Robinson v Canada: Federal Court Sets Strict Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) Deadline In Reassessment Deals With CRA

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Business & Consumer Services industries

Overview: Robinson v Canada and the Three-Year MAP Deadline Under the Canada-UK Tax Treaty

Robinson v Canada (Attorney General), 2026 FC 854 (Federal Court File No. T-1567-22) [Robinson] is a significant Federal Court decision for taxpayers, accountants, and advisors managing cross-border residence disputes. The case confirms that the three-year deadline for seeking relief under the Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) may begin before a foreign tax assessment or actual economic double taxation occurs.

If a taxpayer has already received notification of an action that the taxpayer contends is not in accordance with the tax treaty, the MAP clock may already be running. This is a serious timing risk: waiting for a foreign tax assessment can mean losing tax treaty-based relief once an earlier action has already started the clock.

Adrian Robinson, a citizen of both Canada and the United Kingdom (UK), asked the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to accept a MAP request under the Canada-UK Tax Convention after he faced the risk of taxation by both countries on the same income. The CRA refused the request as untimely, and the Federal Court dismissed Mr. Robinson’s application for judicial review (a court process asking whether the CRA’s decision was reasonable, not a fresh hearing of the underlying dispute), holding that the CRA’s interpretation of the tax treaty deadline was reasonable.

The chronology decided the case: the CRA reassessed Mr. Robinson as a Canadian resident on September 7, 2017, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) did not issue its own assessments until March 8, 2021, and Mr. Robinson filed his MAP request on January 25, 2022. Because the CRA treated the 2017 reassessment, rather than the 2021 UK tax assessments, as the first notification of the action he said was inconsistent with the Convention, his request arrived more than a year after the window had closed.

The decision is a warning that prior submissions to the CRA or a foreign revenue authority can later determine whether tax treaty relief remains available.

Who Is Affected by the Robinson MAP Deadline Ruling: Cross-Border Taxpayers, Owner-Managers, Corporate Groups, and Accountants

This decision is especially important for four groups. Internationally mobile individuals who have claimed non-resident status in Canada face the risk that the CRA tax reassessment asserting Canadian residence, and not a later foreign tax assessment, is what starts the treaty clock.

Owner-managers with offshore structures face the same risk one step removed, because a CRA finding that central management and control sat in Canada can produce taxation they say is inconsistent with a treaty long before any foreign revenue authority acts. Accountants and advisors are exposed because the audit response they draft may be the very document that later fixes the first notification date.

Corporate groups with foreign affiliates face the issue at the entity level, where a residence determination made during an offshore tax audit can start a limitation period that no one has diarized.

Why Canadian Tax Treaties Matter in Cross-Border Residence and Double Taxation Disputes

Tax treaties allocate taxing rights between countries, reduce or eliminate double taxation, and create procedures for resolving disputes between tax authorities.

Double taxation can arise in several common cross-border scenarios. A person may earn income in one country while living in another, leading both countries to assert taxing rights over the same income. Or, as in Mr. Robinson’s case, a person’s personal and financial ties may be sufficient for two different countries to treat the person as tax resident under their own domestic rules. Because a taxpayer may be resident in more than one country for domestic-law purposes, tax treaties are essential for allocating taxing rights and reducing double taxation.

Tax treaties address this problem in several ways.

First, they include tie-breaker rules for determining which country should be treated as the taxpayer’s residence country for tax treaty purposes, even where each country’s domestic law views the taxpayer as a tax resident. Second, they allocate taxing rights over specific categories of income, including employment income, business profits, and investment income. Third, where tax treaty-based double taxation or inconsistent taxation still arises, tax treaties allow taxpayers to ask the relevant competent authorities (the tax authorities each tax treaty country designates to handle these disputes) to seek a resolution.

Most tax treaties, including the Canada-UK tax treaty at issue in Robinson, are based on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Model Convention, a template tax treaty. The OECD’s own published guidance on interpreting that template is treated by Canadian courts as a helpful guide to interpreting Canada’s tax treaties, an approach the Federal Court of Appeal confirmed in Prévost Car Inc v Canada, 2009 FCA 57.

In Robinson, Mr. Robinson’s Canadian and UK tax positions created a double-taxation risk. The case turns on how and when a taxpayer in that position may ask the competent tax authorities to resolve the dispute, and specifically on the strict limitation period for making that request.

The limitation issue examined in Robinson is not unique to the Canada-UK Tax Convention. Similar MAP limitation provisions exist throughout Canada’s tax treaty network because most tax treaties are built on the same OECD Model Convention template. As cross-border individuals and multinational businesses increasingly operate across multiple jurisdictions, disputes over when a tax treaty limitation period begins are likely to become more common, not less.

Why Canadian Residence Matters: How It Determines the Scope of Taxable Income

Residence, not citizenship, determines how much of a person’s income Canada can tax. A person who is resident in Canada for tax purposes, whether under the common law test of residential ties (such as a home, a spouse or common-law partner, and dependants in Canada) or under one of the deeming rules in Canada’s Income Tax Act, such as the 183-day sojourning rule in paragraph 250(1)(a), is taxed in Canada under subsection 2(1) on their worldwide income: employment income, business income, investment income, and capital gains earned anywhere in the world, not only income earned in Canada. A non-resident of Canada, by contrast, is taxed under subsection 2(3) only on Canadian-source employment income, business income, and gains on the disposition of taxable Canadian property, with passive Canadian-source amounts such as dividends, rents, and royalties instead subject to withholding tax under Part XIII.

