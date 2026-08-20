CRA Uses ‘Alternative Methods’ For GST/HST Audits, Including Estimating Business Revenue, Reconstructing Missing Receipts

When the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) concludes that a GST/HST registrant’s books and records do not provide a complete or reliable picture of its taxable sales, it may reconstruct those sales using an alternative or indirect audit method.

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Overview: When Can the CRA Reconstruct GST/HST Sales?

When the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) concludes that a GST/HST registrant’s books and records do not provide a complete or reliable picture of its taxable sales, it may reconstruct those sales using an alternative or indirect audit method . These methods may rely on purchase-to-sales ratios, inventory or packaging quantities, point-of-sale data, cash-sales patterns, bank deposits, or other indicators of business activity. The existence of accounting records does not necessarily prevent the CRA from using an alternative method. The records must also be sufficiently complete and reliable to allow the CRA to verify the registrant’s GST/HST obligations.

In short, the CRA can reconstruct a registrant’s taxable sales whenever it concludes that the records cannot be verified, even where the business has invoices, ledgers, and financial statements. Being entitled to reconstruct sales is not the same as calculating them correctly, and reconstructed reassessments are frequently reduced when a registrant challenges the CRA’s inputs and assumptions transaction by transaction.

The case law shows that two separate questions must be considered. First, was the CRA justified in looking beyond the registrant’s books and records? Second, did the selected methodology produce a sufficiently reliable GST/HST reassessment? In 9091-2239 Québec Inc. v. The Queen, 2016 TCC 198, [2016] G.S.T.C. 81, commonly referred to as Hamade, the Tax Court accepted the CRA’s use of a pizza-box reconstruction method but reduced the reassessment because the calculation excluded the restaurant’s best-selling box size.

Recent decisions also demonstrate that indirect audit techniques increasingly rely on electronic and banking information. In Qi v. The King, 2024 TCC 86, [2024] G.S.T.C. 30, 2024 D.T.C. 1068, the CRA relied on point-of-sale irregularities, observation visits, and a cash tender analysis to reconstruct a restaurant’s cash sales. In 1238167 Ontario Ltd. v. The Queen, 2022 TCC 64, [2022] G.S.T.C. 42, 2022 D.T.C. 1047, the CRA compared point-of-sale records with the registrant’s GST/HST returns and examined deposits made to the shareholders’ personal bank accounts. The tax reassessment was reduced when evidence established that certain deposits were unrelated to the business.

“The CRA may look beyond a GST/HST registrant’s books and records and reconstruct taxable sales where those records are incomplete, inconsistent, or otherwise unreliable. However, the resulting reassessment must still be supported by a reliable methodology, reasonable assumptions, and accurate calculations,” says David J. Rotfleisch, a Certified Specialist in Taxation and an experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

A registrant challenging an indirect GST/HST reassessment should do more than argue that the CRA’s methodology was imperfect. The registrant should identify the particular assumptions, inputs, exclusions, sampling periods, or calculations that are incorrect and support the challenge with contemporaneous records or a more accurate reconstruction. The underlying reassessment and any gross-negligence penalty must also be considered separately because a finding of unreported sales does not automatically establish the conduct required to support a penalty. Consulting an experienced Canadian tax lawyer when a CRA GST/HST audit raises concerns about reconstructed sales can help a registrant preserve evidence, identify weaknesses in the CRA’s methodology, and challenge the resulting tax reassessment and penalties.

What Is an Alternative or Indirect Audit Method?

An alternative or indirect audit method is a technique used by the CRA to estimate or reconstruct a registrant’s taxable sales when the amounts reported in its GST/HST returns cannot be reliably verified from the available books and records. Rather than relying exclusively on invoices, ledgers, financial statements, and accounting summaries, the CRA may examine other indicators of business activity to estimate the sales and GST/HST that should have been reported.

There is no single alternative method applicable to every business. The method selected will generally depend on the nature of the registrant’s operations and the information available to the CRA tax auditor. Common approaches include purchase-to-sales ratios, sales-per-unit calculations, packaging or inventory analysis, comparisons between point-of-sale data and GST/HST returns, cash tender analysis, bank-deposit analysis, and net-worth analysis.

Purchase-to-sales ratio analysis

Sales-per-unit calculations

Packaging or inventory analysis

Comparisons between point-of-sale data and filed GST/HST returns

Cash tender analysis

Bank-deposit analysis

Net-worth analysis

The CRA may also combine several sources of information. For example, electronic point-of-sale records may be compared with payment-processor information, bank deposits, observation visits, inventory purchases, or industry ratios. One method may be used to calculate the reassessment, while another may be used to determine whether the result appears reasonable.

An alternative audit method does not make every assumption or calculation automatically correct. The CRA must still apply the selected method in a manner that produces a sufficiently reliable estimate of the registrant’s taxable sales. The registrant may therefore challenge the methodology itself or the particular information and calculations used to apply it.

What Gives the CRA the Authority to Reconstruct GST/HST Sales?

The CRA’s authority to look beyond a registrant’s GST/HST returns rests on several related provisions of the Excise Tax Act. The starting point is the registrant’s obligation to maintain adequate books and records.

Subsection 286(1) requires every person carrying on a business or engaged in a commercial activity in Canada to keep the records necessary to determine the person’s GST/HST liabilities, obligations, refunds, and rebates. This requirement is not satisfied merely because some invoices, financial statements, ledgers, or accounting summaries exist. The available records must contain sufficient reliable information to verify the amounts reported.

