conditions;

confirm whether the MLI modifies that treaty, and from what date;

document the genuine commercial and non-tax purposes for the structure;

analyze the PPT and GAAR independently of one another; and

assess withholding, reassessment, interest, and penalty exposure.

Takeaway

Treaty shopping is not automatically abusive, but Canada now has three independent layers of defence against it: the MLI’s principal purpose test where it applies, each treaty’s own beneficial ownership and eligibility wording, and the domestic GAAR as a backstop. A structure that clears one test can still fail another, so the safest approach is to confirm commercial substance, document it contemporaneously, and test the arrangement against the PPT and GAAR separately before relying on a treaty-reduced rate.

Pro Tax Tips

Before routing an investment, dividend, interest, or royalty payment through a treaty jurisdiction, get advice on the specific treaty, the MLI‘s effective date for that treaty, the PPT, the treaty’s own beneficial ownership or eligibility conditions, and GAAR exposure, not just the headline withholding rate. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can document commercial substance up front and restructure where needed, before an arrangement generates unexpected tax, interest, or penalty liability.

FAQ

What is tax treaty shopping?

Treaty shopping occurs when a person seeks a tax treaty’s benefits, i.e. a reduced Canadian withholding rate through an entity resident in a country whose treaty with Canada is more favourable than the treaty (or domestic law) that would apply to a direct investment.

Is treaty shopping illegal in Canada?

Not inherently. The question is whether the taxpayer actually qualifies for the claimed benefit, and whether a treaty-specific anti-abuse rule, the PPT, or GAAR operates to deny it.

What is the Multilateral Instrument (MLI)?

The MLI is a multilateral treaty that modifies many bilateral tax treaties at once, including measures to combat treaty abuse (like the PPT) and to improve dispute resolution. It entered into force for Canada on December 1, 2019.

Does the MLI apply to every Canadian tax treaty?

No. It applies only where both Canada and the treaty partner have designated the agreement as a covered tax agreement, and only from the treaty-specific effective date, which can differ for withholding taxes and other taxes.

What is the principal purpose test?

The PPT can deny a treaty benefit where it’s reasonable to conclude, from all relevant facts and circumstances, that obtaining the benefit was one of the principal purposes of an arrangement, unless granting it would still be consistent with the object and purpose of the treaty provision.

Can a company incorporate in a treaty country just to reduce Canadian withholding tax?

Incorporation alone doesn’t settle the issue. Residence, beneficial ownership, commercial substance, the specific treaty’s wording, the PPT, and GAAR all have to line up before a reduced rate is secure.

What does beneficial ownership mean in treaty-shopping cases?

It’s a treaty-specific requirement that the recipient of dividends, interest, or royalties genuinely own, not merely pass through, the income before a reduced rate applies. It’s analyzed under each treaty’s own wording, not as a blanket MLI rule.

Can GAAR apply to tax treaty benefits?

Yes. Subsection 245(1) defines “tax benefit” to include treaty-related reductions, avoidances, or deferrals of tax. GAAR can still only apply once the avoidance-transaction and misuse-or-abuse tests in subsections 245(3) and (4) are met.

What Canadian taxes are commonly affected by treaty shopping?

Mostly Part XIII withholding tax on cross-border dividends, interest, rents, and royalties. The domestic rate is generally 25% under subsections 212(1) and 212(2), subject to exceptions and any applicable treaty relief.

Can the CRA deny treaty benefits even if an intermediary is legally resident in a treaty country?

Yes, potentially. Legal residence is only one factor. The CRA can still examine beneficial ownership, the PPT, treaty-specific anti-abuse rules, and GAAR.

Does the Canada–U.S. Tax Treaty fall under the MLI?

No. The U.S. never signed the MLI, so the Canada–U.S. treaty isn’t modified by it. That treaty has its own separate anti-abuse provisions that still need to be reviewed.

How can a Canadian tax lawyer help with treaty-shopping concerns?

By reviewing the applicable treaty, confirming whether and when the MLI modifies it, analyzing the PPT and beneficial-ownership conditions, assessing GAAR exposure, and structuring the transaction around real commercial objectives before it’s implemented.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.