This distinction is why residence disputes like Mr. Robinson’s carry such high stakes. If Mr. Robinson had, in fact, ceased to be a Canadian resident in 2000 as he claimed, only his Canadian-source income for the years that followed would have been taxable in Canada, and his UK income would have fallen outside Canada’s taxing jurisdiction entirely.

Because the CRA determined that he remained a Canadian resident throughout the disputed years, his worldwide income, including income earned and taxed in the UK, was taxable in Canada as well, creating exactly the double-taxation exposure that the Canada-UK Tax Convention and the MAP exist to resolve. Residence determinations are therefore not a peripheral procedural detail: they decide, as a threshold matter, how much of a taxpayer’s income a country may tax before any tax treaty relief is even considered.

What Is a MAP Request in a Canadian Tax Treaty Dispute?

The MAP is the dispute-resolution mechanism referred to in the previous section. For taxpayers involved in a cross-border tax dispute, a dual-residence dispute, or competing tax claims from multiple jurisdictions, the MAP is often one of the most important tax treaty-based remedies available. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer familiar with competent authority procedures, CRA disputes, and tax treaty litigation can help determine whether a MAP request should be filed before the tax treaty deadline expires. The MAP is included in most tax treaties, including the Canada-UK tax treaty at issue in Robinson, and it gives a taxpayer a way to ask their country’s tax authority to resolve a dispute over taxation that they believe breaches the tax treaty’s rules, most commonly a situation where the same income is being taxed twice.

The MAP works in two stages.

First, the taxpayer submits a request to the competent authority of one tax treaty country, explaining why the taxpayer believes the tax treaty’s rules have been or will be breached. In Canada, that authority is the CRA through its Competent Authority Services Division; in the UK, it is HMRC. If the request is accepted, the second stage begins: the competent authorities negotiate directly with one another to seek a tax treaty-based resolution and, where appropriate, competent authority relief from double taxation. At this stage, the taxpayer does not control the negotiations; the outcome depends on whether the competent authorities can reach agreement under the tax treaty.

Where agreement is reached, the result is not merely administrative: in Sifto Canada Corp v The Queen, 2017 TCC 37, the Tax Court of Canada held that agreements reached between the Canadian and United States competent authorities under the mutual agreement procedure were binding, so that the CRA could not later reassess on a basis inconsistent with them. That is a further reason to treat the MAP as a substantive remedy rather than a procedural formality.

Because access to MAP depends on the competent authority accepting the request, tax treaties impose strict deadlines. Under Article 23(1) of the Canada-UK Tax Convention, a person who considers that the actions of one or both countries result, or will result, in taxation not in accordance with the Convention may apply in writing to the competent authority of the country in which that person is resident, stating the grounds for claiming a revision of the taxation. Admissibility is where the deadline bites: the Convention provides that “to be admissible, the application must be submitted within three years from the first notification of the action resulting in taxation not in accordance with the provisions of this Convention.”

The entire dispute in Robinson turns on that phrase, and in particular on the words “first notification of the action,” which fix the start date by reference to notice of an action rather than to the arrival of a second tax bill. The fact that residence is itself contested does not bar a MAP request. A taxpayer whom the CRA has tax assessed as a Canadian resident may apply to the CRA as competent authority even while maintaining that they were resident elsewhere, and the residence language in Article 23(1) should not be read as an eligibility screen that closes the door before the underlying residence dispute is resolved.

That limitation period was the central issue in Robinson. Mr. Robinson submitted a MAP request to the CRA, but the CRA refused to accept it, concluding that he had submitted it more than three years after the relevant notification. Mr. Robinson and the CRA disagreed only on when the three-year clock began to run, not on the length of the deadline itself.

The MAP is not the only mechanism for relieving double taxation. A Canadian resident who pays foreign tax on the same income may also be able to claim a foreign tax credit against Canadian tax otherwise payable on that income. A foreign tax credit claim, however, does not resolve a dispute over which country has the underlying right to tax the income in the first place, and it runs on its own timeline, independent of a MAP request. Taxpayers facing a genuine cross-border residence dispute, as opposed to a straightforward case of tax paid to a foreign government, should not assume that a foreign tax credit is a substitute for pursuing MAP relief within the tax treaty deadline.

The CRA has also published administrative guidance governing competent authority and MAP cases. In particular, CRA Information Circular IC71-17R6, Competent Authority Assistance Under Canada’s Tax Conventions, provides guidance on competent authority assistance, including procedural requirements, supporting documentation, and the CRA’s administrative approach to MAP requests. Although administrative guidance cannot alter the wording of a tax treaty, it can influence how the CRA’s Competent Authority Services Division evaluates and processes requests for competent authority relief. Taxpayers considering a MAP request should therefore review both the applicable tax treaty and relevant CRA administrative guidance before assuming that treaty relief remains available.