Section 288 provides the CRA with broad inspection and tax audit powers for purposes related to the administration or enforcement of Part IX of the Excise Tax Act. At all reasonable times, an authorized person may inspect, audit, or examine documents, property, and business processes that may be relevant to determining the GST/HST obligations or entitlements of the registrant or another person. The CRA may also enter business premises, require reasonable assistance, and require persons to answer proper questions orally, electronically, or in writing. However, the CRA generally cannot enter a dwelling-house without the occupant’s consent or a warrant issued under subsection 288(3).

In Tellza Inc. v. Canada (National Revenue), 2021 FC 853, the Federal Court confirmed that subsection 288(1) is not limited to an auditor physically examining documents at the registrant’s premises. The provision may permit the CRA to request or require electronic accounting information in a specified form as part of its tax audit. Section 288 therefore gives the CRA the means to obtain and test the information underlying a registrant’s GST/HST reporting.

Section 288 does not, by itself, determine the amount of taxable sales or make an alternative reconstruction correct. Subsection 299(1) separately provides that the CRA is not bound by any GST/HST return, application, or information provided by or on behalf of a person and may make an assessment notwithstanding the information provided or the absence of a return. Where the amounts reported cannot be reliably verified, the CRA may therefore tax assess or reassess using other available evidence.

Together, these provisions perform different but complementary functions. Subsection 286(1) requires the registrant to maintain adequate records, section 288 permits the CRA to obtain and examine relevant information, and subsection 299(1) permits a tax assessment based on evidence other than the registrant’s returns. These provisions allow the CRA to compare reported sales with point-of-sale records, purchase invoices, inventory information, bank deposits, payment-processing data, and other indicators of business activity, and to estimate taxable sales where the registrant’s records do not provide a reliable basis for determining its net tax obligations.

The CRA’s statutory authority is broad, but it does not make the resulting reconstruction immune from challenge. A registrant may still dispute whether the CRA was justified in rejecting its records, whether the selected method accurately reflected the operation of the business, whether the CRA relied on correct information and reasonable assumptions, and whether the resulting calculations properly determined the registrant’s taxable sales. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help a registrant assess those issues, identify weaknesses in the CRA’s reconstruction, and challenge any overstated GST/HST reassessment or related penalties.

When Will the CRA Question a Registrant’s Books and Records?

The CRA may look beyond a registrant’s books and records when those records do not permit the CRA tax auditor to verify the taxable sales and GST/HST reported. The question is not simply whether accounting records exist. The records must be complete, supported by source documents, internally consistent, and sufficiently reliable to determine the registrant’s obligations under the Excise Tax Act.

Missing or incomplete sales information is an important warning sign. The CRA may question the records where invoices are missing or not sequential, sales reports are unavailable for significant periods, inventory records are incomplete, or GST/HST returns cannot be reconciled with the general ledger, sales journals, point-of-sale data, or financial statements.

Unsupported explanations concerning spoilage, theft, complimentary products, employee consumption, promotional items, or inventory losses may also undermine the reliability of the records. The registrant may have recorded an adjustment in its accounting system, but the CRA may still require contemporaneous documents showing why the adjustment was made and how the amount was calculated.

The CRA may also examine whether the reported results are consistent with the economic operation of the business. Unusual purchase-to-sales ratios, sales that appear low compared with the nature or size of the business, disproportionate input tax credits, persistently low profit margins, or significant differences between banking activity and reported revenue may prompt additional verification.

Electronic records may create further concerns. Gaps in sequential transaction numbers, discrepancies between daily closing reports and the underlying point-of-sale data, missing transaction periods, deleted entries, or unexplained changes in the proportion of cash sales may lead the CRA to conclude that the reported sales cannot be verified.

Banking activity may also cause the CRA to question the records. Deposits made to business or shareholder accounts that are not reconciled with reported revenue may initially be treated as potential business receipts. The registrant may then be required to provide reliable evidence showing that the deposits came from loans, transfers, employment income, reimbursements, capital contributions, or other non-business sources.

The presence of one irregularity does not automatically establish that taxable sales were omitted. However, several unexplained inconsistencies, missing records, unreliable electronic data, or unsupported deposits may give the CRA a basis to reject the reported figures and reconstruct the registrant’s sales using other available evidence.

How the CRA Reconstructs GST/HST Sales

The circumstances that lead the CRA to use an alternative audit method are not necessarily the facts that establish the amount of the resulting GST/HST reassessment. Missing invoices, unusual purchase-to-sales ratios, incomplete point-of-sale data, unsupported inventory losses, and unexplained bank deposits may justify further investigation. However, those warning signs do not, by themselves, prove how much taxable revenue was omitted.

Once the CRA chooses an alternative method, the resulting calculation must still be based on appropriate data, reasonable assumptions, and accurate calculations.

Purchase-to-Sales Ratio Methods in Restaurant and Bar Tax Audits

A purchase-to-sales method begins with purchases that can be independently verified and uses them to estimate the corresponding sales. For example, the CRA may determine the quantity of alcohol purchased by a restaurant or bar, calculate the number of servings that could have been sold, apply the relevant selling prices, and compare the result with the revenue reported.

The calculation may require allowances for spoilage, theft, complimentary products, employee consumption, personal use, or other losses. A registrant seeking a larger allowance should provide evidence showing why the CRA’s percentage does not reflect the actual operation of the business.