The three-year MAP deadline should also not be confused with the CRA’s own normal reassessment period under the Income Tax Act, which under subsection 152(4) generally confines the CRA to the normal reassessment period defined in subsection 152(3.1): four years from the day the original notice of assessment was sent for a mutual fund trust or a corporation that was not a Canadian-controlled private corporation, and three years under paragraph 152(3.1)(b) for every other taxpayer, including individuals. These are two different limitation periods, measured from different starting points, governing two different remedies: one governs how long the CRA has to reassess a taxpayer under Canadian domestic law, and the other governs how long a taxpayer has to ask for tax treaty-based relief once a reassessment or other action has occurred. A taxpayer may still be within the CRA’s domestic reassessment period while the tax treaty-based MAP deadline has already expired, or vice versa.

One further step is required before calculating any MAP deadline. The 1978 Canada-UK Convention has been modified by the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, commonly called the Multilateral Instrument or MLI, whose modifications began to take effect for that Convention in 2020.

The Canada-UK Convention also carries its own arbitration machinery rather than depending on Part VI of the MLI: the 2014 Protocol inserted mandatory arbitration into Article 23, so that unresolved issues in a MAP case must be submitted to arbitration where the competent authorities cannot agree within three years of receiving the information needed for substantive consideration of the case, and an exchange of notes signed in 2015 supplied the procedural rules. Article 23 also bars a primary adjustment, for certain categories of income, more than eight years after the end of the taxable period concerned. The practical point is that the operative text is a consolidated treaty read together with an MLI overlay, not the version a search engine returns first, and that an arbitration entitlement is only reached if the MAP request was admissible in the first place. As David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., a Canadian tax lawyer, chartered professional accountant, and Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario), explains:

“Taxpayers often assume the treaty text they find online is the treaty that governs them. That has often been wrong and after the Multilateral Instrument, that assumption is even more dangerous. Before you calculate a MAP deadline, confirm the operative consolidated text and whether arbitration is available, because the answer changes both your remedy and your timeline.”

Robinson Case Background: Canada-UK Tax Residence Dispute and Double Taxation Risk

The chronology below matters for one reason. It explains why the CRA and the Federal Court treated the September 2017 CRA tax reassessments, rather than the 2021 HMRC assessments, as the first notification that started the three-year MAP clock.

Mr. Robinson is a citizen of both Canada and the UK. He filed income tax returns as a Canadian resident from 2000 to 2015. On May 24, 2013, Mr. Robinson filed a voluntary disclosure under the CRA Voluntary Disclosures Program to report offshore income he had omitted from those returns.

On January 22, 2015, the CRA reassessed his 2000-2008 and 2010-2012 taxation years. On June 28, 2016, it completed a tax audit of his offshore corporations, concluded they were resident in Canada for 1999-2014, and issued a Proposal Letter taxing him on his worldwide income as a Canadian resident, with penalties arising from his voluntary disclosure. His response to that letter is where the MAP timing problem originates. Mr. Robinson submitted that he had not been a resident of Canada since 2000 and was instead a resident of the UK, in a letter from his former Canadian tax lawyer dated February 7, 2017 (the 2017 Letter). He added that he was preparing non-resident returns to replace the resident returns he said had been filed incorrectly. The CRA completed its tax audit on May 29, 2017, and rejected that position, citing insufficient documentation of UK residence and his continuing ties to Canada.

On September 7, 2017, the CRA issued Notices of Reassessment for the 2006-2010 and 2014 taxation years, reassessing Mr. Robinson for additional foreign unreported income (the 2017 Reassessment). Mr. Robinson contested the amount of the 2017 Reassessment in the Tax Court of Canada based on residence. That appeal was held in abeyance pending the MAP request, which suspended only the domestic appeal and did nothing to preserve the Article 23 limitation period.

On December 21, 2018, Mr. Robinson made a disclosure to HMRC under the Worldwide Disclosure Facility, the UK equivalent of Canada’s Voluntary Disclosures Program. In that report (the 2018 HMRC Report) he stated that he had been resident in the UK from the 2002/2003 tax year to the 2016/2017 tax year, that the Canadian tax he paid as a resident from 2002 to 2015 was not in accordance with the tax treaty, and that he would apply for MAP relief of that Canadian tax.

On April 25, 2019, HMRC issued a Certificate of Residence confirming that Mr. Robinson was resident in the UK from April 6, 2002, to April 5, 2017, and acknowledged his stated intention to seek double-taxation relief under the MAP. HMRC did not assess him until March 8, 2021, when it issued assessments for his 2000/2001 and 2001/2002 taxation years and taxed him as a UK resident. Those 2021 assessments are what Mr. Robinson later argued should have started the three-year period.

On January 25, 2022, Mr. Robinson submitted a MAP request to the CRA under Article 23 of the Convention. He stated that his first notification of double taxation contrary to the Convention was HMRC’s March 8, 2021, Assessments, and that between those assessments and the further HMRC assessments he expected, double taxation for the 2002 to 2017 taxation years was “almost certain”.

The CRA’s Refusal: Why the CRA and HMRC Both Found the MAP Request Untimely

The CRA issued a letter on June 30, 2022, concluding that Mr. Robinson’s MAP request was filed outside of the three-year limitation period in Article 23 of the Canada-UK Tax Convention. The CRA stated that the assertion in Mr. Robinson’s 2017 Letter to the CRA that he was not a resident of Canada for tax purposes, combined with the 2017 CRA Reassessment, resulted in taxation not in accordance with the Convention, meaning taxation that was alleged to be inconsistent with the tax treaty’s allocation of taxing rights or relief mechanisms.