Unit-Volume and Packaging Methods

A unit-volume method estimates sales by comparing identifiable business inputs with the number of products reported as sold. Pizza boxes, bottles, food containers, packaging materials, or other measurable units may be used where there is a reasonably direct relationship between the item purchased and the product sold.

The reliability of the result will depend on whether the CRA considered all material product sizes, selling prices, uses of the packaging, and reasonable allowances for waste or non-sale items.

Point-of-Sale and Sales-Journal Analysis

The CRA may compare GST/HST returns with electronic point-of-sale summaries, sales journals, closing reports, sequential transaction records, and internal sales ledgers. Differences between the sales recorded in those systems and the amounts reported on the GST/HST returns may be treated as unreported taxable sales.

The registrant may need to explain whether the data include estimates, cancelled transactions, duplicate entries, refunds, exchanges, non-taxable transactions, or sales already reported through another system.

Cash Tender Analysis in Cash-Intensive Businesses

A cash tender analysis assumes that a business’s ratio of cash sales to non-cash sales remains reasonably consistent. Where credit-card and debit-card sales can be independently verified, the CRA may use an expected cash-sales ratio to estimate the amount of cash revenue that should have been recorded.

In Qi, the restaurant reported that approximately 6% of its sales were paid in cash. After examining observation-day results, electronic records, and changes in recorded cash sales after the audit began, the CRA concluded that cash sales represented approximately 24% of total sales. It used that percentage to reconstruct the restaurant’s unreported sales and corresponding GST/HST.

The CRA also conducted additional verification, including a net-worth analysis of the shareholder, to determine whether the cash tender reconstruction produced a reasonable result. The net-worth analysis was used only to corroborate the cash tender analysis and was not the basis of the GST/HST reassessment.

Bank-Deposit Analysis

A bank-deposit analysis compares deposits made to business or related personal accounts with the revenue reported by the registrant. Where the registrant does not provide supporting documents, the CRA may initially treat unidentified deposits as potential business revenue.

A registrant may reduce the resulting reassessment by proving that particular deposits represented shareholder loans, transfers between accounts, employment income, capital contributions, loan repayments, reimbursements, or other non-business amounts.

A challenge to a bank-deposit analysis should therefore focus on the individual components of the CRA’s calculation. The registrant should determine whether the deposits were correctly identified, whether transfers and non-revenue receipts were removed, whether the same amounts were counted more than once, and whether GST/HST already included in gross amounts was properly accounted for.

The CRA’s choice of an alternative audit method and the accuracy of the resulting GST/HST reassessment remain separate issues. Even where the CRA was entitled to reconstruct sales, the registrant may challenge the sampling period, quantities, prices, ratios, exclusions, allowances, unidentified deposits, or mathematical calculations used to determine the assessed amount.

Where a registrant identifies GST/HST inconsistencies before the CRA has started a related tax audit or investigation, the registrant should also consider whether the Voluntary Disclosures Program may be available. Unreported taxable sales, overstated input tax credits, unsupported adjustments, or discrepancies between point-of-sale records, bank deposits, and GST/HST returns may sometimes be corrected through a voluntary disclosure if the applicable conditions are met. The VDP does not eliminate the underlying tax, and it is generally unavailable once the CRA has commenced enforcement action concerning the same information, but a qualifying application may provide relief from penalties, partial interest relief, and protection from referral for criminal prosecution.

What the Courts Say About CRA GST/HST Sales Reconstructions

Canadian tax decisions demonstrate how courts evaluate both the CRA’s decision to use an alternative method and the reliability of the resulting reconstruction.

Existing Books and Records Must Still Be Reliable

In 9100-8649 Québec Inc. v. The Queen, 2013 TCC 160, aff’d 2014 FCA 20, the CRA audited a licensed establishment and concluded that its reported sales could not be reconciled with the quantity of alcohol it had purchased. The CRA selected samples of alcoholic beverages, determined the volume of drinks that could be sold from those purchases, applied the relevant selling prices, and reconstructed the establishment’s revenue using a purchase-to-sales ratio.

The registrant argued that an alternative audit method should be used only as a last resort, such as where purchase invoices or sales records were unavailable. The Tax Court rejected that position. The existence of books, registers, financial statements, and GST/HST returns did not prevent the CRA from using an indirect method where those records were not sufficiently reliable to verify the sales reported. The Federal Court of Appeal upheld that conclusion.

The CRA used a similar approach in 9103-4348 Québec Inc. v. The Queen, 2015 TCC 220, commonly referred to as Golden Pub. It analyzed alcohol purchases and calculated expected sales per litre based on serving quantities and selling prices. The calculation also required allowances for complimentary drinks, spillage, employee consumption, and other losses.

The registrant maintained that its accounting records were consistent with its financial statements and GST/HST returns. The Tax Court explained that internal consistency does not establish reliability where the documents are derived from the same incomplete source information. Missing sales data, incomplete invoices, inadequate inventory controls, and the absence of contemporaneous evidence supporting losses or complimentary products justified the CRA’s decision to reconstruct the registrant’s sales.

These decisions establish that an alternative method is not reserved for businesses that have no records. The CRA may look beyond existing records where they cannot be tested against reliable source documents or where the reported results are inconsistent with independently verifiable business activity.

A Permitted Method Can Still Produce an Unreliable Tax Reassessment

The CRA’s entitlement to reconstruct sales does not mean that every amount produced by its methodology is correct. Once the CRA selects an alternative method, it must use appropriate inputs, include material information, make reasonable allowances, and perform the calculation accurately.