As such, the notification of “taxation not in accordance with the Convention,” and the start of the three-year limitation period, occurred on September 7, 2017, when the CRA issued the 2017 Reassessment. The CRA’s conclusion was not made unilaterally. The CRA reached its decision in consultation with the UK competent authority, and HMRC concurred that Mr. Robinson’s MAP request had been filed outside the three-year limitation period, confirming that position in a letter to the CRA dated June 29, 2022. As a result, both competent authorities concluded that the request was untimely before the matter reached judicial review.

The CRA also found that in Mr. Robinson’s 2018 HMRC Report, his legal representatives declared that since he was a UK resident from 2002/2003 but was taxed as a Canadian resident, he “will make a Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) application for relief of the Canadian tax that appears to have been overpaid between 2002 and 2015,” and that he had “overpaid tax in Canada not in accordance with the tax treaty.” Based on paragraph 13 of the OECD Commentary on Article 25 and the Convention, the CRA stated that MAP is not only available when double taxation occurs, but also when the taxpayer believes that “either State has taken action resulting in taxation contrary to the provisions of the Convention.”

Applied to the facts, the CRA noted that Mr. Robinson’s initial tax returns were filed as a resident of Canada for taxation years 2000-2015, but in his 2017 Letter in response to the CRA’s tax audit, Mr. Robinson stated that the tax assessments were incorrect and that he was not a resident of Canada at all material times and was instead a resident of the UK. As a result, the CRA concluded that the 2017 Reassessment was the first notified action resulting in taxation that Mr. Robinson contended was not in accordance with the Convention.

Mr. Robinson brought a judicial review of the CRA’s decision to the Federal Court. The Federal Court, rather than the Tax Court of Canada, was the correct forum for this dispute because Mr. Robinson was not challenging the correctness of a reassessment on its merits. The Tax Court has jurisdiction over appeals from a notice of reassessment, and Mr. Robinson pursued exactly that route separately, appealing the 2017 Reassessment to the Tax Court, an appeal held in abeyance pending the MAP process. The CRA’s refusal to admit his MAP request, however, was a discretionary administrative decision, not a reassessment.

Discretionary decisions of federal bodies such as the CRA are reviewed by the Federal Court through an application for judicial review, which asks only whether the decision itself was reasonable, not whether the underlying tax liability was correctly calculated.

This division of authority between the Federal Court and the Tax Court is well established in Canadian tax administrative law: the Tax Court has jurisdiction over the correctness of an assessment, while discretionary decisions of the CRA, such as the refusal to admit a MAP request, fall to the Federal Court on judicial review. Robinson did not need to grapple with this jurisdictional question in any depth, since the admissibility of a MAP request is squarely a discretionary CRA decision reviewable by the Federal Court alone.

Federal Court Confirms Strict MAP Filing Deadline Under the Canada-UK Tax Treaty

The Federal Court reviewed the CRA decision on the reasonableness standard under Canada (Minister of Citizenship and Immigration) v Vavilov, 2019 SCC 65 [Vavilov], which presumes that administrative decisions are reviewed for reasonableness rather than for correctness. That framing is decisive. The Federal Court was not deciding the MAP deadline from scratch or choosing between two start dates. The only question was whether the CRA’s interpretation and application of the tax treaty deadline were justified, transparent, and intelligible.

The interpretive tools were conventional. Because Article 23 of the Canada-UK Tax Convention mirrors Article 25 of the OECD Model Convention, the OECD Commentary on Article 25 was highly persuasive on the meaning of “first notification,” and Crown Forest Industries Ltd. v Canada, 1995 CanLII 103 (SCC), confirms that tax treaties are read purposively rather than literally. The practical consequence is easy to miss: the CRA was entitled to rely on that Commentary too, so a taxpayer who wants a favourable start date has to argue it in the MAP submission itself.

That approach follows Article 31 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, which requires tax treaties to be read in good faith in light of their object and purpose. The Federal Court applied that principle at paragraph 54 of Robinson through Levett v Canada (Attorney General), 2022 FCA 117, and Priority Foundation v Canada (National Revenue), 2025 FCA 180, and Canada v Alta Energy Luxembourg S.A.R.L., 2021 SCC 49, where the Supreme Court emphasized that tax treaty benefits turn on the treaty text read in light of its object and purpose. The practical effect is that a tax treaty limitation period is read to advance the treaty’s purpose of relieving double taxation, not in isolation from it.

Mr. Robinson argued that the Commentary on Article 25 required actual double taxation before the limitation period could begin, so that a taxpayer may file early but need not file until double taxation materializes. The Federal Court rejected that reading, distinguishing the right to start the MAP process early from the separate question of when the three-year limitation period begins.

The Court held that it was reasonable for the CRA to treat the 2017 Reassessment as the first notification of an action resulting in taxation not in accordance with the Convention. Importantly, the Court did not decide that the 2017 Reassessment was necessarily the only possible interpretation of the Convention. Rather, applying the reasonableness framework from Vavilov, the Court held that the existence of another possible outcome, including the 2021 date Mr. Robinson proposed, did not make the CRA’s decision unreasonable. The limitation period therefore did not wait for the later HMRC assessments in 2021.

A central feature of the Court’s reasoning was that the evidentiary record showed that, before the 2021 HMRC assessments, Mr. Robinson had already characterized the Canadian tax treatment as inconsistent with the tax treaty. The CRA was entitled to rely on those prior representations when determining whether the 2017 Reassessment constituted the first notification of the relevant action. Robinson illustrates that a taxpayer’s prior statements regarding tax treaty residence, tax treaty entitlement, or the alleged impropriety of a tax reassessment may later be relied upon as evidence when determining a tax treaty limitation period. As a result, tax treaty disputes often depend as much on documentary evidence and chronology as they do on the underlying legal merits.

The Federal Court also rejected Mr. Robinson’s argument that his knowledge and beliefs at the relevant time were irrelevant to computing the limitation period. The Court found that those facts were relevant because they helped establish the nature of the position Mr. Robinson had already taken regarding the Canadian reassessment and the tax treaty.

The Court also accepted the CRA’s answer to Mr. Robinson’s argument that the most taxpayer-favourable interpretation should govern. That principle does not let a taxpayer choose the most advantageous date regardless of the evidentiary record, and the existence of a possible later date does not make the CRA’s chosen date unreasonable. Having made the relevant statements to the CRA and to HMRC himself, Mr. Robinson could not argue on judicial review that the CRA was barred from relying on his own prior position.

The Federal Court dismissed Mr. Robinson’s application for judicial review, concluding that the CRA’s decision was reasonable, coherent, and justified based on the record before it. Costs were fixed at $24,593.23 on the parties’ agreement under Rule 400(4) of the Federal Courts Rules, a reminder that an unsuccessful judicial review of a MAP refusal carries a real cost exposure on top of the lost tax treaty remedy. The Court did not determine whether Mr. Robinson was in fact resident in the UK or Canada for the relevant taxation years; the issue before the Court was whether the CRA’s refusal of the MAP request was reasonable, and the residence dispute itself remains before the Tax Court of Canada in the appeal held in abeyance.

“One of the most important aspects of Robinson is that the Court accepted that a foreign assessment or actual economic double taxation need not occur before the MAP limitation period begins. Depending on the circumstances, a tax reassessment or other notified action may already start the treaty clock.” — David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario).

What Robinson Means for MAP Requests, CRA Tax Disputes, Judicial Review, and Double Taxation Relief

The Federal Court’s key finding was narrow but consequential. It was reasonable for the CRA to read the MAP limitation period as running from the first notification of an action alleged to be inconsistent with the tax treaty, and reasonable to treat the 2017 Reassessment as that notification, given Mr. Robinson’s own prior statements to the CRA and to HMRC. The practical lesson runs further than the holding. Judicial review is not a fresh opportunity to rebuild the MAP record, so the limitation-period argument has to be won in the MAP submission rather than in the Federal Court.

The decision also clarifies that the requirement to apply the “interpretation most favourable to the taxpayer” is not a licence to select the most favourable date regardless of the evidentiary record. That reviewing posture is well established. In CGI Holding LLC v The Minister of National Revenue, 2016 FC 1086, the Federal Court found that deference is owed to the Minister’s interpretation of a tax treaty in the foreign-affairs context, an approach Robinson itself relied on in extending similar deference to the CRA’s reading of the Convention.

Where an application does succeed, the remedy is to quash the decision and return it to the CRA for reconsideration, not to substitute the outcome the taxpayer would prefer. Because a taxpayer whose MAP request is refused therefore does not receive a fresh determination from the Federal Court, the initial MAP submission is critically important: the taxpayer should present a complete chronology, identify the first relevant notification, address contrary facts proactively, and explain why the request is timely under the tax treaty and the OECD Commentary.

Cross-border taxpayers may find themselves managing multiple procedural tracks simultaneously: the CRA tax audit process; the domestic objection and Tax Court appeal process; the competent authority process under the applicable tax treaty; and judicial review before the Federal Court if the CRA makes a discretionary decision on tax treaty relief or MAP admissibility. Each track has its own deadlines, standards, and remedies, and success or failure on one does not necessarily determine the outcome of the others. These tracks run in parallel rather than in sequence. A MAP request answers a different question than a notice of objection, a Tax Court appeal, or a foreign tax credit claim, namely which country holds the treaty right to tax the income, so a taxpayer should not defer a MAP request until domestic remedies have been exhausted. By the time domestic relief is shown to be inadequate, the three-year admissibility period will frequently have run.

“Judicial review is not a second chance to rebuild a weak MAP record. By the time the dispute reaches the Federal Court, the taxpayer is usually confined to arguing whether the CRA acted reasonably on the record already before it. That is why the MAP request should be prepared with litigation-level discipline from the outset, including a complete chronology, careful treatment of adverse facts, and a treaty-based explanation for why the request is timely.” — David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario).