In Hamade, the CRA tax auditor reconstructed the sales of a pizza restaurant by examining the number and sizes of pizza boxes purchased. The boxes were treated as an independently verifiable measure of the number of pizzas likely sold.

The Tax Court agreed that the restaurant’s records were unreliable and that the CRA was justified in using the pizza-box method. However, the auditor had excluded the 14-inch pizza box from the reconstruction, even though that size was associated with one of the restaurant’s best-selling products. Because the omitted boxes represented a material part of the business, the calculation did not accurately reflect the restaurant’s sales. The Court reduced the GST/HST reassessment rather than rejecting the alternative method entirely.

Hamade illustrates that two separate challenges may arise. A registrant may argue that the CRA was not justified in rejecting its records, or it may accept that some reconstruction was necessary while challenging the way the CRA calculated the reassessment. The second approach may succeed where material products, prices, allowances, or business practices were omitted from the CRA’s analysis.

Recent Cases Involving POS Data and Cash Sales

In Qi, the CRA used electronic and observational evidence to investigate whether a restaurant had suppressed cash sales. The point-of-sale system showed gaps in sequential transaction numbers, discrepancies between electronic data and closing reports, and periods in which transactions appeared to be missing. The restaurant’s accountant had not received the underlying source records and had instead relied on an Excel spreadsheet prepared by the registrant.

The CRA tax auditor conducted observation visits to estimate the proportion of customers who paid in cash. The auditor compared those results with the restaurant’s reported payment methods and examined the increase in recorded cash sales after the CRA tax audit began. The restaurant had reported cash sales of approximately 6% of total revenue, while the CRA’s analysis determined that cash sales were closer to 24%.

The CRA applied that percentage to reconstruct the restaurant’s unreported sales and GST/HST. It also performed a net-worth analysis of the shareholder as an additional check on the reasonableness of the result. The Tax Court accepted the cash tender reconstruction and upheld the GST/HST reassessment.

The facts in Qi demonstrate how the CRA may combine several forms of evidence. Point-of-sale irregularities may cause the auditor to question the reported sales, observation visits may provide an estimated cash-sales percentage, and another analytical method may be used to test whether the final result is reasonable.

Personal Bank Deposits and Non-Business Amounts

In 1238167 Ontario Ltd., the registrant operated a vehicle repair and parts business and also engaged in some vehicle sales. The CRA compared its GST/HST returns with point-of-sale summaries, sales journals, and a vehicle-sales ledger. Where the sales shown in those records exceeded the amounts reported, the CRA treated the difference as unreported taxable revenue.

The CRA also reviewed deposits made to the shareholders’ personal bank accounts. Because the registrant initially failed to provide documents explaining the source of those deposits, the CRA treated them as additional business revenue.

The registrant later established that some deposits arose from non-business sources, including shareholder loans and other personal receipts. The reassessment was reduced to remove the amounts supported by that evidence.

The Court did not accept the registrant’s remaining allegation that the CRA had counted certain sales twice. The registrant did not identify the particular transactions or amounts allegedly duplicated. The case shows that a registrant may successfully challenge specific components of a reconstruction, but the challenge should be supported by transaction-level evidence rather than a general objection to the methodology.

Guidance From Bank-Deposit Tax Assessments Under the Income Tax Act

Premier Fasteners Inc. v. The King, 2026 TCC 2, was decided under the Income Tax Act, not as a GST/HST appeal. Nevertheless, its analysis provides useful guidance on how a bank-deposit tax assessment should be examined.

The CRA tax auditor began with deposits made to the taxpayer’s bank accounts and treated unexplained amounts as potential business revenue. The calculation required adjustments for transfers between accounts, loans, reimbursements, previously reported amounts, and other deposits that did not represent revenue.

The case confirms that a bank deposit is not necessarily equivalent to taxable income or taxable sales. A taxpayer challenging the method should identify each disputed deposit, establish its source, and explain why it should be excluded from the CRA’s calculation. The Court may then correct particular components without rejecting the entire methodology.

A matter handled by our firm shows how these principles operate in practice. A corporate restaurant franchisee with a single shareholder was audited for three consecutive years. The CRA tax auditor concluded that the corporation’s books and records were inadequate, that internal controls and segregation of duties were absent, that the shareholder’s reported income did not support the household’s lifestyle, and that the business was cash-intensive.

A preliminary net-worth calculation and a bank-deposit analysis of the shareholder’s personal accounts each produced material discrepancies. The tax auditor then completed a full net-worth assessment of the shareholder rather than reconstructing the corporation’s sales, and the resulting unreported amounts were added to the corporation’s income.

The corporation’s point-of-sale system did not protect it. The accountant advised the tax auditor that the revenue and expenses shown on the financial statements had been taken from the point-of-sale summary reports, but the tax auditor could not reconcile the point-of-sale figures to the amounts actually reported. When a reconciliation was eventually provided, only four expense items could be traced back to the point-of-sale data, and the unmatched balance was disallowed. Point-of-sale records cut both ways. Where they contradict the filed returns, the CRA will treat them as evidence against the taxpayer.

The general ledger was produced only after the proposal letter had been issued. The CRA’s computer audit specialist obtained an audit trail showing that every transaction had been entered or modified during the year the tax audit was underway, and the journal-entry numbering for the earliest year ran ahead of the numbering for the two later years, indicating that the earliest year had been keyed last.