Practical Implications for Cross-Border Taxpayers Facing CRA Residence Reassessments, Double Taxation, and Tax Treaty Relief Deadlines

Robinson has immediate practical consequences for several categories of taxpayers, not only those already navigating an active MAP dispute. Individuals who file tax returns in more than one country, particularly those who have claimed non-resident status in Canada for some or all of a taxation period, should treat any CRA reassessment tied to that residence claim as a potential trigger for the MAP limitation period. The decision to make, immediately on receipt, is whether that tax reassessment could constitute the first notification of an action alleged to be inconsistent with the applicable tax treaty. It does not matter whether a second country has yet issued a matching assessment. Similar timing issues may arise in a variety of cross-border tax disputes, including offshore tax audits, foreign reporting reviews, CRA residence tax audits, and disputes involving Form T1135 foreign property reporting obligations; however, Robinson itself concerned a residence-based tax treaty dispute. In any of these contexts, detailed submissions made years before a tax treaty dispute formally emerges may later become critical evidence in determining whether tax treaty-based relief remains available. Tax audit responses, voluntary disclosure filings, residence questionnaires, objection materials, and certificates of residence all qualify, particularly where they address residence, beneficial ownership, or the location of central management and control. The risk is most acute in cases involving corporate residence, foreign affiliate structures, and dual-residence claims.

Taxpayers who have already made a disclosure to a foreign tax authority, whether through a program such as the UK’s Worldwide Disclosure Facility or an equivalent voluntary disclosure mechanism elsewhere, should be aware that statements made in that disclosure may later be relied upon as evidence when determining whether an earlier tax reassessment constituted the first notification contemplated by the tax treaty. This is particularly relevant for taxpayers who file disclosures years after the underlying Canadian tax reassessment, since the disclosure itself may reveal, retroactively, facts the CRA can point to in support of an earlier notification date.

For cross-border business owners and taxpayers with interests in offshore corporations, Robinson suggests that a CRA determination of Canadian corporate residence, coupled with a taxpayer position that the resulting taxation is contrary to an applicable tax treaty, may raise similar MAP limitation-period concerns.

Taxpayers and their advisors should treat any cross-border residence dispute as involving two independent deadlines: the domestic appeal deadline in the tax reassessing country (which, in Canada, begins with filing a notice of objection), and the tax treaty-based MAP deadline handled by the CRA’s Competent Authority Services Division, which may expire first. Robinson shows that a taxpayer can lose access to the tax treaty-based remedy even while a domestic appeal of the same reassessment remains outstanding. A taxpayer facing a negative MAP determination may therefore need to preserve objection rights, Tax Court appeal rights, and judicial review rights simultaneously. The way the CRA and the Federal Court analyzed this timeline shows why coordinated cross-border advice cannot wait for the domestic dispute to resolve.

There is a specific litigation risk in this structure that deserves to be named plainly, because it is counterintuitive even to experienced advisors. A taxpayer can run a residence appeal to judgment in the Tax Court of Canada, succeed on the merits, and establish that they were resident in the United Kingdom throughout the disputed years, while simultaneously having lost all access to competent authority relief because the MAP request was filed after the three-year window closed. The two outcomes are not in tension, because they are decided under different instruments by different bodies on different timelines. Winning the domestic appeal fixes the Canadian tax result; it does nothing to reopen a tax treaty remedy that expired while the appeal was pending. That is the asymmetry Robinson exposes, and it is why the tax treaty deadline has to be diarized on the day the tax reassessment arrives rather than reviewed when the domestic dispute concludes.

Taxpayers facing dual-residence disputes, offshore tax audits, foreign disclosure issues, tax treaty residence determinations, or competing tax claims from multiple countries should seek advice from an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer immediately, and before responding to the CRA or a foreign tax authority. The interaction between CRA reassessments, notices of objection, Tax Court appeals, judicial review applications, and MAP procedures is highly technical. A missed tax treaty deadline may permanently eliminate that relief even where strong substantive arguments remain available.

CRA Audit Risk: How a Tax Audit Response Can Start the Three-Year MAP Deadline

Robinson carries a specific warning for taxpayers currently under a CRA tax audit involving cross-border residence or foreign income. The decision confirms that a tax audit response, a reply to a Proposal Letter, or a voluntary disclosure filed during a tax audit can later be treated as evidence of when a taxpayer first understood a reassessment to be inconsistent with an applicable tax treaty. This means the MAP limitation period may begin to run months or years before a tax audit reaches a formal tax reassessment, and long before any dispute is framed as a tax treaty matter.

From a procedural standpoint, a taxpayer under tax audit for a cross-border residence issue should treat the audit response itself as a document that a reviewing court may later examine. The evidentiary record built during the tax audit, including position letters, questionnaires, and any voluntary disclosure, may become the basis on which the CRA, and ultimately the Federal Court, determines the relevant notification date.

The tax reassessment implications are equally significant. A taxpayer who receives a Proposal Letter or a Notice of Reassessment arising from a cross-border residence tax audit should assess, at that time rather than later, whether the reassessment could constitute the first notification of an action inconsistent with an applicable tax treaty. Waiting until the tax audit concludes, or until a matching foreign tax assessment is issued, risks losing tax treaty-based relief before the taxpayer has turned attention to the tax treaty deadline at all.

For litigation strategy, taxpayers facing a cross-border residence tax audit should engage an experienced tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes before finalizing a tax audit response, so that domestic objection rights, Tax Court appeal rights, and the tax treaty-based MAP deadline are considered together from the outset rather than in isolation once a dispute has escalated.

Strategic Takeaway: Tax Treaty Relief Deadlines May Expire Before Double Taxation Occurs

Robinson demonstrates that tax treaty limitation periods can become contentious long before actual economic double taxation arises, since the relevant notification date may arise well before a foreign tax assessment is issued. Taxpayers who miscalculate the MAP deadline, or who wait for double taxation to be confirmed before assessing whether the clock has started, may permanently lose access to tax treaty-based relief even though substantial residence, tax reassessment, or double-taxation arguments remain available on the merits. Taxpayers involved in cross-border residence disputes should seek advice promptly rather than assume the three-year deadline runs only once double taxation is finally confirmed.

Pro Tax Tips: Protecting Your Canada-UK Tax Treaty MAP Deadline During a CRA Dispute

For taxpayers with ties to more than one country, the practical lesson from Robinson is to seek advice as early as possible, ideally as soon as a dispute over residence or tax treaty-based taxation arises. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer or international tax lawyer can often identify MAP risks and tax treaty limitation-period issues before they become fatal to a taxpayer’s claim for relief. Given how fact-specific and consequential the determination of a “first notification” can be, that advice can also help prevent a taxpayer from making submissions to one revenue authority that are later relied on by another.

Taxpayers who are already the subject of a CRA tax audit or tax reassessment involving a cross-border residence dispute should contact an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before responding, so that any position taken with the CRA or a foreign revenue authority is assessed with the tax treaty deadline in mind. Finally, taxpayers who anticipate a cross-border residence dispute should consider filing a MAP request as soon as they have a reasonable basis to believe an action by either country’s revenue authority is inconsistent with the tax treaty, rather than waiting for certainty once the clock is already running, and should treat the initial MAP submission itself as the primary opportunity to establish the correct limitation-period start date with a clear factual chronology and tax treaty-based analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Canada-UK Tax Treaty MAP Deadline and Robinson v Canada

What is the Mutual Agreement Procedure, or MAP, and can I use it if I am facing double taxation?

MAP is a dispute-resolution process built into most tax treaties, including the Canada-UK Tax Convention at issue in Robinson. It allows a taxpayer to ask their country’s tax authority to resolve a dispute over taxation that the taxpayer believes breaches the tax treaty’s rules, most commonly where the same income is being taxed by two countries at once. MAP can deliver a coordinated outcome between two tax authorities, including relief from double taxation, an agreed residence determination for tax treaty purposes, and corresponding adjustments to each country’s tax assessment. What it cannot deliver is a guaranteed result. Acceptance of a MAP request is a discretionary decision of the competent authority, and once a request is accepted the taxpayer does not control the second stage: the two competent authorities negotiate with each other, and no taxpayer can compel them to agree. That is why timeliness and the quality of the initial submission matter as much as the underlying merits.

How long do I have to request a MAP under a Canadian tax treaty?

Many Canadian tax treaties, including the Canada-UK Tax Convention, require a taxpayer to submit a MAP request within three years of the first notification of the action that resulted in taxation contrary to the tax treaty’s allocation of taxing rights. Because limitation periods can vary between tax treaties, taxpayers should review the wording of the specific tax treaty that applies to their situation. This deadline applies regardless of whether double taxation has actually occurred by that point.

How do I know when my three-year MAP deadline begins under a Canadian tax treaty?

The three-year deadline begins on the date the taxpayer receives the first notification of the action that led to taxation inconsistent with the tax treaty, which is not necessarily the date double taxation is actually confirmed by the other country. In Robinson, the Federal Court upheld the CRA’s position that the deadline began when the CRA issued a tax reassessment in 2017 because the CRA reasonably concluded that the 2017 tax Reassessment constituted the first notification of the relevant action and relied on Mr. Robinson’s prior submissions as evidence supporting that conclusion. The Court therefore found it reasonable for the CRA to treat the 2017 tax Reassessment, rather than the later HMRC assessments, as the relevant notification.

Can statements I made to a foreign tax authority affect my Canadian MAP deadline?

Yes. In Robinson, the Federal Court found that statements Mr. Robinson made to the CRA in 2017 and to HMRC in 2018 were relevant evidence supporting the CRA’s conclusion that the 2017 Reassessment was the first notification of an action inconsistent with the tax treaty. Taxpayers navigating a cross-border residence dispute should assume that positions taken with one revenue authority may later be relied on to establish when a limitation period began.

If I file a Tax Court appeal, does that protect my MAP tax treaty deadline?

Not necessarily. Pursuing a Tax Court appeal on the merits of a tax reassessment does not pause or extend the tax treaty-based MAP deadline, which runs on its own clock under the applicable tax treaty. A taxpayer litigating residence before the Tax Court can win that case on the merits and still lose access to tax treaty relief if the MAP request is filed late, so the two proceedings need to be coordinated rather than assumed to run together.

I lived in the UK for several years and believed I was not a Canadian tax resident. The CRA has now reassessed me as a Canadian resident, but the UK has not yet taxed me on the same income. Have I already missed my chance to request a MAP?

Possibly. Robinson shows that a CRA tax reassessment, not a later foreign tax assessment, can start the three-year MAP clock if the CRA’s reasoning shows that the taxpayer already viewed the reassessment as inconsistent with the tax treaty. If your own submissions to the CRA, or any foreign filings, indicate that you considered the tax reassessment incorrect at the time it was issued, the CRA may treat that tax reassessment as the relevant notification date, even though the UK has not yet acted. The safer working assumption is that the CRA reassessment started the clock, and to test that assumption against the record well before the three-year mark rather than after it.