Two inconsistent shareholder loan accounts were produced; an account that had not previously been disclosed appeared for the first time, and invoices said to have been recorded in it were traced to an unrelated expense account. The tax auditor concluded that the ledger had been assembled to match financial statements that had already been filed. Records created after a tax audit has begun invite exactly that conclusion.

Gross-negligence penalties were applied to every adjustment, and the CRA relied on the statute-barred reassessment provisions to open all three years. The representations nevertheless reduced the assessment materially. Roughly one hundred thousand dollars came off the proposed unreported income once a personal advertising cost was reallocated to the business, returned cheques were removed from the personal expenditure schedule, and the income that both spouses had actually reported was credited against the net-worth calculation. That is the practical lesson. Item-by-item correction of the CRA’s inputs produces results even where the CRA was entitled to use an indirect method in the first place.

“An alternative audit method is only as reliable as the information and assumptions used to apply it. Even where the CRA is entitled to reconstruct sales, the registrant may challenge omitted data, incorrect ratios, unsupported assumptions, non-business deposits, double counting, and any other calculation that causes the tax reassessment to overstate the actual GST/HST liability,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Taken together, these decisions show that a successful challenge should address the CRA’s reconstruction in detail. The registrant should identify the particular data, sampling periods, prices, quantities, ratios, deposits, allowances, or calculations that are incorrect and support each proposed adjustment with contemporaneous records. A documented transaction-specific challenge will generally be more effective than a broad assertion that the CRA’s methodology was unfair or imperfect.

How a Registrant Can Challenge an Alternative GST/HST Reassessment

A registrant challenging an alternative GST/HST reassessment should focus on the factual assumptions, records, inputs, and calculations used by the CRA. It is generally not enough to deny that taxable sales were omitted or to argue broadly that the reconstruction was unfair. The registrant should identify the specific errors that caused the CRA’s calculation to overstate taxable sales or net tax liability.

The Registrant’s Initial Evidentiary Burden

A GST/HST reassessment is generally based on factual assumptions made by the CRA. In an appeal, the registrant ordinarily bears the initial burden of presenting evidence that demolishes the relevant assumptions on a prima facie basis.

This requires evidence that, if accepted, would show that a particular assumption is incorrect. Once sufficient evidence has been presented to rebut an assumption, the evidentiary burden may shift to the CRA to support that part of the reassessment.

The registrant should therefore address the CRA’s assumptions individually. Where the CRA assumes that an unidentified deposit represents business revenue, for example, the registrant should identify the deposit and establish its actual source. A general statement that the amount was personal or unrelated to the business will usually be completely unpersuasive compared to a bank statement, loan agreement, transfer record, pay statement, or other contemporaneous document.

The registrant does not necessarily have to establish that every part of the CRA’s analysis was wrong. It may be sufficient to demonstrate that a material assumption, category of transactions, or component of the calculation was inaccurate and that the reassessment should be reduced accordingly.

Challenging the Method or Its Components

A registrant may demonstrate that its own books and records provide a more reliable account of taxable sales, argue that the CRA selected a method that did not reflect the actual operation of the business, or accept that some reconstruction was necessary while disputing the inputs and calculations used.

In Qi, the Tax Court identified several possible approaches to challenging an alternative tax assessment. A taxpayer may rely on more accurate books and records, challenge particular components of the CRA’s calculation, demonstrate that the selected technique is fundamentally unreliable, present a more accurate alternative methodology, or establish that amounts included in the reconstruction came from non-taxable or non-business sources.

The most effective approach will depend on the available evidence. Where the accounting records can be reconciled with reliable source documents, the registrant may rely on those records to challenge the need for a reconstruction. Where the records contain deficiencies, it may be more practical to focus on correcting the particular assumptions and amounts used by the CRA.

Identifying Specific Errors and Necessary Adjustments

A practical challenge should connect each proposed correction to a particular transaction, document, or part of the CRA’s calculation.

Where the CRA treats a deposit to a shareholder’s personal account as business revenue, for example, the registrant may be able to show that the amount was a shareholder loan, a transfer between accounts, employment income, or reimbursement of a personal expense. The supporting evidence should explain not only where the money came from but also why it was not consideration for a taxable supply.

The same transaction-specific approach applies to other reconstruction methods. If the CRA uses purchases to estimate restaurant sales, the registrant may need records showing spoilage, promotional items, employee meals, or products that were purchased but never sold. If the CRA relies on point-of-sale data, the registrant may need to identify estimates, cancelled transactions, refunds, duplicate entries, or sales already reported through another system.

Where gross bank deposits are used, the registrant should determine whether the CRA included transfers, loans, capital contributions, reimbursements, tax refunds, or other receipts unrelated to taxable revenue. The registrant should also examine whether the same amount was counted more than once and whether GST/HST already included in the gross receipts was properly removed from the calculation.

In 1238167 Ontario Ltd., the registrant obtained a reduction after producing evidence that certain personal-account deposits came from non-business sources. However, the Court rejected its broader allegation of double counting because the registrant did not identify the particular transactions or amounts allegedly counted twice. The decision demonstrates the importance of linking each requested adjustment to specific supporting evidence.

Presenting a More Accurate Reconstruction

A registrant may also respond by preparing a reconstruction that more accurately reflects the business’s actual operations. This approach may be particularly effective where the original books and records contain gaps but reliable information remains available from other sources.

A registrant may reconstruct sales using complete point-of-sale data, verified purchase invoices, payment-processor records, historical pricing, or inventory records. A restaurant disputing a purchase-to-sales ratio might calculate expected sales using its actual product mix and menu prices rather than an average based on a limited sample. A business disputing a cash tender analysis might use complete credit-card, debit-card, and cash records from a representative period to establish a more accurate payment ratio.

The registrant should explain why the proposed approach is more reliable and reconcile the result with its GST/HST returns, financial statements, bank records, and other available evidence.

Hamade demonstrates that a registrant may obtain a reduction without proving that the CRA was prohibited from using an indirect method. The Tax Court accepted the pizza-box methodology in principle but corrected the result because the CRA’s calculation omitted a best-selling box size. The excluded information materially affected the estimated sales and required a reduction of the reassessment.

A registrant should therefore examine every step of the reconstruction, including the period sampled, products selected, quantities used, selling prices, payment ratios, excluded transactions, allowances, and mathematical calculations.

A successful challenge normally requires more than showing that the CRA’s reconstruction was imperfect. The registrant should identify the particular assumptions, transactions, inputs, or calculations that are incorrect and support each proposed adjustment with reliable contemporaneous evidence or a more accurate reconstruction.

Gross-Negligence Penalties Require a Separate Analysis

A registrant challenging an alternative GST/HST reassessment should examine any gross-negligence penalty separately from the underlying tax liability. The fact that the CRA has established unreported taxable sales, or that a court has accepted an alternative audit method, does not by itself establish the conduct required to impose a penalty.

Section 285 of the Excise Tax Act applies where a person knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, makes or participates in, assents to, or acquiesces in the making of a false statement or omission in a return, application, form, certificate, statement, invoice, or answer relating to a reporting period or transaction. The penalty is the greater of $250 and 25% of the applicable net tax discrepancy, tax understatement, or rebate overstatement resulting from the false statement or omission.

Two elements must therefore be established. The first is a material element, namely, the existence of a false statement or omission in a document covered by section 285. The second is a mental element, namely, that the person acted knowingly or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence. Subsection 285.1(16) places the burden on the CRA to establish the facts supporting both elements.

The evidentiary burden for a section 285 penalty differs from the burden relating to the underlying GST/HST reassessment. Although the registrant generally bears the initial burden of challenging the CRA’s factual assumptions concerning unreported sales, subsection 285.1(16) expressly places the burden on the CRA to establish the facts justifying the penalty.

Gross negligence requires substantially more than a failure to exercise reasonable care. It involves a serious degree of negligence approaching intentional conduct and an indifference as to whether the law is complied with, the standard described in Venne v. The Queen, [1984] C.T.C. 223 (F.C.T.D.). In Porisky et al v The King, 2025 FCA 197, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal from Tax Court decisions that had upheld gross-negligence penalties against promoters who reported no income and neither collected nor remitted GST.

Similarly, the test for gross negligence is objective and contextual. The court considers whether the person’s conduct fell markedly below what would reasonably be expected of a person in comparable circumstances. Gross-negligence penalties are directed at serious misconduct, not ordinary negligence, routine bookkeeping errors, or simple mistakes made by a tax preparer or adviser.

Wilful blindness may nevertheless satisfy the mental element. A person may be wilfully blind where the surrounding circumstances clearly call for further inquiry, but the person deliberately avoids making that inquiry because the person does not want to discover the truth. In Torres v. The Queen, 2013 TCC 380, the Tax Court confirmed that wilful blindness can support a gross-negligence penalty where a taxpayer’s suspicions are aroused but no inquiry is made.

This distinction is particularly important where the CRA relies on an alternative audit method. A cash tender analysis, purchase-to-sales ratio, packaging reconstruction, or bank-deposit analysis may support a finding that taxable sales were understated. However, the numerical result does not necessarily establish why the understatement occurred or whether the registrant knew about it.

The CRA must connect the false statement or omission to the registrant’s knowledge or serious negligent conduct. Relevant evidence may include the deliberate deletion of POS transactions, the alteration or withholding of source records, instructions to exclude cash sales, repeated failures to address known accounting discrepancies, or a reporting position so implausible that it demonstrates indifference to the accuracy of the GST/HST returns.

Conversely, a penalty may be disputed where the discrepancy resulted from a bookkeeping error, unreliable software, incomplete information provided by another person, or a misunderstanding between the registrant and its accountant. These explanations should be supported by evidence, such as communications with accountants and bookkeepers, accounting-system audit trails, instructions provided to staff, and records showing efforts to identify or correct the reporting problem.

Reliance on a tax preparer does not automatically protect a registrant from a penalty. A registrant remains responsible for responding reasonably to obvious errors or warning signs. However, reasonable reliance on a competent professional, supported by complete disclosure of the relevant facts and an appropriate review of the returns, may be relevant when determining whether the registrant’s own conduct reached the level of gross negligence.

In Qi, the Tax Court considered the GST/HST reassessment and the penalties as separate questions. On the particular facts, the POS irregularities, the substantial difference between reported and reconstructed cash sales, and the surrounding evidence supported the penalties. The decision does not establish that a section 285 penalty automatically follows whenever an alternative audit method identifies unreported sales.

The operative language of section 285 is substantially similar to the language governing gross-negligence penalties under subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act. Decisions under that provision may therefore provide useful guidance concerning knowledge, gross negligence, and wilful blindness. However, the provisions are not identical, and section 285 must be applied according to its own wording, penalty calculation, and GST/HST context.