Corporate Residence Disputes: Could My Company Face the Same Three-Year MAP Deadline as in Robinson?

If the CRA has determined that a foreign subsidiary was resident in Canada for part of a period following a corporate reorganization, the answer is that you may well face the same issue. Although Robinson involved an individual taxpayer, its reasoning suggests that similar timing issues may arise where a taxpayer challenges a CRA determination of Canadian corporate residence and contends that the resulting taxation is contrary to a tax treaty. Taxpayers facing that situation should assess potential MAP deadlines immediately rather than waiting for a foreign tax authority to act.

I made a voluntary disclosure to a foreign tax authority several years after the CRA reassessed me for the same period. Could that disclosure be used to show that I already understood the tax reassessment was inconsistent with the tax treaty?

Yes, potentially. In Robinson, the Federal Court relied on statements the taxpayer made in a foreign disclosure filed after the Canadian tax reassessment to conclude that he already viewed the tax reassessment as inconsistent with the tax treaty at the time it was issued. A later foreign disclosure, even one filed years after a Canadian reassessment, may be used as evidence bearing on whether an earlier tax reassessment or other action already represented the first notification contemplated by the tax treaty. Taxpayers preparing a foreign disclosure that relates to an existing Canadian reassessment should consider how its wording may affect a later MAP request.

The CRA reassessed several taxation years on different dates. Which tax reassessment starts my three-year MAP deadline?

The limitation period runs from the first notification of the action that results in taxation not in accordance with the tax treaty, so where a series of tax reassessments covers different taxation years the analysis is normally conducted year by year rather than as a single global date. Robinson adds a complication that cuts the other way. The CRA may look behind the tax reassessments themselves to the point at which the taxpayer first advanced the position that Canadian taxation was inconsistent with the tax treaty, and that can pull the operative date back to the earliest tax reassessment in the series or to the correspondence that preceded it. The prudent course is to diarize the earliest date in the series as the operative deadline, and if some years appear to fall outside it, to file for the remaining years rather than assume the whole matter is time-barred.

I have not been reassessed by the CRA yet, but I am concerned that a dual-residence situation could eventually lead to double taxation. Should I request a MAP now, or wait until something actually happens?

Robinson confirms that a taxpayer does not need to wait until double taxation actually occurs to request a MAP. If there is already a reasonable basis to believe that an action by either country’s tax authority will result in taxation inconsistent with the tax treaty, filing early can help preserve access to relief before a formal tax reassessment or deadline complicates the analysis. Taxpayers who wait for certainty risk discovering that the tax treaty limitation period started years earlier and that access to competent authority relief has already expired.

What should a MAP request contain to show that it was filed on time?

Treat the MAP submission as the evidentiary record on which timeliness will ultimately be decided, because on judicial review that is exactly what it becomes. A well-built request sets out a dated chronology of every relevant CRA and foreign revenue authority action, identifies the notification the taxpayer says started the three-year period and explains why on the wording of the applicable tax treaty and the OECD Commentary, and deals directly with any earlier correspondence, tax audit response, notice of objection or foreign disclosure that the CRA might characterize as an earlier notification. Saying nothing about an adverse document is not a neutral choice. In Robinson the taxpayer’s own prior statements to the CRA and to HMRC became the foundation of the earlier date. Where the start date is genuinely uncertain, filing early and explaining the uncertainty is safer than filing late and litigating it.

I have filed a notice of objection to a CRA tax reassessment, but I have not looked into the MAP process. Does my objection also protect my right to request tax treaty relief?

No. A notice of objection and a MAP request are legally distinct remedies. The objection is a domestic procedure under the Income Tax Act that asks the CRA to reconsider its own tax reassessment, while a MAP request is a tax treaty-based procedure asking the competent authorities of two countries to resolve taxation that is inconsistent with the tax treaty. Filing one does nothing to preserve the other, and the tax treaty clock is not suspended while an objection sits unresolved at the CRA Appeals Division. If you have objected to a tax reassessment but have not separately checked whether a MAP request is needed, do that now: the three-year MAP clock may already be running regardless of where your objection stands. Get advice from an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes before that deadline passes.

Can the CRA accept a MAP request after the three-year deadline has passed?

As a general rule, no. Article 23 of the Canada-UK Tax Convention conditions access to the MAP on presentation of the case within three years of the first notification of the action resulting in taxation not in accordance with the Convention, and the CRA treats that period as a condition of admissibility rather than a target. Robinson shows what follows from that. The CRA refused the request as untimely, HMRC concurred in writing, and the Federal Court declined to interfere because the CRA’s reading of the start date was reasonable. There is no discretionary extension comparable to taxpayer relief under subsection 220(3.1) of the Income Tax Act, and the Tax Court of Canada cannot cure the problem in a parallel residence appeal. The deadline has to be identified and met, not argued about afterwards.

Contact our tax law firm today if you are facing a CRA residence reassessment, an offshore tax audit, or a possible double-taxation exposure under a Canadian tax treaty. Our experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyers can assess whether your three-year MAP deadline has already started to run, coordinate a competent authority request alongside your notice of objection or Tax Court appeal, and make sure that nothing you file with the CRA or a foreign revenue authority quietly undermines your tax treaty relief. Book a confidential consultation before the deadline decides the question for you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.