A registrant should therefore challenge a section 285 penalty by addressing both the alleged false statement or omission and the conduct relied upon by the CRA, not merely the amount of the reconstructed sales. Even where the underlying GST/HST reassessment is upheld, the penalty may still be vacated if the CRA does not prove the knowledge or gross negligence required by section 285.

Practical Takeaways for GST/HST Registrants

The existence of accounting records does not, by itself, prevent the CRA from reconstructing a registrant’s taxable sales. Invoices, ledgers, financial statements, GST/HST returns, and point-of-sale summaries must be supported by reliable source documents and must reconcile with the business’s economic activity. Businesses should therefore preserve complete POS data, sequential invoices, bank records, payment-processor reports, inventory information, and contemporaneous documents supporting adjustments for spoilage, promotional products, employee consumption, refunds, or other non-sale items.

A registrant facing an alternative GST/HST reassessment should distinguish between two separate issues. The first is whether the CRA was justified in looking beyond the registrant’s records. The second is whether the CRA applied its chosen method accurately. Even where deficiencies in the records justified a reconstruction, the reassessment may still be reduced if the CRA used an unrepresentative sampling period, omitted material products, applied incorrect prices or ratios, failed to recognize legitimate business losses, included non-business deposits, counted transactions twice, or made mathematical errors.

“A registrant does not necessarily have to prove that the CRA’s entire reconstruction is wrong. A focused challenge supported by transaction-level evidence may be sufficient to remove non-business deposits, correct overstated ratios, address omitted information, or otherwise reduce the GST/HST reassessment, even where the CRA was entitled to use an indirect audit method,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Pro Tax Tips – Responding to a CRA GST/HST Tax Audit and Challenging an Alternative Reassessment

A registrant facing a CRA GST/HST tax audit should begin by preserving its accounting and source records and obtaining a clear understanding of the tax auditor’s concerns. If the CRA proposes to reconstruct taxable sales, the registrant should request and carefully review the auditor’s working papers, assumptions, sampling periods, ratios, source data, and calculations. The strongest response will usually identify specific factual or computational errors rather than merely asserting that the alternative audit method is unfair.

Each disputed deposit, sale, adjustment, product category, or allowance should be matched with contemporaneous supporting evidence, such as bank statements, transfer records, loan agreements, complete point-of-sale data, payment-processor reports, invoices, inventory records, historical pricing information, or accounting-system audit trails. Providing organized evidence during the tax audit may prevent unsupported assumptions from becoming part of the resulting GST/HST reassessment.

Where the registrant’s original records contain gaps, it may be more effective to prepare a more accurate reconstruction that reflects the business’s actual product mix, payment methods, operating practices, and non-business receipts. The registrant should examine whether the CRA counted transfers or transactions more than once, treated gross deposits as taxable sales without properly accounting for GST/HST, relied on an unrepresentative sample, omitted material products or legitimate losses, or failed to exclude loans, capital contributions, reimbursements, and other non-revenue amounts.

A business that discovers previously unreported GST/HST, ineligible input tax credits, or other filing errors before the CRA initiates a tax audit or investigation concerning the same information should promptly obtain advice about whether an application under the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program may be available. A qualifying VDP application may provide relief from penalties, part of the applicable interest, and criminal prosecution, although the underlying tax remains payable and the CRA determines relief on a case-by-case basis.

Once a CRA tax audit or investigation has commenced in relation to the information being disclosed, a VDP application will generally not satisfy the requirement that the disclosure be voluntary. Timing is therefore critical, and a registrant that identifies historical non-compliance should assess its options before responding informally to CRA communications or waiting for the CRA to begin enforcement action.

Any gross-negligence penalty imposed following the tax audit should be challenged separately from the underlying GST/HST reassessment. Proof that taxable sales were understated does not automatically establish that the registrant knowingly made a false statement or acted with gross negligence. The penalty analysis should consider the registrant’s conduct, knowledge, accounting systems, communications with professional advisers, and efforts to review or correct the reporting problem.

Early involvement of an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help the registrant preserve evidence, manage communications during the CRA tax audit, identify weaknesses in the alternative audit method, prepare a more reliable reconstruction, challenge any penalties, and determine whether a VDP application remains available before the CRA commences an audit or investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions – CRA GST/HST Alternative Audit Methods

Can the CRA reconstruct GST/HST sales even if a business has accounting records?

Yes. The existence of invoices, ledgers, financial statements, GST/HST returns, or point-of-sale summaries does not prevent the CRA from using an alternative audit method. The records must be complete, supported by reliable source documents, internally consistent, and sufficient to verify the business’s taxable sales and net tax obligations. If the records cannot be reconciled with purchases, banking activity, electronic sales data, inventory information, or the economic operation of the business, the CRA may look beyond them and reconstruct sales using other available evidence.

What alternative methods can the CRA use during a GST/HST tax audit?

The CRA may use purchase-to-sales ratios, sales-per-unit calculations, packaging or inventory analysis, point-of-sale comparisons, cash tender analysis, bank-deposit analysis, or other indirect methods. The particular method will depend on the nature of the business and the information available to the tax auditor. The CRA may also combine several forms of evidence, such as electronic sales records, payment-processor data, bank deposits, observation visits, inventory purchases, and industry ratios.

Does the CRA’s right to use an alternative audit method mean the GST/HST reassessment is correct?

No. Whether the CRA was entitled to reconstruct sales and whether the resulting reassessment was calculated accurately are separate questions. Even where the business’s records were unreliable, the registrant may challenge incorrect prices, ratios, quantities, sampling periods, exclusions, allowances, unidentified deposits, double counting, or mathematical errors. A permitted audit method can still produce an overstated or unreliable reassessment.

How can a business challenge a CRA bank-deposit analysis?

The business should review each disputed deposit individually and identify its actual source. Supporting evidence may establish that an amount represented a transfer between accounts, shareholder loan, capital contribution, employment income, reimbursement, loan repayment, tax refund, or another non-business receipt. The registrant should also determine whether the CRA counted any deposit more than once or failed to properly account for GST/HST already included in gross receipts. General statements that deposits were personal or unrelated to the business will usually be less persuasive than transaction-level documentation.

What evidence is useful when challenging reconstructed GST/HST sales?

Useful evidence may include complete point-of-sale data, sequential invoices, bank statements, payment-processor reports, transfer records, loan agreements, inventory records, historical pricing information, accounting-system audit trails, and communications with accountants or bookkeepers. Businesses should also preserve contemporaneous evidence supporting spoilage, theft, promotional products, employee consumption, refunds, cancelled transactions, complimentary items, and other adjustments that may affect the CRA’s sales reconstruction.

Can a registrant present its own reconstruction of taxable sales?

Yes. Where the original records contain gaps, the registrant may prepare a more accurate reconstruction using reliable information that remains available. For example, the business may use complete point-of-sale records, verified purchase invoices, payment-processor information, actual product prices, inventory records, or representative payment data. The proposed reconstruction should explain why its assumptions and inputs more accurately reflect the business’s operations and should be reconciled with the GST/HST returns, financial statements, and bank records.

Does a GST/HST reassessment automatically justify a gross-negligence penalty?

No. The underlying reassessment and a gross-negligence penalty under section 285 of the Excise Tax Act require separate analyses. Evidence that taxable sales were understated does not automatically prove that the registrant knowingly made a false statement or acted with gross negligence. The CRA must establish the facts supporting the required mental element. Ordinary bookkeeping errors, unreliable software, misunderstandings with accountants, or incomplete information provided by another person may not amount to gross negligence, although the explanation should be supported by reliable evidence.

Can reliance on an accountant prevent a gross-negligence penalty?

Not automatically. A registrant remains responsible for responding reasonably to obvious errors, inconsistencies, or warning signs. However, reasonable reliance on a competent accountant or tax preparer may be relevant where the registrant fully disclosed the necessary information, provided reliable records, reviewed the returns appropriately, and had no reason to believe the reporting was incorrect. Communications with the adviser and records showing the instructions and information provided should be preserved.

Can a business use the Voluntary Disclosures Program for unreported GST/HST?

A business that discovers unreported GST/HST, ineligible input tax credits, or other filing errors before the CRA begins a related tax audit or investigation should promptly obtain advice about whether the Voluntary Disclosures Program may be available. A qualifying VDP application may provide relief from penalties, part of the applicable interest, and criminal prosecution, although the underlying tax remains payable.

Timing is critical. Once the CRA has commenced an audit or investigation concerning the information being disclosed, the application will generally not satisfy the requirement that the disclosure be voluntary. A business that identifies historical non-compliance should therefore assess the VDP before responding informally to CRA inquiries or waiting for enforcement action to begin.

How long does a business have to dispute a reconstructed GST/HST reassessment?

A registrant generally has 90 days from the date of the notice of reassessment to file a notice of objection under section 301 of the Excise Tax Act. If that deadline is missed, an application to extend the time may be made within one further year, but the CRA is not obliged to grant it, and the registrant must explain why the objection could not be filed on time. Because GST/HST is collected as trust money, the CRA can generally continue collection action while an objection is outstanding, unlike most income tax disputes. A registrant facing a large reconstructed reassessment should therefore deal with the objection and the collections exposure at the same time.

Can the CRA reassess GST/HST for reporting periods more than four years old?

Under paragraph 298(1)(a) of the Excise Tax Act, the normal reassessment period for GST/HST is generally four years, running from the later of the day the return for the reporting period was due, and the day it was filed. Under subsection 298(4), the CRA may reassess beyond that period where the registrant made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, or wilful default, committed fraud, or signed a waiver.

Alternative audit method files frequently involve allegations of suppressed cash sales, so the CRA often asserts that otherwise statute-barred periods remain open. Whether it is entitled to do so is a separate question, and the registrant can challenge the alleged misrepresentation on its own facts even where the more recent periods are conceded.

What happens if the business cannot pay the reconstructed GST/HST reassessment?

The assessed net tax, interest, and penalties become payable forthwith under subsection 315(2) of the Excise Tax Act, and the CRA has broad collection tools including liens, garnishment of receivables, and demands on third parties. This is a critical difference from income tax. Section 225.1 of the Income Tax Act generally restricts collection of a disputed income tax assessment while an objection or Tax Court appeal is outstanding, but Part IX of the Excise Tax Act contains no equivalent protection. Filing an objection or appealing a reconstructed GST/HST reassessment therefore does not suspend collection action.

The CRA may postpone collection under subsection 315(3), but that relief is discretionary. Directors may also be assessed personally for a corporation’s unremitted net tax under section 323 of the Excise Tax Act unless they establish that they exercised the required degree of care, diligence, and skill. A registrant that cannot pay should pursue payment arrangements and interest relief in parallel with the dispute rather than waiting for the objection or appeal to be resolved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.